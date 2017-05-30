First Data Agrees To Acquire CardConnect For Volume And Invoice-To-Cash

Assuming another buyer doesn't arrive to begin a bidding war, the deal looks to be a promising addition to First Data.

It also brings First Data an offering for the growing invoice-to-cash software market.

First Data has agreed to acquired CardConnect for $750 million in cash.

Quick Take

Payment processor First Data (FDC) has announced an agreement to acquire CardConnect (CCN) for total consideration of $750 million.

CardConnect has developed a suite of transaction processing tools and merchant customer base that provides additional volume to First Data as well as an entrée into enterprise invoice-to-cash processing.

Assuming First Data can close the deal without another buyer jumping in, it should be a cost-effective addition to its network.

Target Company

King of Prussia, Philadelphia-based CardConnect was founded in 2006 as Financial Transaction Services by Chairman Brian Shanahan to provide electronic financial transaction processing capabilities to merchants of all sizes.

Management is headed by president and CEO Jeff Shanahan

Below is a brief overview video about CardConnect’s system:

(Source: CardConnect)

CardConnect has three offerings or elements to its service:

CardPointe – Real-time transaction management

CardSecure – Transaction security encryption against data breach

Integrate – APIs to connect to websites, mobile apps, and software applications

CardConnect currently processes approximately $26 billion in annual transaction volume from its 67,000 merchant customers.

The company sells its services primarily through distribution partners.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

First Data has agreed to acquires all of the outstanding shares of CardConnect for $15.00 per share in cash, which it says will be funded through a combination of cash on hand and existing credit facility funds.

As of March 31, 2017 (10-Q), First Data had $503 million in cash and total liabilities of $30.7 billion, of which long-term borrowings were $18.1 billion. So, it is likely the company will fund most of the transaction through adding to its high debt.

First Data is operating cash flow positive, with its most recent quarter adding $421 million in CFFO (Cash Flow From Operations), so it appears the company can pay for the deal.

Management says its ‘medium-term deleveraging objective remains intact.’

Since CardConnect is currently showing a 2017 revenue run rate of $626 million, First Data is paying approximately a 1.2x Price/Sales multiple, which although is a 10% premium to CCN’s recent stock price is somewhat low when compared to a basket of non-bank financial firms revenue multiples. (Source: NYU Stern)

As a result, I wonder if other payment processors will want to jump in and increase the bid for CCN.

According to the deal announcement, the transaction is expected to be ‘modestly accretive to First Data’s adjusted EPS [Non-GAAP] in the first full year post-closing, before expected synergies.’

Essentially, First Data is adding volume to its platform. CardConnect brings 67,000 merchants and $26 billion to First Data’s system and was already a distribution partner with First Data, so the two companies were previously familiar with working together.

Integration risk should be minimal as a result of this previous working relationship.

Another important addition for First Data is CCN’s invoice-to-cash processing capabilities in the enterprise/ERP space.

This area is one in which numerous technology startups are focused intently on and represents a very large market opportunity as middle-market companies transaction their operations to the cloud from on-premises and legacy systems.

In addition, CardConnect’s API approach will give First Data an entrée into distributed tools for connecting enterprise clients and their vendor ecosystems while retaining a piece of the transaction volume.

For CardConnect, it will obtain access to First Data’s customer base to take advantage of cross-selling and upselling opportunities across a much larger distribution footprint.

Assuming First Data can close the deal without another suitor coming in to bid up the price, the acquisition looks to be a potential win for FDC.

I write about M&A deals and IPOs. Click the Follow button next to my name at the top or bottom of this article if you want to receive future articles automatically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.