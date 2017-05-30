Trimble Acquires NM Group For Utility 3D Visualization

Trimble will integrate Caydence into its existing utility mapping and analytics service offerings to provide its utility customer base with greater visualization capabilities.

Navigation technology company Trimble (TRMB) has announced the acquisition of Network Mapping Group (NM Group) for an undisclosed amount.

NM has developed 3D electric utility mapping technology that promises to add capabilities to Trimble’s existing geospatial offerings.

The deal is one of many for Trimble as it seeks to acquire technologies to build out its mapping capabilities in growing markets for geospatial data.

Target Company

Knaresborough, UK-based NM was founded in 2007 as a management buyout [MBO] from National Grid Plc to assist electricity utility companies in optimizing the performance of their networks.

Through its ability to map and present ‘spatial data on an electrical network,' NM can model and display a ‘3D virtual network environment’ so utilities can better visualize performance issues and potential solutions.

Management is headed by Chairman David Langworth and CEO Kevin Jacobs, both of whom participated in the 2007 MBO.

Below is a brief video about NM’s solution for TasNetworks in Tasmania:

The main benefits of NM’s 3D utility grid mapping and analytical capabilities are:

Reducing expenditures

Increasing reliability

Improving Safety

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither party disclosed the amount or terms of the acquisition. Trimble did not provide any forward guidance change, nor did it file an 8-K which would have been required if there was a material change to its financial condition.

As a result, the transaction was likely for a non-material amount to TRMB’s $9 billion market capitalization.

Trimble already provides a range of geospatial asset management and operations to energy distribution utilities.

The deal brings NM Group’s flagship ‘Caydence’ 3D visualization solution into Trimble’s existing field data collection and analytics solutions.

As Trimble Energy’s Kai Lehtinen stated,

Utilities are continuously striving to obtain reliable and up-to-date data, which they can base business decisions on while operating, maintaining, and further developing their network infrastructure. Visual and 3D asset management is a growing market segment within the electric utility industry that allows customers to better understand and assess the state of their network assets. This capability from the NM Group, together with existing Trimble competencies, will enrich our solutions for network operators by providing a highly accurate and dynamic visual context that optimizes decision making.

So, as a result of the acquisition, Trimble will be able to provide an ‘enriched’ solution set for its client base focused on improved asset management and operations processes.

NM Group will become part of Trimble’s Resources and Utilities Segment within its Energy Division.

Trimble has been quite actively acquiring technologies across a range of its business segments, as the use of geospatial data has increased dramatically among middle market and large enterprises.

Since September 2014, TRMB has acquired twelve companies in a bid to bolster its offerings. The deals have all been technology-focused, non-transformational acquisitions.

I expect to see further acquisitions of this type as management finds opportunities to more quickly buy technology enhancements vs. trying to build them.

In the past twelve months, the stock has risen from $25.58 to nearly $36.00, so it appears the overall market likes what it has been seeing.

