FuelCell Energy: Is The Preferred Stock FCELB A More Attractive Investment Opportunity Than FCEL At Present?

FCEL will be reporting its quarterly earnings on or about June 8, 2017.

The proximate cause of FCEL's recent stumbles has to do with FCEL's difficulties competing against wind and solar, which benefit from favorable ITC treatment, relative to fuel cells.

FCELB is a cumulative preferred stock trading at about 20 percent of face value. Its prospects are linked to those of FCEL, but FCELB might be a more attractive investment.

FCEL's cash on hand exceeds the market price of its common stock. Earnings remain problematic, but some progress has been made in recovering from its difficulties.

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) has had market setbacks that have caused its earnings and market price to decline. Nevertheless, FCEL was able to issue new common stock on May 3, 2017 albeit at a price far below book value--which means that there was earnings dilution.

FuelCell Energy is expected to release its next quarterly earnings statement on or before June 8, 2017. In advance of that report, it may prove useful to examine FCEL's investment prospects as well as the investment prospects of its market-traded preferred stock (NASDAQ:FCELB).

FCELB is a cumulative convertible preferred stock with a five percent cumulative dividend. Please note that since the conversion price is $141, the convertible will not be discussed further. FCELB currently trades at about 20% of redemption value. It is my understanding that the Series B preferred has corporate governance features that may aid the company in the event of a hostile takeover attempt.

FuelCell Energy, Inc.

FCEL is in the business of providing fuel cell systems for customers. Fuel cells are a proven technology, yet FCEL's profitability always seem to be a few years down the road.

A primary source of FCEL's recent price declines resulted from FuelCell Energy not being selected as part of a 700 megawatt state-run bid selection process in Connecticut for 700 MW of clean and renewable power, losing out to solar and wind projects.

To some extent, it is surprising that FuelCell Energy was even "in the running" in this bid selection process. This is because solar and wind projects receive favorable federal tax treatment relative to fuel cells. The Federal investment tax credit was renewed through 2022 for solar and through 2019 for wind, but not for fuel cells.

Christiensen Associates points out that the Federal investment tax credit accounts for perhaps "40 percent to 50 percent of developers' net profits on residential solar installations." Even if fuel cells are a proven technology for generating electricity, it would seem to be very difficult for FCEL to compete against solar and wind's favorable tax treatment. Given gridlock in Congress, it may prove difficult for fuel cells to gain the same favorable ITC credits that solar and wind are eligible for.

Solar and wind are, of course, intermittent sources of electricity whereas fuel cells can be operated on a 24/7 basis. Still, in an electricity market like New England, where nuclear-generated electricity from Pilgrim, Seabrook, and Millstone 2 and 3 is also available on a 24/7 basis, it is not immediately obvious that fuel cells are necessarily a more attractive option than solar and wind.

FuelCell Energy also has other business niches. For example, fuel cell technology can be used for CO 2 capture. In a world where climate change is an important issue, this would seem to be an attractive market niche. Nevertheless, FCEL's promising technology always seems to be five years away from fruition. So, some skepticism is justified.

FCELB

FCELB has a five percent cumulative preferred dividend, but it is trading at 20 percent of face value so the effective dividend rate is 25 percent. That's an attractive effective dividend rate, but it also begs the question of whether the dividend is safe.

The Series B preferred is a cumulative preferred so even if preferred dividend were to be cut, the dividends would be accumulated and would be repaid if the dividend were to be resumed.

FuelCell Energy has periodically sold additional common stock, and has warrants to issue more common stock in the next year. A preferred dividend cut could have an unfavorable "signaling effect" on the common stock, i.e., a cut in the preferred dividend might imply weak earnings and cash flows that would be adverse to common stock shareholders.

The Series B preferreds provide protections from a hostile takeover. The FuelCell Energy 10-K points out that "In addition, certain provisions of our Series 1 Preferred Shares and our Series B preferred stock could make it more difficult or more expensive for a third party to acquire us."

Nevertheless, an acquisition of FuelCell Energy by a financially stronger market participant might not be a bad thing for FCELB holders if the merger caused FCELB's price to move toward face value.

My overall evaluation of FCELB is that the five percent dividend is relatively safe. Given that FCELB is trading at 20 percent or so of face value, the effective dividend rate is 25 percent.

If FuelCell Energy's business status and financial performance improve meaningfully over time, FCELB's preferred stock could move back toward face value.

FCEL

I will make two observations about FCEL. Cash and cash equivalents (unrestricted) totaled $57.646 million at January 31, 2017. That amount exceeds FCEL's market cap of about $51 million based on a $0.96 stock price as of May 26, 2017 and common shares of 53.219 million (including 12 million shares issued on May 3, 2017).

Second, FuelCell Energy issued warrants to own 24,000,000 shares of FCEL on May 3, 2017. 12 million shares have a one-year term at a price of $1.28 and 12 million shares have a five-year term at a price of $1.60.

Please note that I have not sought to evaluate FCEL's earnings and cash flow prospects. Note also that FuelCell Energy is expected to issue its next earnings report on June 8, 2017.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCELB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: FCELB doesn't pop up as a secondary ticker symbol.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.