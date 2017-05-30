Maxwell Technologies: Will Expansion Overcome Dilution?

Maxwell Technologies (MXWL), the American leader in the energy storage technology of ultracapacitors, has taken some clear steps to focus its business in the last year, and with Q1 earnings reported earlier this month, it is possible to have a little more clarity into the company's direction.

Just a note: in my previous articles on Maxwell, I have focused largely on valuation with discounted cash flow models, but that is not the case here; rather I am reviewing recent events that have affect Maxwell's capitalization and shareholder dilution, while also trying to place the company's strategic efforts, specifically in autos, into a broader picture.

Q1 earnings in and of themselves were not particularly noteworthy; $26M in total revenue, with guidance for Q2 in the $34-37M range inclusive of $4M in revenue from newly acquired Nesscap (see below for more). In fact, what could be interesting from that statement is the assumption that Nesscap would be contributing revenue well above $10M per year. (Although CFO David Lyle indicated that they will not be breaking out the Nesscap results separately at all in the future.) However, I don't think the real story is in the results from Q1, but rather in looking back at the changes at Maxwell over the last year.

There have been three major developments since the beginning of 2016:

In April 2016, Maxwell sold its microelectronics unit for $21M in cash, which at the time basically doubled its cash position, while giving up roughly $10M in revenue, assuming a constant rate from 2015. In February 2017, Maxwell announced the acquisition of Nesscap Energy for $23M, picking up the South Korean ultracapacitor maker for only slightly more than it gained from the microelectronics sale (and Nesscap appears to be capable of generating a good deal more revenue than the ME unit). This was not a cash deal, but all stock, and Maxwell issued about 4.6 million new common shares. At that valuation, the shares were not given any particular premium to the market, and this deal wrapped up quickly, closing by the end of April. In early April 2017, Maxwell announced that Chinese backers at SDIC Fund Management were purchasing $47M in new shares; however, these 7.4 million shares were being demanded at a considerable premium to the market at $6.32, all the more remarkable because of the combined dilution effect of the prior Nesscap transaction along with the SDIC investment. This transaction should close by Q4 2017, pending regulatory approvals.

Maxwell's shares did see a brief pop after the SDIC announcement, but have since settled back off those highs.

MXWL data by YCharts

With these recent deals coming in a bit of a flurry, I am glad Jeff Osborne, an analyst from Cowen, asked on the last call to confirm the new share count by year end. Maxwell's CFO, David Lyle, answered clearly that "Depending on when we close will determine the weighted average share count. But you are right, I think by the time we enter Q4, if we close this in Q3, we will be in the 44 million share range."

So to be clear, if you were to extrapolate that figure onto the chart above, the line tracking share count will take a very vertical turn upward sometime in the next 6 months (as this chart already does not reflect the additional share from the recently closed Nesscap acquisition). While there will be a typical 18 month lockout period for SDIC owners, the impact of all these new shares will have a strong effect on Maxwell's valuation.

So clearly there is some inherent tension here between what SDIC believes Maxwell's value to be and the broader market's uncertainty. On the one hand, SDIC knows the ins and outs of operating in China, which is undoubtedly Maxwell's single most important market, and having this sort of partner for Maxwell could credibly add value and help Maxwell's strategic efforts there beyond the infusion of cash. So if serious Chinese investors are willing to pay up for Maxwell, it arguably changes the company's positioning in a very positive way. To be fair, Maxwell's management has been perfectly clear that they expect their Chinese bus clients to return once the new government subsidy system is clearly implemented, and they expect this to pick up in 2018, which nicely coincides with having production localized in China. Assuming for now that this happens to some degree, legacy revenue ought to stabilize for a while. However, nobody would pay the sort of premium SDIC paid only in the hopes of stabilizing revenue from an existing client base, and so the fundamental question for Maxwell (and by extension SDIC and other Maxwell investors) has to be along the lines of determining how legitimate its growth opportunities are.

The last few quarterly earnings calls consistently rattle off short statements about wind, truck, rail and grid segment revenues, but there is no question that these come across as secondary to Maxwell's bullishness on the auto sector. This excited attitude feels like it can be justified, as vehicles are increasingly being electrified and thus their power needs changing. Seeking Alpha has contributors who focus exclusively around the changing auto industry, so I will not attempt to expound on that topic directly, but suffice it to say that whether or not Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) or General Motors (GM) or some other player establishes a clear lead in electric vehicles for mass market production, plenty of indicators are pointing in this direction. Taking a look, for example, at the Tier 1 suppliers to the industry, there is the Bloomberg report on European supplier Continental, which is reallocating its resources to support more hybrids and electric vehicles, and expects these two categories to make up 40% of the market by 2025. The American company Delphi recently announced it will be splitting off its electric vehicle unit as a separate entity, which appears as just one more piece of evidence of the industry implementing this change.

Maxwell already has some presence in the auto market, but is looking to grow through both its ultracaps and commercializing a dry-electrode battery technology that has been in development. Franz Fink spoke at some length on this on the Q1 earnings call:

This quarter we achieved several critical performance criteria. . . [which] confirms that high volume production is feasible and that our technology is scalable. Our team is now preparing to produce larger rolls with our partners to build higher capacitor cells for electric vehicle platform validation. . . .we are seeing continued interest from three additional parties as well as increasing interest from others, all of which are large brand name global players in the energy storage and automotive industries. Given our recent successes with the proof of concept and the growing interest from several global leaders, we expect to make more progress both independently as well as through broader collaboration and commercialization agreements towards the end of 2017 and into 2018. . . As it has become a priority for our organization, we remain determined to leverage and to gradually shift key investments into our breakthrough dry batter electrode technology to capitalize on the significant upside opportunity in the long-term. To that end, we signed a joint development agreement with the leading global automotive OEM and tier one supplier on the proof of concept to validate pilot volume dry battery electrode performance targeting a specific electric vehicle platform in 2021-22. (emphasis added)

The hopefulness is clearly evident, although not many have been buying into the narrative, perhaps because Maxwell has been talking up auto applications for ages but has not delivered big numbers. In fact, some of the exact same information was presented in very much the same way as a part of the 2016 Q4 call (which is also when the Nesscap acquisition was announced). However, significant difference is that it that SDIC has decided to opt in for a long position, and I believe this is based largely on the opportunity in auto. While that has not been enough (yet) to drastically change the momentum for Maxwell valuation by the market, the cash cushion that it will provide may just be the capital necessary to pull off the big win in the auto sector in the next 18 months.

Conclusion

I wrote last year that I saw no clear catalyst for Maxwell to move higher in the near-term. In the comment thread I wrote that I was not down on the company but was not enthused about the stock (a note to new readers - the comment thread for that article has several deeply insightful comments and questions that are still pertinent, even though much of Maxwell's financial landscape has changed since then). I have significant concerns about the effect of expanding the common share count by nearly 38%. Nevertheless, those concerns are relaxed to a degree by the valuation offered by SDIC's investment. While my personal investment strategy is never based on blindly following the so-called "smart money," I can say I have space in my portfolio to come back around to Maxwell in the very near future.

I do not yet have a position, and my reason is mostly based on a sense that the broader market is more richly valued than I like and I am waiting for a slight correction; I expect to start buying Maxwell should it drop back to the $5.30 range.

As always, it is absolutely critical for individual investors to do their own due diligence, and this article is in no way intended to offer advice on the merits of investing in any particular security.

