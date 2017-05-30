Altria: What Is The FDA Waiting For With IQOS?

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) is riding on decades of success. Shares of the tobacco giant continued their climb recently with a trot from around $70 up to closing over $74. MO is one of the stocks in my "just own it forever" part of the portfolio. The company is incredibly resistant to recessions and with Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) they are leading innovation within the sector. As the 800-pound gorilla in the domestic tobacco market, MO is in position to wield influence over the regulatory process. Those factors all combine nicely to create a company that fits into most portfolio strategies.

Bringing IQOS to America

Philip Morris developed IQOS overseas and it has been an incredible success. The technology was demanded so heavily by consumers that Philip Morris was unable to meet the demand from retailers. After MO and PM split off from each other around a decade ago, the two stocks diverged with MO having the more robust growth. That isn't surprising when you consider that the strong dollar was the primary headwind for Philip Morris International.

Occasionally young people begin smoking in an effort to look cool. Unfortunately for those consumers, the highly addictive nature of tobacco combines with adverse health impacts. For people who are already addicted, IQOS technology could help them reduce the negative impacts of tobacco on their health. Besides, if they really wanted to look, they could just bring a cat with shades and a helmet on their motorcycle:

Combine that with a few dividend champions and you're good to go.

Advantages of IQOS

You might think I'm a cheerleader for the technology by the time I'm done. That's fine with me. When I first reviewed the role of IQOS in growing Philip Morris, I wasn't immediately won over by it. After going through some of the documents Philip Morris published on the smoker conversions rates (percentage of people trying IQOS who converted to use it regularly), I changed my outlook.

The major technology IQOS is competing against is "Vaping." There is a major difference. Vaping involves heated liquid. IQOS involves heating, but not burning, tobacco. So why is IQOS superior to vaping? Because smokers are demonstrating extremely high conversion rates.

Customer satisfaction is the name of the game and IQOS is winning. This is absolutely critical in the implications for market share. Customers are looking for a product that satisfies their addiction. For many of them, IQOS does the job.

Filing with the FDA

MO and PM are working together to get this going in the United States. They recently filed with the FDA. The filing is available to the public, but it is zipped rather than shown on a web page. Why? Perhaps because it is over a thousand pages. Should you wish to download it, you can download the full IQOS filing.

On the other hand, the executive summary is available online. It comes in at a mere 209 pages. After reading the entire document…

Scratch that. After scanning the document for images I thought worth highlighting (hey, honesty is great), I came up with a few things worth highlighting.

Base of the Argument

This image explains the way MO and PM want to frame the discussion:

The simple argument here is that net gain to society is a multiplication. The two parts are the reduction in damage compared to traditional smoking and the frequency of smokers switching to the new technology.

This is absolutely critical to the argument. For IQOS to be improving public health, it needs to be less damaging and it needs to pull smokers off of the traditional products. The prevalence part of this function is key. Remember, smokers have the option of quitting, but few do. They have the option of switching to vaping (which appears to be healthier than IQOS), but again, few do. It is the higher adoption rate of IQOS and their ability to keep customers on the new technology that MO and PM are using as the backbone of their case. As an analyst and a shareholder in both companies, I agree with the entire argument.

How it Works

I get the feeling many investors in MO and PM may not know what the IQOS device looks like or how it works, so that diagram should be helpful. This is what tobacco is banking on to revolutionize the industry.

The Health Benefits

The next slide lays out how Altria Group and Philip Morris claim their technology works over time:

Switching to IQOS, referenced as a "Modified Risk Tobacco Product," isn't as good as quitting. However, it is still an enormous improvement. This is central to the argument, because big tobacco believes that their new product can actually improve public health by displacing the use of their older products.

What Else Is There?

After that it gets pretty deep into heavy scientific charts. For the scientists on here, enjoy.

Conclusion

Altria Group and Philip Morris are working to make IQOS in America a reality. If they succeed, it has the potential to revitalize the tobacco market in multiple ways. By offering smokers a less lethal product, MO and PM are making profits while doing something good for society. It looks to me like they have a good chance at success, and I believe it will drive some growth in revenues over the next several years. The benefit to earnings may not be directly seen for several years though. Remember the electronic portion must be sold first before the Heet Sticks can be used. This is akin to selling a printer before selling the ink. The cost of the first part is subsidized to drive demand for the second part. Only in this case, the ink is addictive and switching inks means a longer life of buying more refills.

An alternative description could be Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) selling iPods at a reasonable price to accelerate adoption and encourage customers to use their music store.

