Saudi-Russian Petro-Alliance Of Convenience Means Stable Oil Prices Through 1Q2018

Strategic Petroleum Reserve policies & practices by US and China are wildcards in the direction of global oil prices.

Last week's OPEC agreement to extend quotas for an additional 9 months is a tacit admission by two of world's largest oil producing countries, Saudi Arabia and Russia, that they must share the petro-hegemony with US shale oil producers. The extension of this non-binding alliance of convenience benefits specifically and almost exclusively Russia and Saudi Arabia. This alliance issue is discussed in great detail in The Financial Times article Saudi-Russian Stuck in Unholy Oil Alliance dated 27 May 2017.

In a not so subtle show of desperation OPEC even engaged in an outreach program to several minor non-OPEC oil producing countries like Egypt to join the compliance agreement. Under these challenging circumstances every drop counts though non-OPEC compliance has historically been exceptionally weak.

The importance of oil price stability to Russia is the presidential elections scheduled for March 2018, ironically exactly 9 months away. With respect to Saudi Arabia, the Aramco IPO is scheduled sometime by mid-2018.

Although the Saudis and Russians have competitively low extraction costs their respective budget situations are hurting badly. For this reason, the cash flow from stable oil prices may buy time to mollify festering political and civil unrest for their respective elections and IPO.

I believe that OPEC's extension of current quotas established in November 2016 is designed to prevent further oil price deterioration from greater US shale oil production, rather than a price increase.

The renewed quotas may offset two other factors that imperil price stability.

The first is unconfirmed reports that particular countries who agreed to the quota compliance are cheating on the 'spirit' of the agreements by maintaining their oil production quotas but who are selling their inventory instead.

The second is, according to the NY Times article Flood of Oil Poised to Flow dated 19 May 2017, those non-OPEC countries who did not agree to the renewed quotes are ramping up production like Canada and Brazil with forecasted daily output growths of 200,000 and 212,000 bbls respectively in 2017 due to long planned projects coming on line.

Additionally there are wildcard events focused on SPRs that could affect oil prices that could either help or hinder the Saudi-Russian objective:

There's the possibility that the US government will reduce their strategic petroleum reserves (NYSE:SPR) - 688 million barrels according to the US Department of Energy as of May 2017 for the purposes of funding several domestic budget shortfalls. The question is if this occurs, how much and how quickly would oil prices fall?

On the flip side are the Chinese who are quietly yet aggressively building their SPR by taking advantage of low oil prices. However they have an operational constraint because they are frantically building additional oil storage facilities accommodate more imported oil. The question is how far along are they in fulfilling their SPR target amount?

To get an inside perspective on that question, on 8 May 2017 I attended The Future of US-Russia Relations conference hosted by the John Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies. Expert guest panelist Edward Morse, Global Head of Commodities Research at Citigroup informed me that the Chinese have achieved about 30% of their SPR inventory objective. Additionally he stated that the reduction of the global oil inventory overhang is accelerating. A comprehensive overview of this topic appears in his published article in the 9 May 2017 of The Financial Times Fears of a Crude Oversupply Gap Are Overdone.

Except for extraordinary circumstances such as an extended supply disruption, a mini Black Swan, oil prices will not vary much from the $50/bbl neighborhood until the first quarter of 2018. After March 2018, there is little incentive for OPEC to renew quota limits to be effective if compliance even holds at all during this new agreement term.

For investors I believe that except for a Venezuela regime change scenario, investment opportunities will be limited to specific oil service firms based on activities in specific regions and/or on specific projects.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VDE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.