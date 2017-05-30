Fed In A Box

History suggests at this stage of the post crisis 'recovery', having chosen the easy money route, there is likely to be increased pressures on policy decisions.

The last two months have seen two significant down days with completely opposite reactions from the fed.

The two percent decline on May 17th was the second large decline we've seen in this upper range on the indexes over the course of the last few months. Most have shrugged it off pretty well, with bulls insisting the rebound is a sign of the strength and health of the market. Certainly it's hard to argue with the constant bid we are seeing, however for I wanted to discuss a bit about the rising policy uncertainty I see.

We've all heard of the fed being 'boxed in', and here I will look at that overall process which I believe is starting to intensify again (vs. a relatively understandable roadmap over say the last 6-8 months), starting initially back in April. The relevancy here is increased volatility in fed communication and outlooks going forward.

The first chart sets the table for how I believe we got here more recently:

The initial run up to 21K set the tone for the fed minutes

On April 5th the minutes surprised the market with discussion of reducing the balance sheet in the back half of the year

The subsequent rally back left bulls weak and confused from a major shift in communication, resulting in another big down day (less politically driven, was already setting up)

Bullard then came in over the top of market and discussed the need to keep QE open, a policy entirely opposite of balance sheet reduction

The market then rallied back to the highs masking the entire event

This overall process to me highlights the significant confusion and conundrum we are in 8+ years after the crisis (more there later). A closer look at the minutes shows the shift (a deeper dive shows the focus on stock prices). From what I currently read out there today, no one seems to think the following is possible, which in some way reminds me of what gold miner buyers were saying before the second rate hike in 2016.

The following chart then shows how quickly rate hike odds came off just from the equity market weakness that initially stemmed from the above! Again, this was for something as small as another 25 basis point move, and again in my view was because of the minutes. Admittedly I have blissfully been without a TV for months, but there is no question balance sheet reduction, especially in 2017, is a newer policy goal and beyond where we were to start the year (3-4 hikes).

Although we've seen a subsequent recovery back to above 80% chance of a move in June, the above jitters and especially the QE communication highlight an uncomfortable truth about the equity market and real economy.

Part of the plan, not part of the plan

The following chart highlights the long term boom bust nature of markets and policy, and for those who have been around longer than say 2010, you understand how this story typically goes. I have written extensively on the different nature of each cycle, and I do think the 'crash is coming' rhetoric is highly flawed, including the overly simplistic charts that have been thrown around this cycle.

There is however much to be said about central planning and inefficiency, particularly with respect to interest rates. My view is it's always going to be overdone on both the upside and the downside (policy).

In the following chart I argue the fed is officially in the overall 'not part of the plan' stage currently. During this 'not part of the plan' phase is where previous policy lags start to hit the tape, and you see price action (on both the up and downside) get erratic. In 2006 it was too aggressive of a hike cycle that could not be stopped or reversed once the cycle turned (gap downs and crash not part of plan). This cycle, we are 'potentially' seeing the risks of leaving rates at 0 for too long (speculative spikes in stocks not part of plan).

The role of the Dollar

I've also commented extensively on how the dollar was working as a back door tightening mechanism, and even though it seemed to be having limited affect on equities, it was something I was tracking as a dual or stealth tightening process.

Brainard commented on this in January of '17, even quantifying the dollars overall impact to GDP. It is entirely possible that the dollar rise has been more hurtful to the real economy than the financial markets so far.

The above said, what we've seen is for the first time since this cycle began the dollar coming off somewhat. It is speculated that this may give the fed some room to move again on the federal funds rate which I don't debate.

To my mind it speaks to how dangerous another hike with the dollar above 102 would have been, and the overall complexity of policy today.

Right. So what is your point?

Right. The point. Well for one it is to better show the box the fed is in. This isn't new to almost everyone, but it is fascinating, and I can't remember such widespread ranges on communication (balance sheet reduction, keep QE open) in such a short period of time. The bottom line is it's a game between too much financial market speculation, and the real economy not getting hit by higher rates.

This also is nothing new post financial crashes (vs inventory lead recessions). Let's look at the following chart from the last fed hike question and answer session. The fed was posed with the question, how can you raise when Atlanta GDP estimates are sliding? This overall is the conundrum with the root being that the wealth effect only goes so far in terms of sustainably impacting economics in the real world.

Here are the chart takeaways.

Fed asked about conundrum between real economy and rate hikes

These types of situations are not new in places like Japan

Easy money post crisis delays reform

Easy money post crisis slows down balance sheet fixing further slowing the post crisis real recovery

Easy money also encourages renewed financial speculation and risk taking

Combined this eventually creates a conundrum or choice.

So there it kinda all is in a nutshell. I get the trader mentality out there of using the 50 dma bounce, or the fresh new highs, or of course everyone's favorite 5 tech stocks. But the bigger issue going on I see is a Fed that is right at the 'too much' speculation phase of stocks (while still wanting and needing asset market reflation) and still stuck in the overall weak and low inflation environment. The last few years it has Brainard who has sounded the alarm on the latter, now it appears to be Bullard.

Speculation

So how speculative are we? Below is a look at everyone's favorite PE 10 chart. At 29X's sure we are in the upper end. I know. I get it. What did surprise me however was the wide range or volatility in the long term valuation data set itself (SD of 6.7). Ultimately we tend to speculate both on the up and downside quite far from the averages over time (you can visually see this as well). That explains why 'cheap gets cheaper', and why markets run further than most expect (wall of worry, blow off tops, etc.), but it also points to the fact that even under that lens we are still up there in the big picture (at 29X's approx 1.8 SD's away from mean).

Another thought on overall speculation is looking at some household names on a price to sales basis. This chart is a bit older, and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) for instance has moved higher on a price basis (not valuation on this metric) but the point I am making is clear. Multiples are pretty rich anyway you look at it. All these companies are seeing operating margins at or near all time highs, but we also know margins peak at or even before tops, so to me that's less the point.

The bigger thought overall is for every dollar of revenue we are seeing it bid up pretty high on these and many other names. That suggests that any more necessary punting by the fed, or even QE for that matter, to save the real economy, would risk near historic speculation in stocks.

How does it all play out? Hard to say, but hopefully you can better spot all of this as it plays out in real time. Maybe we push valuations higher to see if even higher asset prices suddenly jump start GDP. Or maybe we level off for an extended time as the fed plays communication games in this range. I do have an article coming shortly with respect to what I believe bears missed this cycle and continue to miss, but we are also in uncharted territory in terms of the overall stakes.

For Fusion Point members we will stay in front of these developments including opportunities, because by no means is it different this time, if anything we are tracking as always, boom to bust, to boom to bust and as it goes. There have been some great innovations this cycle as well as plenty of nonsense ideas, valuations, IPO's and so on.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.