Quick And Dirty mREIT Discounts For May 28th, 2017

If you have any challenges reading the charts in this article, check out the first article on quick and dirty discounts to book value for mortgage REITs. This piece is designed to be short and to emphasize providing easy charts that help investors identify opportunities for further inspection.

The mREITs

I put most of the mREITs, one corporation, and one ETF into the table because I wanted to get a more complete estimation.

(NASDAQ:AGNC) American Capital Agency Corp (NYSE:AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corporation Not a REIT (NYSE:ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE:ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:BXMT) Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CYS) CYS Investments (NYSE:DX) Dynex Capital (NYSE:EARN) Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:MFA) MFA Financial (NASDAQ:MTGE) American Capital Mortgage Investment (NYSE:NLY) Annaly Capital Management (NASDAQ:NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust (NYSE:ORC) Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:RSO) Resource Capital Corporation (NYSE:TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (BATS:SLD) Sutherland Asset Management (NYSE:ARI) Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:OAKS) Five Oaks (NYSE:MITT) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSEARCA:REM) iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF

The goal here is to have a fairly large sample size so we can identify trends and similarities throughout the sector. The mREIT sector only contains about 25 total organizations but the investing and hedging strategies have very material differences.

It is also worth emphasizing that I opted to use the GAAP book value for each mREIT. Most of the time this was available from the earnings release.

I want to emphasize that GAAP book value is not necessarily the metric that I believe is most relevant. For CIM, I believe the "economic book value" provided by management is an excellent tool. CIM's economic book value was materially lower than GAAP book value.

Table 1

If you're primarily using this article for the quick discounts to book value, use the column with the red heading in this table.

BXMT and ARI are leading the way with the highest valuations. Both are trading at over 118% of trailing book value per share. That is a fairly massive premium and speaks to how bullish the market became over the last few quarters.

Don't get me wrong, the market has consistently appreciated these mortgage REITs and they have been pretty consistent in trading at a premium to book value. However, the premium has rarely been this large. I think both would be wise to announce a fairly large offering of new shares. It would drive up book value per share and increase net interest income per share for future periods. In the near term the announcement would probably send share prices down, but for the long-term investor an increase in net interest income per share would be favorable.

The third highest valuation goes to CIM. The values for CIM have been particularly interesting because they moved well ahead of BXMT (higher price to book ratio), then crashed back significantly below it. This wasn't due to a fundamental change in the company.

Table 2

This table helps us assess the changes for each reporting period.

CIM's sudden decline is represented in the values on the far left side. Since late April they had the hardest decline in the sector, yet they still trade at the third largest premium to book value.

ARMOUR Residential REIT had the best performance by a significant margin for the last month or so. I didn't think I would see the day where ARR was trading at a premium to book value.

Next I've got quick comparison sheet from a tool I posted for subscribers. The numbers will be slightly different here because I grabbed this chart after trading was open for 5/30/2017, so the valuations are newer. The rest of the article was built using the values from Friday's close (remember Monday was a holiday). Here are the latest numbers:

I want to point out that we still see a large portion of these mREITs trading within 5% of their 52-week highs. Book value was smashed in Q4 of 2016 and the yield curve flattened out recently, but investors aren't even concerned.

Ratings

I'll go with a sell on the 800-pound gorilla. Annaly Capital Management is often one of the first mREITs to move in a major sentiment shift and I don't think the 105% of book value is going to be sustainable. I think this is a great time for investors to be harvesting gains.

Recent Buys

I acquired some ARI-A.

What I'm Hunting

I'm still hunting for some preferred shares. I love the preferred share space right now.

My Positions

Long WPG, BMNM, ANH-C, ARI-A, CYS-B, CMO-E. I may buy or sell anything in the near future.

