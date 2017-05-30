Photon Control's (POCEF) CEO Scott Edmonds on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Photon Control Inc. (OTC:POCEF) Q1 2017 Results Conference Call May 30, 2017 11:00 AM ET

Scott Edmonds - CEO

Good afternoon. Welcome to Photon Control's First Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. Joining us for today's call are Photon Control's CEO, Scott Edmonds; and CFO, Gerald Adams.

Following their remarks, we will open up the call for your questions.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to Photon Control's CEO, Scott Edmonds. Sir, please proceed.

Scott Edmonds

Thank you, operator. Welcome everyone and that you for joining us today. Before the market open today we released our financial statements and MD&A for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017. A copy of which is available as the operator said in the Investor Relation section of our website. If you haven’t already done so I encourage you to review the release along with our financial statements and MD&A, which are also available on CEDAR.

2017 got off to a great start with a 65% increase in revenue to a record $11.9 million, this achievement was driven largely by the continued demand from semiconductor equipment manufacturers or a leading optical measurement solution as well as pent up demand for next generation products. Our top line was also bolstered in the quarter by certain customers placing preorders in anticipation of the move to our new facility, a facility which we occupied on May 1st, while we are fortunate to benefit from the tailwind on these preorders in Q1, we have seen a corresponding drop off in sales to these customers in Q2 as they work their way through the inventory.

Our move to the new facility in Richmond went smoothly and our entire team is getting settled in and beginning to take full advantage of our increased capabilities there. Our new facility has a much larger and higher rated clean room and a custom designed production area, which not only increases our production capacity, but also provides immediate opportunities for production efficiency and achievement of our continuous improvement initiative. During the first quarter, we also saw our gross margin expand to a somewhat anomalous 60%. This high rate was primarily due to mix, but it also revealed the benefit of the reduced royalty rate from a recently closed transaction with Photon Control R&D.

As mentioned on our last call, our royalty rate is now 4.25% on eligible products versus 10% to 25% prior to the deal. Overall, our effective royalty rate in the quarter was 2.9%, half of what it was in Q4 at 5.8% and significantly lower than the 7.4% in Q1 2016. Beyond the financial benefits, the R&D transaction has allowed us to remove the last of the distraction that had previously impeded our ability to focus exclusively on our customers in growing our business.

Before I talk more about our operational progress and growth strategy, I'd like to turn the call over to Gerald Adams, our CFO to discuss our financial results in greater detail. Gerald?

Gerald Adams

Thank you, Scott. Total revenue in the first quarter of 2017 increased 65% to 11.9 million. The increase in revenue was primarily due to next generation product introduction and continued robust market condition persisting in the semiconductor industry. The increase was also partially due to preorders we received from certain customers’ anticipation of our move to the new facility.

Gross profit increased 87% to 7.1 million in the same year ago period. On a percentage basis, our gross profit was 59.9% of total revenue an improvement from 52.9% of total revenue in the same year ago period. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to a favorable product mix as Scott mentioned before and also lower growth year rates resulting from the settlement with Photon R&D, which was concluded in April 2017. And this growth year had a retroactive application to January 1, 2017.

Additionally, we achieved production efficiencies from producing higher volumes of certain product lines relative to the prior comparable year ago period. Total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2017 were 4.6 million, which is up from 3.6 million from the same period a year ago. The increase in operational expenses was due to spending on new product development, some increased staff to facilitate growth as well as to settle legal expenses.

Our net earnings before taxes for the first quarter of 2017 totaled 2.4 million, which was up 11% from the 2.1 million of Q1 last year. The increase in net earnings before taxes was primarily attributable to higher revenues and gross profit from increased sales of high margin product. The corporate taxes for the first quarter of 2017 were 664,000, this compares to 554,000 in corporate taxes in the first quarter of last year. Our total net earnings and total comprehensive income for the first quarter of 2017 totaled 1.7 million or $0.02 per diluted share which was improvement from the 1.6 million or $0.01 per diluted share Q1 of last year.

Now turning to our balance sheet, at the end of first quarter we had 32.1 million in cash, this was up 4.8 million or 18% compared to the 27.3 million at the end of Q1 2016. Our order backlog which we defined as the value of sales orders already fulfilled or to be fulfilled in the upcoming 12 month period increased 25% at quarter end to a record 11 million from 8.8 million at the end of the prior quarter. And finally during the first quarter, our company repurchased 579,800 common shares at the cost of approximately $600,000 on average price per share of $1.05 under the NCIB share buyback program. All purchased shares have been cancelled. This completes my financial summary.

I'll now turn the call back to our new CEO, Scott Edmonds.

Scott Edmonds

Thank you, Gerald. While it's been less than a month since our last call, I'm pleased to report steady progress on our near-term plans to approve our internal processes and functions. I continue to be impressed by the depth of talent and the dedication of our team at Photon Control and being able to witness the character of our team on the daily basis, it's reaffirmed my belief and our ability to execute our refocused growth plan. This plan is built on improving our quality processes, strengthening our core capabilities for growth, building deeper and broader relationships with our existing customers while at the same time pursuing new customers.

We've made a number of internal organizational changes and realigned some reporting in the last two months. And in addition, we've added some key new hires. Paul Moffat is our new Director of Manufacturing Operation, running the new facility. Paul has more than 25 years experience in manufacturing including 18 with Celestica and several years for Blackberry, and he’s been working closely with our team and customers through the certification of the new facility, the early results of which have been very positive.

We've also added Daniel Lee, an accomplished finance leader who is building internal reporting templates to measure or monitor our progress on a wide variety of operational and financial initiatives and operational KPIs and to work with the CFO and our Board to approve our overall corporate governance and the timeliness of our public reporting. We've also hired Melanie Mackintosh [ph], who joins us on July 4th as an HR Director.

As I mentioned, we've hosted several customer visits since occupying our new space, all of which have gone extremely well. Our customers are very impressed with the new facility, released at the integration with Photon R&D and appreciate the investment -- the significant investment we've made in expanding our capabilities. It's also been energized for the transparent flow of information to them and amongst our employee, and having the formal Photon R&D employees joins us at our engineering group has been, I mentioned very good for the customers and for the entire organization and for those employees themselves and they have all hardly embraced our philosophy of putting the customers first.

As some of you may have seen, we accept the data of our upcoming AGM for Thursday June 15th at 10:00 AM. The meeting will be held at our new facility here in Richmond and we encourage all shareholders of record on [May 9th] to attend, meet the executive team and the Board of Directors and perhaps take a tour of the new facility.

Before we go to the questions, I'd like to thank Gerald Adams for his service to Photon Control and our shareholders. Gerald has ensured that Photon's financial affairs and reporting remain current and accurate throughout a very unusual past 12 months, and thank you very much Gerald for taking care of that for us. We have engaged the search for him of Odgers Berndtson for the CFO search and will keep you posted on the results of that effort. A link to the posting at Odgers is available on our Career -- the Career section of our website.

In closing, I'd like to say that our strong results for Q1 and continued growth to this point indicate a greater opportunity ahead for our customers and shareholders. With Photon Control now a single-unified entity with a strong new Board, proven management, and a dedicated team, we have everything we need to succeed. While my first two months of CEO have been very busy but I've seen every single day as untapped value for our shareholders. My team and I look forward to reporting back to you on our progress in achieving that barrier.

With that, I'll open it up for questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, we will now be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Amr Ezzat with Echelon Partners. Please proceed with your question.

Amr Ezzat

I've got a few questions, first on the revenue side again very familiar there. I'm coming together and understanding of how much your revenue growth was driven by customers preordering product?

Scott Edmonds

Sure, we can't know for absolute certain off course, but we get the sense that where we say normalized or smooth that would probably come in around the low 10s, somewhere around where you don’t have it, but it's typical to fix the numbers. But that's the sense we’re getting from what the volumes are showing this quarter and from conversations with the customers.

Amr Ezzat

Understood, so it's still would have been a very strong quarter?

Scott Edmonds

We believe so, yes. It contributed to growth. We had great -- we also had very good mix as I've said. And a customer that was signed as recently as a year ago are started to hit some volumes year ago had a very good quarter for us as well.

Amr Ezzat

Is that the new OEM customer outside of North America that you guys have been working on ramping up?

Scott Edmonds

Yes, there is a customer outside North America.

Amr Ezzat

Understood, maybe on that customer I guess the past few quarters it’s always the answer that I get that they are still in that approach, and you are suggesting that they contributed to growth. You guys have sense of their currently at full ramp or they’re still upside I guess from that customer?

Scott Edmonds

Well, I think there is upside with the customers it’s a question of timing as to when we will achieve it. We are in discussions with them about increased volume. We just preordered some inventory for them and those conversations are ongoing. I think there is plenty of room to grow with them, but we are becoming an important supplier to them and that somewhat changes the tone of the conversations. We are getting more deeply engage with them. We’ll have greater visibility as those conversations continue. I think long-term there is plenty of upside with this customer, but we need to perform to ensure we get it all which sure all of our customers.

Amr Ezzat

Understood, and then on the gross margin side 60% that also great, you guys mentioned that this is two part. One part due to the lower royalty and some of it’s due to product mix. I am trying to get a I guess normalized number again. Let say your mix was the same as last year, what sort of margins would you guys have reported?

Scott Edmonds

Again, red dollars, green dollars, I think our target on a go forward for the in the lower half of the 50% to 55% and sometimes above, sometimes below the midpoint of that, that is a safe forecasting and planning number for us. And I think it runs with what we have done traditionally. We will monitor the royalty rates as it changes, as more new products come in the four in a quarter percent will apply to a greater share of our overall revenue. I think its older products that are royalty free.

Amr Ezzat

Okay, then the operating new expenses, what do you think guys take already R&D employee with the full impact of the R&D employee reflected in the Q1 financials?

Scott Edmonds

We concluded the transaction and transfer the employees from R&D to Photon, Inc. Control, Inc. on April 14th. So during Q1, we had expenses paid to the former R&D as well as the royalty is going back in that quarter. And so, we are repaying a mark up on the engineering time in Q1. So, Q2 will be almost -- will be 85%, 80% will be our expense two weeks of the old model and a full quarter of royalties like we had this quarter.

Amr Ezzat

Understood, so if I am looking at total operating expenses for the quarter you guys came in at $2 million, $2.5 million roughly during the one timer, and it is flat essentially from Q4. You did mention in your prepared remarks some of the hiring activity. I'm just trying to get a number for your OpEx going forward on a quarterly basis, what are you guys expecting?

Scott Edmonds

Yes, we are also working to get a fix on that because we have changed locations and the overall economics of -- for instance in Q1, we paid rents on two facilities and we paid it -- it’s obviously the rent at the old place included the cost for TIs we paid for our all TIs here. Our rent is dropping, but it is a larger facility. We still have some anomalous operating expenses because we’re still a construction site somewhat. And so, we have some rental items that are going to OpEx. So, I think by the time we get to our Q2 call, we give you a very clear indication of what our run rate OpEx will be.

When you think about the positions we've added, we also had some shrinkage overall in our workforce site as we gain some people, if we had some voluntary turnovers, and we haven't replaced everyone who left because we have some efficiencies here in the production facility. We've added some senior people, but we’ve also lost the expense of some senior people. So, there's still a lot of moving parts, I think the number have right now is indicative. It's not going to be changing by 25% or 30% up or down, we're in the range but I think by our next conference call, which I hope will be less than 60 days after quarter end. I'm stating it will be less than 60 days after quarter ends. We'll give a better indication of the run rate OpEx.

Amr Ezzat

Understood, okay that's very helpful. Then I guess thinking about your current backlog its up nicely since your last call. You guys -- maybe I must -- did you guys give an updated number for today or yesterday.

Scott Edmonds

I'm sorry, what was the question?

Amr Ezzat

On your back number?

Scott Edmonds

No, we didn't give the current backlog. We gave the backlog at quarter end.

Amr Ezzat

How's that evolving?

Scott Edmonds

We monitor backlog every single week and we keep an eye on it, and we haven't seen any significant changes.

Amr Ezzat

Okay, then maybe one last one from me. On the move, it seems like you're saying things are going smoothly just want to know if you guys have enough data term line to when would expect to be recertified for production from all your clients and starts I guess like shipping products in there?

Scott Edmonds

Sure, well, we are shipping product out of the new facility that were manufactured here, prototypes and demos and actually some finished goods. We've certified our very first product here. It was a cable, but still that was a product certification we went through the process of our largest customer. We’ve produced some goods for sale here and earned some revenue under the building. We are shipping to -- we are qualified to ship finished product manufactured in this facility to one customer and all of their suppliers; however, we are electing to run down the inventory before we start doing that. The second one, we should be cleared this week and the other in the normal course over the next little while. If things continue to go the way we expect, we won’t notice a blip. It looks like we have -- looks like your backlog our bucker stock is sufficient in both quantity and mix to cover up well past what we expected days to be when we can ramp up to full ready to ship to customers. But we're not there yet, but so far the indicators are green.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Amir Bolor [ph], a private investor. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Just on the revenue trend in Q2, you -- seems like you started the quarter with a high backlog than you started Q1 with, and if the backlog has stayed, remained pretty flat throughout the quarter. You made a comment that revenue has trended down in Q2. Could you please expand on that?

Gerald Adams

So, yes, we're very pleased with the backlog. We review revenue every single week and I think we're getting nice numbers on the long-term trend. I don't think it's contradictory that we've seen a softening this quarter overall after we had such a robust Q1 also it aligns with the sort of cycles in the industry our Q1 is Q4 for many of our customers. So, our Q4 falls in that Q1, so I think we've got great visibility with our customers and we've one customer as mentioned earlier who is ramping up over last year. So, we like the backlog number and I don't think there's anything definite about the fact that it's up and the revenue is lower than -- quarter is lower than it was last quarter. That was answer for you, but those are the fact.

Unidentified Analyst

I understand that. And on that new customer, I noticed that your revenue segmentation, it seems you have reduced your disclosure around revenue per customer, but you're still showing revenue by geography given that you don't obviously have too many customers, revenue outside. Is revenue in Asia outside China seems to be up 250%, is that a run rate that you think is going to stay in place or is that a significant tick up along quarter that will be more seasonal in nature?

Gerald Adams

I'll tell you in a year, but right now we expected to be indicative other than the fact that we did have some forward buying type customers in Asia, and we've more than one or two.

Unidentified Analyst

And then my last question, Scott, I know it's in the early days and this is the question that I addressed to the previous management teams multiple times and nobody could really come up and answer to this one. Have you guys been able to determine what your penetration rate is with your existing four customers in H or I guess with your existing three customers given that one hasn't had full ramp up?

Scott Edmonds

We know exactly what it is, but we won't talk about it.

Unidentified Analyst

You know what exactly it is okay. And does that give you an opportunity to grow with these customers within H or is that -- does that imply that you guys have majority of the valid share as it relates to the H with your sensors?

Scott Edmonds

I personally believe there's growth opportunities all over with our customers both growing more deeply with the products and the processes that we're involved in and expanding to the new processes.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Sean Haggett [ph], a private investor. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

As I'm doing a research on Photon, I'm trying to understand where the future lies for the Company. You mentioned in calls and in presentations that you want to kind of grow your products in the H space. Can you give me a better understanding of are you researching more temperature sensors? Are you getting into other complimentary products that will fit within the process chamber of the H? Or where are you taking research and development? And then just as a follow-up, how long does it take to take one product from research and development to the final sales and closing with customers?

Scott Edmonds

Those are good questions. I’ll answer the last one first. Longer than myself or my Board would like it to take, but more seriously, we are not just in that so just want to clarify that we are as into in that position. And in addition to temperature sensors, we have position sensors. So, we see opportunities remaining in H2 expand the number of sensors and the type that are used. In the applications, we see lots of opportunity in deposition or the number and the type. And in longer term, we will look at complimentary applications or expansion of areas where we can use temperature and position sensors.

I think that there is a recognition that in high RF frequency environments and sort of hostile environments, we operate and there is significant advantages supported by optical sensors like the ones that we sell and there is an appreciation of the efficiency and the accuracy that they bring, and so we're looking for new market opportunities all the time and our core business is as to engagement for the longer term. We have at any given time a number of project opportunities that we are pursuing with our customers or their next generation products chambers as well as the next version of their current platforms.

So, Yuri Sikorski, who took over Engineering when Paul Hellebrekers and I arrived; Paul, Yuri and I meet every week to discuss what the engineering pipeline looks like and how to prioritize the opportunities that are brought forward by our customers and hit with sign of how we manage that and internally financially we're building a discipline to measure what the return on investments is potentially going to be with each opportunity and how long it's going to take the players back.

We're doing that across the multiple decisions and applications for instance we've got a proposal feminist to buy a Swiss blade from the machining group and we are looking at what's the return on invested capital going to be for that sort of thing can we bring it will bring revenue into it also reduce outsourcing expenses so we're finding that financial discipline to all the decisions we make within here and adjustment.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, it does. What kind of hurdles are what kind of reach for return are you looking for?

Scott Edmonds

Well we are working on that and the appropriate time we will disclose the exact numbers that we're measuring ourselves against, but we're not ready to do that just yet.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, and just to give me a general sense of the technology of the space that you are in. Could you tell me how many sensors are in these types of H, I guess machines are their 100s are their 10 or 20 of them I'm just trying to get a sense of…

Scott Edmonds

So, it depends I know that's terrible answers it's not 100. Depending on the application and the process with size of the chamber and the fab and what is being used for, it can be anywhere from a few to a couple of dozen. And our order sizes are larger than that, we are not getting one piece and two piece coming of it. We do shift larger scale and our -- the other answer I have for you is there is not enough sensors there is in each chamber and there should be more that’s what I tell my customer and the people in sales and marketing but we will get that.

Unidentified Analyst

And if I may just one more question, do these sensors -- are these sensors purchased when a new fab is made or these sensors constantly being replaced in existing path? How does that work as your costs are produced these machines?

Scott Edmonds

There is multiple path for growth. Our customers sell more of their machines through fabs through replacing old generation machines or expanding the capability of different fab locations. There are fabs seen also on a regular basis. There is swap out of old technology as I said. They can grab share. So, one customer might be replacing a competitor’s machine with a newer machine in the fab, which is an advantage we have applying multiple customers. And then overtime there is a replacement cycle like for all capital equipment. We have multiple paths to grow as well as expanding the capability of our sensors and our application as we have done with temperature to position than multiple paths to growth.

Unidentified Analyst

Excellent, I really appreciate your responses. Thank you.

Scott Edmonds

Yes, no problem. It looks like there is no more questions, operator.

Operator

That is correct. There are no other questions in queue. I would like to hand the call back over to Mr. Edmonds for closing comments. We did just get another one. The next one comes from the line of Albert Wills [ph], a private investor. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

My question is with regard to normal course issuance bid. Are you guys going to be continuing with that policy?

Scott Edmonds

Well, thank you Albert. We were waiting for this question. We do have a normal course issuer bid available to us. In January the one from the prior year was extended. We have a Board meeting the day of our AGM and that is what we are going to do with it is one of the topics we will discuss in that time and we will communicate to the market, but for the moment we are not actively pursuing it.

Operator

We do have another question from the line of Satish Laxman [ph], a private investor. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

I just wanted to get a better understanding of the backlog, so my understanding that the backlog represents a booked orders that you expect to fulfill over the next 12 months, right. And what I want to understand is obviously the backlog has gone up quite well from the last quarter, but your inventories -- you have also been building up your inventory at the same time. So if you have a going back whether you take that a growing inventory and satisfy your backlog as you are going like -- I just don’t understand how that works?

Scott Edmonds

Thank you for the question. So the backlog is not just open order it’s a mix of open orders and forecast. So, it's not 100% reliable as -- so it’s indicative. It does have a mix of open orders in it. Some of our clients we shift on consignment, so we know exactly what that's going to be by month. Others and various clients have various levels of reliability in their forecast and the other part of your question, I believe was shipping the buffer stock and knowing exactly what we can -- you have to make sure you have the right mix. I mean we have multiple products with every single one of our customers. Starting on the chambers, they're going into and the exact application of where the chamber itself is installed which of their customers install that so you know we have multiple SKUs if you will for each product so it's not quite as plug and play as it might be at the superficial level. Does that answer your question?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, so what I'm hearing is that there is configuration other things you have to do to the product before it gets to the customer and that's why something could fit inventory while your backlog is growing at the same time.

Scott Edmonds

Absolutely, and also we built a large buffer stock which was good thing to do. We did that at the behest actually of one of our Board members, William McGrath, who came out here in February and pointed out two previous managements that wasn't adequate stock on hand to get us through this little interim period.

Operator

There are no further questions in the queue. I'd like to hand the call back over to Mr. Edmonds for closing comments.

Scott Edmonds

All right, well, thank you everyone for attending today, we appreciate your support at Photon Control. I must say the last two months have been extremely busy, but it's all been for a good effort. We're settled into our new space. We are passing the tests that have been set before us by our customers and themselves. We're integrating the staff that came over from R&D. We're operating under the new royalty agreement and spending money on that. We are changing the way we do things internally and there has been no resistance to the changes that we're making. We're making the workplace more collaborative and there's a lot more communications amongst departments and people.

Our new leadership team is having a very positive effect with their people and our customers and as of today our washrooms are functioning. So, there's good news on all fronts and we feel very positive about the future. This is a good strong industry to be in at this time and we have great people and products and customers. It's up to us to execute on the opportunities in front of us and we intend to continue doing that. Thank you for your support and hopefully we'll see some of you on June 15th.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude today's teleconference. Thank you for your participation. You may disconnect your lines at this time and have a wonderful day.

