Trimble: Robotics Play

One area of technology that I find intriguing for investing purposes is robotics. Robotics can be controversial as some consider the technology as a threat to jobs. However, technologies have always advanced over time. If technology never advanced, we would still be riding around on horses, hunting, and gathering for all of our meals. Ultimately, robotics will increase productivity and make our lives better and safer just as more advanced technology has already improved our standard of living over past generations.

Trimble (TRMB) is a robotics-related company that I think will perform well as an investment over the long-term. Trimble is more of a behind-the-scenes industrial-related company as opposed to a consumer-related robotics company like iRobot (IRBT).

Trimble has a wide array of products that span across numerous industries. This gives Trimble diversification and protection in the event that one industry experiences a downturn. My thesis is that Trimble's above average earnings growth will drive above average stock returns over the long-term.

Applications and Industries Served

Robotics is just one of aspect of Trimble's numerous applications. Trimble's robotics are used for numerous tasks on land and in water. Trimble's robotics-related products are some of the key components that help robots operate with accuracy and precision.

Trimble's robotics-related products include: small GNS receiver modules that are ideal for precision and control modules, small dual-frequency OEM global navigation satellite system [GNSS] receiver boards for precision/control applications, single-board solutions for precise position and heading, receiver boards with improved positioning engines with additional GNSS signals, and networked transceivers that support wireless communications with a range as high as 70 miles in low noise environments.

Trimble's technology allows robotics to perform tasks for practical purposes and for tasks that are too dangerous for humans to perform. Trimble's robotics products are likely to be in increased demand as companies look to boost productivity and to reduce the risk of serious injuries by having robots instead of humans perform risky tasks.

The global robotics industry is projected to grow from $34.1 billion in 2016 to over $226 billion by 2021. This represents a compound annual growth rate [CAGR] of 46%. Trimble is set to benefit from this growth as the company's products are increasingly used for various applications.

Trimble's list of industries and applications is extensive. This link displays all of them, so I won't mention each one in the article. Here are some of the applications: 3-D laser scanning, aerial sensor systems, agriculture, automotive embedded systems, building design construction/engineering, energy, environmental, field service management, RFID, military/defense, mining, oil/gas, surveying/mapping, transportation/logistics, and water/waste water management.

You can see that Trimble's extensive amount of applications gives the company diversification among multiple sources of revenue and industries. This will help reduce the negative impact of down markets in a specific industry.

Segment Strength

Trimble achieved gains in 3 out of 4 segments for Q1 2017. The Geospatial segment experienced a 2% revenue decline only because of the divestitures of ThingMagic, Advanced Public Safety, and Gatewing. If the effect of divestitures was excluded, the Geospatial segment would have posted a gain.

I think the Geospatial segment is set for future growth. Trimble's SX10 product, the scanning total station, is likely to drive growth for this segment. The SX10 is used for surveying, imaging, and high-speed 3D scanning. This product is considered a step ahead of the competition as it is more efficient than other equipment without requiring a learning curve. Users can obtain the information that they need in less time with the SX10. I expect the SX10 to drive growth in this segment as Trimble ramped up manufacturing in response to a strong backlog.

The Building and Infrastructure segment achieved an 8% revenue gain. The gains in this segment were primarily attributed to strong performance of building software, architecture, design products, and BIM software.

I expect the Building/Infrastructure segment to achieve steady gains going forward. This is based on expected global infrastructure spending growth to reach about 5% per year by 2020. This would be significantly higher than the 2% growth from 2016. The growth is likely to keep demand growing for Trimble's construction and civil engineering products.

The Resources & Utilities segment increased 5% mostly as a result of strong performance in agriculture and correction services. Europe, Russia, and Brazil drove most of the agriculture growth, with slight growth coming from North America.

Trimble made a deal with Valley Irrigation, a division of Valmont Industries (VMI), in Q1. The deal makes Valley Irrigation the exclusive OEM distributor of Trimble's Irrigate-IQ precision irrigation solution. The combined technology will give farmers access to a high-accuracy irrigation system.

Ultimately, Trimble's agricultural products are likely to grow as farmers look to increase productivity by boosting output and reducing costs in the face of volatile weather.

The Transportation segment experienced the most growth with a 9% gain. The growth in this segment was driven by North America, the Electronic Logging Device government mandate, and complementary sales such as video cameras.

Operators of transportation-related companies are likely to continue to seek out solutions to increase productivity to drive higher profitability. That should keep demand growing for Trimble's fleet management solutions and related products.

Image source: Movie - Office Space; Meme created by author using memedad.com

Valuation

Trimble is trading at 22X expected earnings per share for 2018 of $1.60. The stock is trading at a premium to the S&P 500's forward PE of 19.7 and to competitor, Hexagon AB (OTCPK:HXGBY) which also trades with a forward PE of 19.7. However, I think Trimble's valuation is justified as a result of the company's strong double-digit expected earnings growth.

Trimble is expected to grow earnings at 17% to 18% in 2017 and 14% in 2018. Trimble is expected to average earnings growth of 15% to 16% annually for this year and next year. This is higher than Hexagon's expected average annual growth of 12% to 13% for this year and next year. So, I think Trimble's stock is valued reasonably given the strong expected earnings growth.

Conclusion

Trimble's technology is likely to see continued demand growth as companies are always looking to increase productivity and reduce costs. Trimble has multiple solutions to address these companies' needs.

I expected Trimble's double-digit earnings growth to drive the stock to outperform the S&P 500 through 2018. Although the forward valuation is trading at a slight premium to the S&P 500 and competitor, Hexagon, I expect Trimble's stock to increase about 15% annually in 2017 and 2018, driven by earnings growth. The stock is likely to experience tailwinds from being associated with robotics. Robotics-related stocks have been performing well, given their promising growth outlook.

