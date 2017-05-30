JetBlue: How High Can The Stock Fly?

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) is coming off of a fantastic week ending May 26th, with healthy gains in 5 days, as it's share price grew from $21 to $23. In the same time period, the rest of the airline industry only grew 0.1%. Was this a fluke? Or is it a peek into long term gains?

(Image Source: CNN Money)

JetBlue's stock price has tripled in three years since 2014. They have had consistent year over year growth in revenue, operating income, net income, earnings per share, and free cash flow dating back to 2010. From year ending 2015 to year ending 2016, JetBlue's net income has grown from $677 million to $759 million.

However, JetBlue is in an extremely competitive industry, competing with titans such as United and Delta. JetBlue has a P/E ratio of about 12x, compared to the industry average of about 8x. That being said, JetBlue's P/E is comparable to the bigger airlines like United. JetBlue has a net profit margin of 9.61% in the trailing twelve months, which is almost double of the industry's 5.87% twelve month trailing net profit margin. JetBlue also has a PEG ratio of 2.45. The PEG and P/E ratios of JetBlue may make it seem overvalued, which is an evident possibility. Conversely, it may be a sign of anticipated growth.

Another important statistic in the airline industry is revenue per available seat mile (RASM). JetBlue raised their RASM outlook growth from 3-6 percent year over year to 4-6 percent growth in RASM for the second quarter alone in 2017. If JetBlue delivers on this projection, their stock price can raise even higher in the near future.

I believe that JetBlue has good management. Their RASM was in sharp decline throughout 2016, because due to a large capacity problem and relating miscalculations. However, they have cut capacity to destinations like Cuba and they are learning to become more efficient and more effective.

JetBlue's average fare price has fell from $167 in 2015 to $157 in 2016, which shows their managerial awareness to adjust to competition. This also shows their drive to retain and please their customers. The amount of passengers increased by 3 million from the beginning of 2015 to the end of 2016, moving from 35 million to 38 million passengers. It is nice to see that JetBlue continues to grow is gaining consumer trust as it continues to eat at the market share of the airline industry.

JetBlue is also expanding its "Mint" luxury service to more planes during the year. Mint provides premium cabins with seats that can be adjusted to lay completely flat. The rest of the industry's customer service woes, has been beneficial to JetBlue, as JetBlue has been able to stay out of the news for the most part.

(Image source: PR Newswire)

With the summer travel season coming up, I believe JetBlue is a good buy, especially if they can hit their RASM targets and remain above industry averages in key financial ratios. It also does not hurt that oil prices are cheap right now. The economy is performing well with increasing GDP and a low unemployment rate, which encourages increased air travel. JetBlue Airways will thrive in a crucial time for airline companies. In the next year, I think that JetBlue has the potential to reach $30 per share.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JBLU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.