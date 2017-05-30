AMD Vs. Nvidia

Advanced Micro Devices (NYSE: AMD) is naturally compared with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) because their near zero-sum gain in the top-end gaming GPU market. Nearly a month has passed since their quarterly announcements, it is expected that investors should have digested all the public information released. This also is a good time to examine if market prices reflect the company's long-term fundamental outlook.

Forward-Looking Fundamentals

For AMD,

1. AMD looks to regain its share in the high-end CPU and GPU markets by pricing its chips lower than Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) Nvidia's because Ryzen and Vega are expected to add to the top line soon. It is estimated that AMD may gain 11.5-12.0% in the desktop market, 9.5-10% share in the notebook market, and 1.1-1.3% share in the server market.

2. Datacenter may see less than 10% market share goal over the next few years. With the current console systems being on the market for five years, semi-custom sales may decline this year with potential growth between 2018 and 2020.

3. AMD's enterprise, embedded, and semi-custom group may achieve a top-line compound annual growth rate in 15-18% through 2021, the next-year revenue growth may range between 8 and 10%, due to the partial launch of new product lines. Furthermore, the gross margin in the near term may be limited to between 35-38% due to the little (lowering) pricing power left.

For NVDA,

1. The good news is that approximately 70% of the 100 million GeForce installed base is still using legacy GPUs. While the typical upgrade cycle is up to four years, NVDA introduces a new architecture every 1.5-2 years. The majority of the mid-end and low-end users will be ready to upgrade and this will result in between 2.5 to 2.8 million new shipments, and gaming revenue growth for FY18 will be 6%-7%, or $4.3-4.8 billion.

2. The datacenter and automotive segments are projected to grow at compound annual growth rates of 30% and 15%, respectively. This will account for about 30% and 10% of total revenue in next five years.

3. The gaming segment, which accounts for over half of NVDA's total revenue, has a gross margin effectively at the corporate average, while the Tegra processor is relatively lower. The enterprise and cloud platforms all have higher margin between 65% and 70%. Thus, corporate gross margins may increase to high 50s, as advanced gaming GPU products (Pascal-based) account for a larger portion of sales. As Nvidia must invest heavily in research and development to maintain its competitive edge in graphics processors, it is estimated that the longer-term R&D as a percentage of sales at 23-25%, or operating margins will be 25-30%.

Relative Valuations

A. Current Fair Values

So for valuation, I choose a framework which focuses on future revenue growth and margin. The sales-based, Sales Franchise Value Model ("SFV") is presented below as Equation (1):

The logic behind the SFV is that the revenue multiple, or price to sales ratio (P/S), is determined jointly by the future growth in revenue and improvement in profitability. It should be clarified that SFV can be estimated either in fair stock value or fair P/S version. The choice between one and the other depends on the purpose of the estimation. Based on Equation (1), the key factor to determine the current fair P/S ratio or fair stock value is the annual revenue growth rate for the current year, 2017. For the future P/S target ratio, the relevant revenue growth rate is for the next year, 2018. Using the historical analysts' forecast of revenue growth and margins at the time, I use Equation (1) to calculate the fair prices at the time, since the sales has been already known.

In Figure 1, AMD is currently 13% undervalued and NVDA is 9% overvalued. The validity of this approach can be further confirmed by the many crossovers between actual stock prices and the fair values. What this means is that the stock prices tend to converge to fair values as predicted by the SFV. On average, it took AMD eight weeks and NVDA six weeks to be "back to the normal." The logical inference is that each stock should move toward its fair value within 6-8 weeks.

B. Target P/S Ratios

On the other hand, the prognosis could be quite different just a year from now. The future stock prices are determined by Equation (1) using the forecasted fundamentals at one-year hence.

To forecast future target prices, it is more appropriate to estimate the future price to sales ratios (P/S) since future revenue is more uncertain further into the future. Based on likely scenarios of revenue growth and margin for 2018, the target P/S ratios for AMD and NVDA are calculated by Equation (1) and summarized in Table 1. As for the most likely case, signified in green, AMD's 2018 P/S ratio is 2.16 and NVDA is 12.32. Relative to the current 2.14 and 10.43, it would imply that AMD's valuation is expected to rise, at a minimum, by 1% versus NVDA's 18%. That being said, the actual returns may be complicated by the surprise revenue growth. Say, if AMD 2018 revenue grows 3% more than expected, then AMD 2018 stock return will rise by 4% instead.

Investment Implications

If there is any merit in the above argument, logical trade ideas can be formulated in the next 6 to 12 months for both AMD and NVDA. From Figure 2 in the yellow area, for the next 6 to 8 weeks, AMD is expected to move up to correct its current 13% undervaluation, while NVDA may move down for its 9% overvaluation. A pair trade to long AMD and short NVDA at this point should result in an expected 22% market-neutral return in next 6 to 8 weeks. It should be noted that as relevant information has been public for a while, the thesis of this trade is NOT based on the difference in reported fundamentals but on the current mispricing of each stock being corrected.

There also is a longer term investment pair trade which is triggered by the difference in forecasted fundamentals between AMD and NVDA. If the investment horizon is further into the grey area of Figure 2, there is an 18% upside for NVDA and an only 1% for AMD by next 12 months. Long NVDA and short AMD at this point will likely net a 17% market-neutral return for the pair trade

Double "Double Whammy"

If this pair trade (long NVDA and short AMD) is executed 6 to 8 weeks at the inflection point of the previous trade (long AMD and short NVDA), the "theoretical" return should be sum of the returns for both trades. On the other hand, each side of the pair trade may not pan out. Like most pair trades, the double whammy occurs when the long goes down and the short goes up at the same time. In this case, the double whammy would double if both pair trades are wrong.