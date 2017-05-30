Sugar Hits The Pits

The market is in technically 'over sold' territory, but could still fall further.

On Friday the sugar market reacted poorly to a report from Brazil in which the state run oil company known as 'Petrobras', cut the price of gasoline, (inferring more sugar cane would be released from ethanol supply to an already sluggish sugar market). Earlier this month USDA had already advised the market of flat world production and consumption.

As reported by Fox business:

Given the gasoline arbitrage was -12% according to DATAGRO, they should have RAISED prices by that amount," according to Michael McDougall, director of commodities at Societe Generale SA. Unica just added a bit more bearishness to the market," said Claudiu Covrig, a senior analyst at Kingsman, a unit of S&P Global Platts. "For sure, traders will try to sell into this market.

S&P Global Platts analysts expected 36.15 million tonnes of cane crushed, down 9 percent from the same period last year, due to poor weather conditions, but Unica reported 38.46 million metric tons of sugar cane during the two-week period ended May 16th.

This afternoon might be the last hope for the bulls but I think the decline will continue at some point," one dealer said, noting that supplies remained ample despite recent rain delays in Brazil. The recent low of 15.24 cents, set on May 5, was seen as the initial downside target.

USDA Reports Flat Production and Consumption

Earlier this month, United States Department of Agriculture advised in their May 2017 'Sugar World Markets and Trade' report, the following 2016/17 revisions from their November 2016 Forecast:

World production is flat at 170.9 million tons.

Brazil is up 1.4 million tons to 39.2 million with increased cane utilized for sugar.

Thailand is boosted 730,000 tons to 10.0 million on better yields.

India is cut 2.0 million tons to 21.9 million on lower area and yields. ‐ World imports are revised 2.5 million tons higher to 54.6 million.

Indonesia is up 1.3 million tons to 4.6 million on higher imports from Thailand.

India is raised 900,000 tons to 2.3 million on smaller production.

China is revised down 800,000 tons to 5.2 million on reduced out-of-quota imports. World exports are up 1.8 million tons to 57.7 million.

Brazil is raised 1.0 million tons to 28.2 million on greater available supplies.

Ukraine is up 340,000 tons to 480,000 tons due to higher production.

Global production for Marketing Year (NYSE:MY) 2017/18 is up 9 million tons (raw value) to a record 180 million on gains in Brazil, China, the European Union, India, and Thailand. Despite record production, stocks are down 2 percent to 38 million tons as lower stocks in China and Mexico more than offset higher stocks in Pakistan. This drawdown, plus record exports, will support relatively flat consumption at 172 million tons.

Sugar COT Chart

The COT chart shows traders already at an extreme in positioning, although mid 2015 style, 'shorting and short covering' pops are possible.

Source: barchart.com

Seasonal Sugar

Seasonally, both charts reflect strength rather than weakness in June.

Stock Charts

The market is already in an oversold position, but that won't prevent lower prices, the RSI can bounce on the lows achieving lower prices on each down turn, even under positive accumulation. This is what is known as 'positive divergence'. Investors should be careful, the approximate S1 level, seems most likely as a potential reversal point, on further downside. A bounce into the right shoulder of a 'head and shoulders' chart pattern is possible, which could eventually result in a retest of the 2015 low, if traders continue to be bearish.

For a bullish resumption, sugar needs the black ADX line over the MACD to start flattening out and then cross the red DMA, the Aroon has just started to turn down again, looking weak.

Investing in Sugar

An ETN which tracks the sugar market is SGG Ipath Bloomberg Subindex Total Return ETN.

Investors should be cautious, the sugar market is already fairly over sold, but the immediate reaction from commentators on Friday is that traders will try to short the market further, and there is room for potential downside. There can be short covering pops, before an accepted low is reached. Trading needs to break out of the developing down trend, and the ADX cross the DMA on the MACD, with bullish daily candlesticks to confirm a bullish uptrend.

