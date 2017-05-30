Kirkland's - A Compelling Valuation With At Least A 28% Upside

Business Overview:

Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK) is a specialty retailer of home décor and gifts. They currently operate in a niche market with 401 stores in 36 states along with an e-commerce enabled website. There stores have a distinctive and evolving inventory of products within various product categories (art, mirrors, wall décor, candles, lamps, accent furniture, textiles, floral products, etc.). of which they aim to sell at affordable prices.

Recent Headwinds:

Kirkland's stock price as of recently has took a turn for the worst, or for me the better. Their stock price has plummeted to its lowest point in five-years. The reasoning for this is multi-faceted. First, their comparable store sales have been negative for the past four quarters. Second, as of the last earnings conference call their CFO announced his resignation. Third, average store traffic has been consistently down in the past year. Lastly, retail stocks as a whole have been trending down in the past 6 months.

Investment Thesis:

As with most companies I look at, everything starts with the price. Kirkland's is cheap on both a relative and absolute basis. More specifically, my DCF analysis shows at least a 30% upside, and that's using an EBIT margin 200 basis points below their 10-year average. Lastly, in regards to price Kirkland's stock is currently trading at its lowest point since ~2012, despite being a larger more efficient company.

Many times when a stock falls to these kind of levels it's because the business is really in bad shape. However, this isn't the case when you take a deeper look into Kirkland's. A deeper look shows there is competent and shareholder friendly (the management team has returned 56M dollars to shareholders since 2014) management team at the helm of a thriving business.

Management is capable, but part of the reason for the low current valuation is because of mistakes management made. However, instead of brushing them off and acting like those mistakes never happened the management team has owned them. Even further, they analyzed and learned from the mistakes they made. This has resulted in new and improved profitability initiatives aimed at returning the company to organic growth. However, these initiatives are not guaranteed success.

With that being said, Kirkland's has plenty of downside protection. Kirkland's has an unleveraged balance sheet, and uses its free cash flow to reinvest in the business. Second, they have a little less than half their market cap in cash. Lastly, the company's products are sold at a compelling discount when compared to their competitors. This pricing power gives them a lot of flexibility to improve their profitability while protecting themselves in the case of a continued decline in consumer sentiment or a market crash.

The importance of pricing power can be seen in the following quote from Warren Buffett. "The single most important decision in evaluating a business is pricing power. If you've got the power to raise prices without losing business to a competitor, you've got a very good business. And if you have to have a prayer session before raising the price by 10 percent, then you've got a terrible business."

Besides the valuation and downside protection, the company has a few catalysts that may help to push shares higher over the next year. First, due to the declines in traffic and comps last year in Q2-Q4 (especially Q2 & Q4 as they had 4% declines in 2016 compared to a 2% decline for Q3 2016), the year over year comparisons will be eased in 2017. Second, some of the initiatives that they implemented in 2016 should start to improve operational efficiency in 2017. Lastly, they are planning an increase in pricing for 2017, which is possible given their pricing power. Furthermore, they extensively tested the elasticity of price increases in order to best determine how much to raise prices. The resulting increase in prices should in turn increase revenues and profitability in the near term.

In short, Kirkland's is a well-capitalized company with no debt, it's run by a competent and shareholder friendly management team, and has a trailing 12 month FCF yield over 10%.

Valuation:

For this company, I felt that a DCF analysis was the best way to estimate intrinsic value.

First as its often helpful for comparative purposes, I ran the numbers for the last 7 years, which I have included below for your reference. It is also helpful to note that Kirkland's has added roughly 100 stores since 2011, which is the number of stores Kirkland's plans to add in the next 10 years.

For the top line, I am assuming 6% revenue growth through 2019 (management guided 6-8% revenue growth for 2017), 5% growth in 2020-2022, 4% in 2023 & 2024, and finally 3% growth in 2025 & 2026. My model also assumes a perpetual growth rate of 0.5%. I believe these estimates are more than doable given the fact that management plans to add 100 stores within the next 10 years, their historical growth record, and the double-digit revenue growth that their e-commerce segment is currently realizing.

For EBIT margins, I am modeling 2.75% for all years and in my terminal value calculation. This margin is 2% of their 10-year average and ~9% off the 10-year high. Furthermore, I am modeling a 38% tax-rate, which is at the high end of the spectrum for tax rates they've realized in the past.

For 2017, I am assuming a capex of 27M (management capex 2017 guidance is 23M - 27M). Then capex will continue to grow until 2021, where it will level off for a few years until growing again in 2025 & 2026. To model capex, I looked for a correlation between new stores openings in the past and capex spend in that year. Furthermore, my model assumes that Kirkland's adds 100 stores in the next 10 years as management plans.

For D&A&Other, I modeled for these to stay below the capex levels for every year besides 2024, where they are equal (which has happened in the past). However, later on in the model these two begin to even out as the capex spend over the years will result in higher D&A&Other levels. Finally, for clarity the "other" section is in reference to the construction allowances they receive from their respective landlords. Then, for working capital, I modeled so that more than half the years were negative, and at high rates to help ensure a conservative model.

Finally, this model assumes a WACC of 12%, which is fairly aggressive but helps to maintain a margin of safety.

This model estimates a ~28% upside potential; however, a 28% upside may appear cheap if a higher EBIT margin is realized. For example, if they realize there prior 10-year EBIT average of 4.786% their potential upside jumps to ~90%. Also, the discounted value of their future Free Cash Flows in my model don't include huge years like 2013 & 2016, where their free cash flow was ~20M.

To further add to the attractiveness of the model, I have added some of their valuation metrics relative to their peers. As you can see, Kirkland's is cheap on all relative metrics by a meaningful margin.

Managerial Alignment:

Kirkland's is cheap on a relative and absolute basis, and management has helped to show this through the completion of the 30-million-dollar buyback announced in 2014. They recently completed the buyback at an average price of $15.18. I believe this buyback helps to show the current discount to intrinsic value that Kirkland's can be purchased for.

However, that is not the only buyback they have done recently. Over the past five years' management has bought back 4.1 million shares or roughly 20% of the shares outstanding. Kirkland's unfortunately doesn't currently have a buyback authorized but given the current valuation and their track record of repurchasing shares I would not be surprised if one was announced in the near future. Besides of rewarding shareholders through buybacks, Kirkland's also returned 26M in cash to shareholders through a special dividend in 2015.

Lastly, the current management team owns around 7.8% of the company and has current options outstanding of ~830,000 with an average strike price of $13.18. This properly incentives management to increase the share price of Kirkland's, while further aligning the interests of shareholders and management.

Management:

Not only is the management team shareholder friendly, but they are also competent. Through patience and innovation, the management team has weathered storms in the past (recently returned the company to same store sales growth in 2013). Hopefully this time is no different as the decline in comparable same store sales and traffic has hurt their margins.

Despite the current threat to top-line revenue growth, management is deciding to slow their plans to achieve a 500 store count. Instead they are focusing their efforts on relocations (which have a favorable ROI for them, and which I couldn't get an exact figure on) and organic growth. These areas are what is going to drive the business over the long-run, and not the rapid deployment of new stores in an attempt to drive the top-line at all costs.

To aide with organic growth, relocations, and the increased complexity of their growing business they decided to bolster their managerial team. They created and filled two new positions, a COO & VP of planning and allocation. These additions will help with both the long term outlook process and the day-to-day operations. Furthermore, these new posts will help to better align Kirkland's and should help drive continuous improvement in the future.

Continuous Improvement:

Continuous improvement is the process of driving constant incremental change that results in big improvements over the long-term, and is something Kirkland's often mentions. This especially hits home with me, as a current undergrad in Industrial Engineering I often hear the positive benefits it can have on a company.

The continuous improvement process often starts with the collection of data and the associated analytics, but also from the recognition of mistakes. These discoveries allow companies to see where they are inefficient and then subsequently drive change to improve the efficiencies of those areas.

I believe Kirkland's takes this message to heart, often referring to past mistakes and inefficient areas (pricing and promotions, product newness or assortment, and the inadequacies of their supply chain) they discovered. These discoveries have led to several initiatives that should drive store traffic, operational leverage, and profitability in the upcoming years (three initiatives will be mentioned in the next section).

Past Mistakes & the Resulting Initiatives:

Marketing is a key factor in driving the store traffic of retail companies. Last year Kirkland's decided to make the move from press advertising to almost entirely digital advertising in order to increase their reach. While this sounded good on paper, the execution and results of this plan back fired on management.

However, instead of simply reverting back to their old ways, they identified the key traffic drivers of their sub-optimal digital plan. They now plan on deploying a more balanced digital and press advertising campaign based on analysis of what worked and what didn't in the past. The early results of their new approach has shown promising results with increasing average ticket size, store traffic, and merchandising margin.

The second area they are focusing on is pricing and promotions. Their analysis showed decreased margins specifically because of the customer's ability to participate in promotions and use coupons simultaneously. Based on this knowledge, management is exploring options to diminish the overlapping effect, which will allow them to better manage their margins. However, it's important to note they are not discontinuing promotions or coupons as they are important traffic drivers. Instead, they are just altering their strategy.

The last major area for improvement they've discovered has to do with product assortment. One of Kirkland's major brand messages is that they are a fashionable home décor retailer, and with that comes a certain amount of inventory churn and product newness. On that note, a few years ago Kirkland's implemented a "core business" segment to accommodate their regular selling and best-selling products.

An inventory analysis showed the shelf life of some of their core items was too long and to the point where the product line became stale. In effect, some of their major product lines such as art (12% of sales) and textiles (7% of sales) were negatively affected. Management however has recognized this and realized the need to reduce the core segment and increase product assortment. In 2016 alone, they have reduced the core business from 30% to below 20%. This reduction should result in improve product assortment, inventory churn, and working capital.

Due Diligence:

As part of my investment process for this company I visited two of their stores (Madison & Brookfield Wisconsin) as they were within close distance to where I live and go to school. Both stores were well lit, spaced efficiently (but maybe a little cluttered), and offered plenty of diverse products. However, I can't say I shop at these kind of stores very frequently. However, my mom on the other hand is a frequent customer. When I asked her about Kirkland's she spoke to the variety, quality, and the affordability of Kirkland's products.

This affordability claim was general, but it intrigued me. When looking deeper I noticed an analyst at Keybanc Capital Markets called out a pricing analysis they did in Q3 2016 on the 2016 Q3 conference call. The analysis they reported showed that Kirkland's products are sold at a compelling discount to a number of their competitors.

Unfortunately, I couldn't find this analysis online for myself, and reached out to see if I could have it sent to me, but I didn't hear back. However, I am confident in this analysis without seeing it. This is because Kirkland's says they have an increase in price modeled into their 2017 results, which would be a poor move by a company if they did not have a pricing advantage.

Returning to store experiences, I saw similar results when looking at google reviews for Kirkland's four Wisconsin Stores. Furthermore, I checked out indeed and influenster for reviews, which gave me insight into how Kirkland's is viewed on the national level. In reading a large number of these reviews I continued to see a lot of positive reviews about the stores itself, and their associated product assortment & pricing.

However, reviews specific to their website were largely negative. Customers often complained about receiving broken items or having to wait weeks to receive their order. Although this isn't ideal, Kirkland's e-commerce business is currently only 10% and much like other segments of their business they are actively trying to improve it.

Management claims the root cause of these problems is the additional stress the accelerated growth of their e-commerce business has placed on their supply chain. In an attempt to alleviate some of this stress, management implemented a two-step plan. First, they added a fulfillment center just for e-commerce, and then they added a new west coast distribution center, which allows them to gain ownership earlier in the pipeline. The combination of these initiatives should result in better inventory levels, increased throughput time, and overall efficiency. Besides working to reduce the load placed on their supply chain, Kirkland's has also upgraded their website and its associated capabilities to help improve each customer's experience.

Risks:

At the current valuation I don't foresee to many risks to the thesis, however there is always some. A market crash or continual decline in consumer sentiment would adversely affect the share price of Kirkland's. Furthermore, past EBIT margins and managerial success does not directly correlate into future EBIT margins or continued managerial success. Lastly, they are a micro-cap company, and there are inherent risks with investing in companies of this size.

Conclusion:

Overall, I feel confident in the long-term outlook for Kirkland's. They currently operate in a niche market with an efficient management team and pricing power. Furthermore, Kirkland's has a strong balance sheet position, compelling valuations (on both an absolute and relative basis), and pricing power. Based on these conclusions, I think Kirkland's would make a good investment for those with a long-term horizon or ~2 years.

