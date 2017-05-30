'The King Is Dead; Long Live The King'? Say It Ain't So!

A few days ago, I ran across a rather intriguing article that took dead aim at one of the crown jewels of Dividend Growth Investing (DGI). Namely, by holding significant amounts of cash inside of a portfolio, a DG investor cements underperformance.

A Compelling Case?

On the surface, this argument is rather compelling. Since 1960, the market has averaged an 8.6% return per year. However, if the DG investor consistently held 20% cash during this time, then he or she is immediately signing up for 6.9% returns per year. Ouch! This can really add up over time.

As a result, one should not time the market. The magic of compounding should really be taken advantage of. Otherwise, the DG investor needs to have impeccable timing to make up for all the dividends he or she misses along the way.

Let's carry the author's point even further. Let us suppose that Harry placed $10,000 into the stock market in 1928, and his survivors found his account in 1990. They would have $3,320,000. Not bad.

Now let us suppose that Harry was worried and pulled his money out in 1933 because he was afraid, only to put it back in 1934 because he realized that his fears were overblown. His survivors in 1990 would now have $2,150,000 instead of the $3,320,000. Let us suppose that he was again worried and did the same in 1954, only to put it back in 1955. His survivors, instead of having $3,320,000 in 1990, would only have $1,410,000.

Harry's survivors discovered his account sixty-three years after he decided to put funds in the market. It is unconscionable that his portfolio value will have been reduced by more than half because he was paranoid during two of them! But yet, it's true.

The author has made a compelling case that, if one has a mind to have equity exposure, then one should always have equity exposure. It simply does not pay to enter and exit positions in the hopes of manufacturing a couple more points of percentage gain. The opportunity cost is simply too great.

However, the thrust of this point completely misses a large portion of the modus operandi of dividend growth investors; they have largely punted on caring about beating the market. The reason can be summed up in a phrase that is bandied about from time to time within the DG community: "Percentages don't pay the bills; dollars do."

A Different Focus

The reason for this is not, as some total return investors would allege, "DG investors know they cannot beat the market; thus they have given up trying". For one, this is patently false. Examples in the SA community abound of Dividend Growth Investors who have beaten the market (even while holding a significant amount of cash), and I with no extraordinary skill have done it myself. Frankly, it has been no great feat to do so in this environment.

Instead, DG investing is precisely because "this environment" does not last forever. While the S&P certainly averages 8.6% gain per year, it is only an average. The S&P returned 11.74% in 2016, but it was on the heels of 1.38% in 2015. While there was a gain of 15.89% in 2012, it came after barely 2% in 2011. And to everyone's favorite example, those who lost a full quarter of their investment portfolios in 2008 would have "beaten the market" by double-digit percentage points.

To the Dividend Growth investor, this prospect is untenable enough to flip his or her investing philosophy on its head. Rather than focus on portfolio balances which can change instantly with one simple tweet, portfolio progress is measured based on how much income in real dollars it generates. But rather than be held captive by how panicked other investors are, DG investors still see their income rise regardless of the vicissitudes of the market.

As a result then, holding cash is imperative. Lower market prices means more bang for your buck, leading to the obvious corollary that the dividends generated from DG portfolios will buy more shares to an exponential effect. A DG investor who has the philosophy and the mindset down cheers for bear markets.

Picking our Spots

This being said, to go further and make the article's statement that "the only reason to hold cash is to take advantage of the next bear market" is erroneous. Reason being, every day - bull market or correction - represents an opportunity to get the finest or simply our favorite dividend growth names cheaper. If you strike while the iron is hot, you can get a ridiculous bargain on some very valuable merchandise. However, it seems to be a cruel law in the investing universe that the higher the quality of the company, the smaller that window of opportunity is.

As a result, if one does not have a cash hoard available for sale opportunities, then they have no choice but to let these bargains go by the waste side - lest they want to sell off some of what they already hold.

It has been a raging bull market for almost a decade now, but there have still been some golden opportunities to push the dividend growth accelerator.

1) Cummins (NYSE:CMI)

For roughly a two-week window at the beginning of 2016, Cummins could have been had for under $87 per share, a 4.48% yield on the $3.90 per share that year.

CMI data by YCharts

However, those dividend growth investors who did not have the cash to take advantage of it missed out, and a similar opportunity to come along again for Cummins is a long way off:

CMI data by YCharts

2) Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Likewise, at the beginning of 2016 there was a roughly three week window where Johnson & Johnson could have been had for over a 3% yield at under $100 per share.

JNJ data by YCharts

If one had been aching for a position in Johnson & Johnson, but did not have "dry powder" in order to take advantage by the last time JNJ was under $100 in 02/16, they missed out on an opportunity that has not presented itself since.

JNJ data by YCharts

3) Realty Income (NYSE:O)

No one knew that the market was going to struggle so much out of the gate in 2016 as it did. Nevertheless, if it is said that my prior two examples were cherry-picked because that's when they happened (hindsight being 20/20, of course), this one is occurring right now. Realty Income is nowhere near the $70-range it was at less than a year ago.

O data by YCharts

Those investors who continue to believe that Realty Income is a bedrock of their retirement/dividend growth portfolios and have cash set aside for opportunities such as this can take full advantage, still during a raging bull market.

Suppose one really had their eyes on a $5,000 purchase of Realty Income shares. Had they thrown patience to the wind and bought them last year (because they shouldn't have a significant amount of cash), they would have purchased 69 shares that would immediately have increased their income by over $165. However, if they closed their eyes to buy now, that same $5,000 would have purchased 90 shares, which would increase their income by over $227. And as SA author George Schneider aptly put it just a few days ago, we are one Fed interest rate decision away from possibly getting Realty Income at even a better deal.

Though compounding may be the eighth wonder of the world, the magic in one year is insufficient to make up the difference that this one opportunity presents.

Every day represents a chance to get dividend growth names for cheaper, often for reasons that have nothing to do with the underlying businesses:

Rather than be predominantly concerned about price, dividend growth investors understand that there are multiple sides to the same equation. True, a company's stock price is largely determined by how much the investing public at large is willing to pay for $1 of its earnings. But if the dividend growth investor has found great businesses with wide moats that have consistent revenue, earnings and free cash flow growth to support their desired dividend growth, the price will eventually take care of itself.

Not Static

This is not to say that all dividend growth investors everywhere hold 20% cash in their portfolios at all times or even that they should, as is alleged by the premise of the original article.

As a general rule, for maximum effect a cash position should be built while reasonable opportunities are scant. It makes little to no sense to initiate or add to one overvalued position after another simply because cash earns a pittance. The original article's suggestion of putting excess reserves in the S&P 500 is suboptimal as well, because even the pittance that the cash was earning is greater than the market rate after that correction or bear market has come.

Moreover, as seen above, when opportunities are scarce, it would be better to build up a position in an attempt for such inevitable opportunities to arise.

Know Your Number

It may seem that what I am suggesting means that one must continually chase the Magic Compounding Train. It doesn't have to be this way. A lot of trepidation goes away when you have done enough planning to "know your number".

For my purposes I have decided I want my portfolio to throw off $75,000 ~ $100,000 (leaning towards the latter) annually in retirement. This is not because I want to live some exorbitant lifestyle after I bid adieu to the corporate life - though traveling with "She Who Must Be Obeyed" does sound nice. Namely it is because I do not know what the steady drag of inflation for twenty-seven years is going to look like.

However, rather than worry about whether or not I'm going to get there, I have undertaken (with inspiration from this article) the process of knowing how much income I should have each quarter between now and then to know whether or not I'm on track.

So let us look at this in hypothetical terms. Suppose a person has a portfolio balance of $100K (with the dreaded 20% in cash) and they are twenty years away from retirement. Let us also suppose that their portfolio's yield on cost is exactly 4%, and that they have the goal of $100K portfolio income in twenty years. Will they make it?

The astute among us will have figured out that this person would need income growth of a littleover 4% per quarter (4.11%, or over 17% annually) to make it. It's ambitious, but doable.

Twenty Years, from 4K to 100K Beginning of Year 1 $4,000.00 Beginning of Year 2 $4,699.26 Beginning of Year 3 $5,520.76 Beginning of Year 4 $6,485.66 Beginning of Year 5 $7,619.71 Beginning of Year 6 $8,951.76 Beginning of Year 7 $10,516.67 Beginning of Year 8 $12,355.15 Beginning of Year 9 $14,515.03 Beginning of Year 10 $17,052.48 Beginning of Year 11 $20,033.52 Beginning of Year 12 $23,535.70 Beginning of Year 13 $27,650.11 Beginning of Year 14 $32.483.79 Beginning of Year 15 $38,162.47 Beginning of Year 16 $44,833.87 Beginning of Year 17 $52,671.54 Beginning of Year 18 $61,879.36 Beginning of Year 19 $72,696.84 Beginning of Year 20 $85,405.40 End of Year 20/Beginning of Year 21 $100,335.51

Here is where I think it turns fascinating. Let us suppose that from year 1 to year 2, there were no automatic reinvestment of dividends (this is off the table for many DG investors, including myself) or absolutely no dividend increases across the whole portfolio (this is quite anathema to all of us), so that at the dawning of year 2, the person would need to make up the entire 17-odd% needed income gain by purchases. Does it sound impossible? Well, if this person put their 20% cash position to work, any yield over 3.5% would do the trick.

Moreover, this works so long as there is a 20% cash position and a yield on cost of 4%, a quite pedestrian rate for any seasoned dividend growth portfolio.

It would seem then, that even a significant cash position can be managed and strategized so that it achieves the maximum effect, all while staying on track for future income goals.

Summary

There is more than one way to skin a cat, even in the DG community. What precedes is simply my own way of looking at it. I am not suggesting that those who elect to immediately put cash to use are an inferior species. I used to be one.

However, those who would say that "DGIs should not hold any cash", prodigiously underestimate the value that holding such cash can provide.

Disclosure: I am not a professional investor, and as such, the companies and/or positions mentioned and any associated analyses are related to my own personal experience and expertise, and is not intended to be a recommendation to buy or sell. As everyone has their own risk tolerance, goals and needs, it is important that you perform your own due diligence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ, O.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.