AT&T: Where Dividends Become Debt

Dividend will remain safe, but at a cost. Investors who have owned the stock for a long time should continue to hold, otherwise I do not encourage buying at this time.

AT&T (T) is in a declining industry with a heavy debt burden and a heavy dividend obligation. While the company technically fits the definition of a “dividend aristocrat,” having increased dividends for 25 consecutive years, I consider this to be a ploy that attracts income-driven investors. Contrary to popular opinion, I view dividends as the equivalent of debt obligations for dividend aristocrats as the risk to shareholder principal is drastically higher if the company changes dividend policy by slowing or freezing increases. Normally this is not a concern, but given the total burden on AT&T's cash flow, I am less bullish in this scenario.

Source: Bloomberg. For those on mobile: White = FCF, Red = Dividends Paid, Blue = Interest Expense, Yellow = Shares Outstanding

AT&T has placed itself in a situation where most of its earnings are distributed to debt principal and interest payments along with dividends. However, telecoms are capital intensive industries and are becoming moreso as of late due to three trends:

Increasing importance of spectrum auctions as data needs increase with the release of unlimited plans

Building 5G networks

Vertical integration with content providers.

These are repetitive investments, meaning they should be included in calculating free cash flow. Acquisitions are ignored in the calculation of free cash flow as they are amortized and aren't generally considered repetitive, but given the scale of the acquisitions AT&T makes, it is foolish to ignore them. Furthermore, given that a large portion of cash is being distributed out to creditors and shareholders in the form of debt repayments and dividends, they are left with raising more lump-sum capital from either creditors or shareholders. This increases their debt (see below) and dividend obligations (see above), creating a cycle:

Source: Bloomberg

As the scale of these investments increase, the risk placed on shareholders increases as well because value creation becomes critical to survival, not just growth. Many argue leverage is a double-edged sword, but for AT&T it hardly even offers upside benefit because the debt will be used in part for future dividend obligations when, based off its current strategy, it needs as much cash-on-hand as possible for further capital expenditures and acquisitions.

Another risk telecom giants face is pressure from rising interest rates. Given their leverage, changes in borrowing cost play a significant role in required return calculation. Since a large portion of AT&T's debt is long-term (see above), they have effectively mitigated a sizable portion of their refinancing risk. However, the risk extends beyond the cost of debt as the high dividend yield the company offers becomes less lucrative to shareholders. Interest rates are anticipated to increase modestly in the coming years, further burdening the company.

Source: Bloomberg

Business Discussion

AT&T wants to build a fully integrated telecom and content provider company that has significant synergy due to the potential of widespread bundling. This is how they have justified the DirecTv acquisition in 2015, where they claim they will achieve $2b in cost synergies by 2018. This business model, however, is not new. All they’re doing is increasing it in scale in hopes of achieving growth through cross-selling. While this strategy is logical, the company is taking it to a whole new level with its merger with Time Warner (TWX). The pressure to integrate successfully, assuming the deal goes through, is enormous. I have my doubts that a merger of this scale will be able to create the cost synergies that AT&T anticipates because I don’t believe the company will be able to integrate internally a company as large as Time Warner as seamlessly as they make it sound. If it’s any consolation, at least AT&T has better integration ideas than Verizon does with Oath.

Investors in AT&T also frequently mention the opportunity in 5G as a growth avenue. 3GPP announced recently it won’t have the first iteration of 5G standards until December 2017. Analysts expect the commercial rollout around 2021. If there is one thing I’ve learned with technology, it’s that the rollout of a new generation of anything takes longer than everyone expects. This is especially true in the highly regulated telecom industry. The scale at which 5G must operate on with the high frequency spectrum used, which requires a huge number of small cell sites due to the shorter distance traveled, also acts as a headwind for speedy commercialization. American Tower (AMT), one of the REITs that builds both macro and small cell sites, recently stated that it expects 4G to remain the standard well into the 2020s and is hesitant increasing its scale in building small cell sites. While this has led to its competitor, Crown Castle (CCI), gaining some momentum, I tend to agree with AMT's more conservative outlook in the short to mid-term.

AT&T also stumbled with the introduction of unlimited data plans. The pricing war in its core wireless business, which seems to be getting less coverage as we increasingly focus on the content strategy, is a long-term headwind. Even on the subject of content, the company has to deal with an ongoing trend of cable cutting. Generally speaking, a company in this situation becomes a cash cow and fulfills its "duty" as a dividend aristocrat by increasing the dividends and reducing the debt burden (or at least not increasing it). However, AT&T has decided to go big with DirecTV and Time Warner despite already setting a standard for itself as a dividend-focused stock. One of the best pieces of advice I was ever given is that you can't serve two masters. Are you a dividend aristocrat or a serial capital raiser seeking growth opportunities?

In the end, AT&T is more of a dividend aristocrat than a serial capital raiser. It will take time for executives to realize that, and even longer to get back on course. The DirecTV acquisition made more sense because it supported the core business well and, while expensive, wasn't colossal. The synergies were quickly realized. With Time Warner, the merger is so large that even if synergies exist, realizing them will be another story. For those of you who work at larger companies, you likely know the pain of dealing with someone just from another department. Imagine dealing with another whole company with an entirely different corporate culture. For those of you holding long-term for the dividend only with huge long-term capital gains, you should continue holding as the dividend should remain barring a crisis. For those not currently holding that are looking for absolute, risk-adjusted return, I'd encourage you to look elsewhere for now.

If you found this analysis useful, consider following by clicking on the follow button at the top/bottom of the article or on my profile page. This will help you stay notified when I publish new analysis and it goes a long way to helping me know you like my work. I look forward to your thoughts in the comments. Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.