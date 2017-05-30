Investing In European Stocks Is A Forex Bet

Many financial advisers think that European stocks will outperform U.S. stocks. Evidently, they are talking about a forex bet. The chart below illustrates this with the ratio of the iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) to SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY):

The ratio of EZU/SPY rose until FXE reversed course when the financial crisis erupted. Since, this ratio has been on a downtrend and highly correlated to also falling EUR/USD. It is still early to call the recent rebound in the ratio a major trend reversal.

The chart below shows the correlation between the CurrencyShares Euto ETF (NYSEARCA:FXE) and the ratio ESU/SPY:

The average 0 lag, 120-day correlation between the ratio EZU/SPY and FXE has been about 0.61 and has never turned negative in the last 11 years. Note that this is the correlation of daily changes of FXE with those of the ratio. This correlation rose to about 0.90 in 2011 and then fell to below 0.3 in 2014 and last year but since it rose and it is now near 0.70. However, correlation cannot tell us anything about trend direction.

Expectations of European equity outperformance are essentially forex bets, as the chart shows, i.e., bets that the ERU/USD currency pair will gain. Since no one can predict currency trends and especially in the medium-term, these expectations are mostly based on wishful thinking. They can turn out to be correct but that does not change this fact.

Anyone betting on European stocks outperforming U.S. stocks in the future is essentially a closet forex speculator and would be simpler to leverage a EUR/USD long position rather that buying European equities.

