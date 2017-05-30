Yum Brands: Leaner, Meaner, And Tastier?

Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) should be considered as a medium-long term investment due to the growth initiatives and the restructuring efforts of the management. The company is looking to expand in some rapidly growing regions which should result in substantial growth in revenues. On the other hand, separation of Chinese operations and other cost saving measures will lift the margins as well as cash flows.

Chinese operations, while a key part of the business, were proving to be too much of a hassle for the company. The decision to split-off this business has immediately resulted in lifting the margins. Yum's Chinese operations were high-risk with a prospect of high-growth. Food scandals had overshadowed the business and it was important for Yum brands to separate its more mature US business from its Chinese operations. It is important to remember that Chinese business is still the primary franchisee for Yum Brands. This means that Yum Brands will continue to receive royalty payments from the Chinese restaurants. This business relationship is in fact more favorable for the company. It will be receiving cash from China without the need to manage, operate or bearing costs of running these businesses. Capital spending needs will also decline as it will be the responsibility of the independent Chinese business.

The effect of this transaction can be seen in the margins. Gross margin pre-split was just around 26%. It is now touching 42% after the full year of operations without the Chinese business segment. Operating margin was just under 15% for the combined business. Post-split, it has gone over 25.5%. EBITDA margin was 20% before the split, and it is now over 30%. Cash flow margin also improved from 16% to around 19% as a result of this split. This means that more cash is being generated for each dollar in sales. This should allow Yum Brands to have more cash for shareholder distributions as well as its expansion plans in four key markets (Brazil, Canada, China and India). The difference in key metrics is clearly visible and makes Yum Brands a leaner but more efficient business. Expected growth in these metrics was mirrored in the price of the stock as it crossed $91 in October last year. The split of Chinese business was completed in October 2016 and the stock was trading at round $60 in early November due to the split adjustments.

Taco Bell is the key growth driver for the company as it has been showing the best sales growth numbers among its three business divisions (KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell). Taco Bell accounts for almost 35% of the core operating profit for Yum Brands. KFC is currently the largest contributor with a share of around 50% (mainly due to the higher number of restaurants). KFC is around 93% franchised and has a restaurant margin of 14.7%. Pizza Hut, while being over 96% franchised, only generates restaurant margin of 8%. Taco Bell has the highest restaurant margin of over 22% and it is around 87% franchised. As Yum Brands wants to increase its franchised business to 95% from 93%, there is certainly more room for changes in Taco Bell and KFC. As the company moves towards this target, its margins will further improve. Franchised businesses have lower operating costs as these costs become the responsibility of the franchisee. We can expect more growth in margins as Taco Bell and KFC businesses are moved towards 95% franchising model.

Taco Bell will be the growth vehicle for Yum Brands going forward. It is the most profitable business division, so it makes sense that the management wants to expand it to some key regions. It is also important to remember that while KFC and Pizza Hut both are available in more than 100 countries, Taco Bell only operates in 22 countries. So, the room for geographic expansion is huge. At the moment, the management is only focusing on growing domestic footprint and overseas, it is mainly targeting four markets, Brazil, Canada, China and India. Taco Bell has 6,650 restaurants at the moment, but the management plans to add 2,350 new restaurants by 2022. If we keep the restaurant profit constant at 2016 levels, these new restaurants will add around $121 million in restaurant profit in the next five years. However, as there is room for more franchising, I am expecting restaurant profit for each restaurant to increase and the restaurant margin to grow. As a result, operating margin from this segment should improve.

Yum Brands has certainly become more profitable after the split from its Chinese operations. However, there is room for further improvement through cost cuts and franchising. As the company moves towards its target of 95% franchising, the margins will get an automatic boost. On top of that, expansion in the Taco Bell division should enhance cash flows as it is a high margin business segment of the company. These should result in Yum Brands trading at a higher multiple. As Yum Brands will be generating extra cash, it will be able to return more cash to its shareholders. It offers a good mix of growth and income due to the expansion plans and the management's focus on returning cash to shareholders. In my opinion, Yum Brands is an interesting pick in the quick service restaurants segment

