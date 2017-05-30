Investing In The VIX: Part 2

Looking at the calendar ahead - there are a lack of volatility inducing events I can foresee.

I opined to enter a short volatility trade when VIX was at 15. Now the VIX is at sub-10 levels.

This article serves as a continuation of my previous one, where I opined readers should short volatility due to two reasons: first, ETFs that short volatility provide investors with remarkable levels of positive carry, and second, the markets are in an extended period of low volatility and this looks set to continue.

In that article, I detailed 2 strategies readers can employ when they sell volatility: 1) Buy the ETF XIV when the VIX is at 15, and take profit when the VIX falls back to 10 (using at most 5% of one's capital), and 2) Buy put options on VXX to limit losses in the event that the VIX flies up.

A few days after I wrote that article, the VIX rose to 15 on fears that Trump would be impeached after sacking ex-FBI director Comey on ground of "obstruction of justice". I promptly entered a long XIV position as planned, and now we find the VIX at sub-10 levels. So, now what?

These are the events in the near future or in the months ahead that could possibly cause an increase in volatility levels:

First, a potential Fed rate hike in June. As I detailed in my article here, a rate hike is almost fully priced in with 83% odds. Hence, should the Fed raise rates during the meeting, I do not expect a spike in volatility that would rock the markets.

On the contrary, inaction by the Fed would probably cause more damage and uncertainty in the markets. However, the probability of inaction is low, judging from how the Fed has duly delivered each time they talked up the odds of a rate hike prior to their meetings, since 2016.

Second, elections in Europe. French elections turned out to be pro-markets, with centrist Macron beating far-right Le Pen in the polls. Attention will now turn to German elections in September, and in a few days time, elections in the UK.

For now, signs of pro-market outcomes for both are positive. In the UK, even though Theresa May's Conservatives Party has seen its lead over the Labour Party narrow of late, they still lead by a 5-point advantage. If the Conservatives win, this will give Theresa May a stronger mandate to pursue post-Brexit talks.

For German elections, I wrote in a recent article that Merkel had won big in a state election. It was a very significant victory as North Rhine-Westphalia is home to 20% of all German voters. Also, Merkel's rivals, the social democrats, had only lost state elections there in 5 of the years since 1966. The state is also leftist in nature, which makes Merkel's victory more astounding, as her party is centrist in ideology.

As such, should Merkel and May both win their respective elections - and early signs do point to both winning - volatility levels in the markets could stay very subdued.

Even with the VIX at sub-10 levels, though my strategy calls for entering a short volatility trade at 15 levels, and taking profit at 10 levels, I am very tempted to hold on to my long XIV (short volatility) trade due to the immense positive carry it confers. Looking at the calendar going forward, I do not see many events that might raise volatility levels up a couple of notches.

This is also coupled with us entering the summer period, which is historically known for its low volatility especially in FX markets. I hence remain long XIV (short volatility) until the picture changes.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XIV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.