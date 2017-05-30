Top Dividend ETFs: Round 2

Recently I wrote about dividend ETFs and looked at five low-priced funds with expenses of 0.07 and 0.08% which puts them in the running for the cheapest funds you can buy. Bragging rights, which are exercised fully, go to Charles Schwab for it 0.07% fees on the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD). The other four—iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO), iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV), Vanguard Div Appreciation ETF (VIG) and Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)—all charged 0.08%. I matched these against a sixth fund, the iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY), which carries a 0.39% expense ratio. I didn’t set out to look at the value of those low fees but as I got into the subject, expenses had become an obvious point to explore. What I found was DVY, high fees notwithstanding, was either the top fund overall or sufficiently close to the top fund to not matter for every metric I examined other than cost. Overall, DVY was, in my view, the clear choice of the six.

In yesterday’s article I noted that I wanted to follow up with a few other funds that hit my radar as I was finishing up that article. I discovered these in a comment by varan back in March in a discussion of dividend funds.

The three funds I’ll add in this review are:

First Trust Value Line Dividend ETF (FVD)

First Trust Morningstar Div Leaders ETF (FDL)

PowerShares S&P 500 High Div Low Vol ETF (SPHD)

I’ll be including DVY, the top fund from yesterday’s analysis, to the analyses for the sake of comparison to that group. I'll also regularly refer back to the full set of six I've already considered to see how these three measure up.

As I noted yesterday, my priority here is not high yield. I’m looking for a fund that emphasizes quality and has strong potential for capital growth, even if that isn’t an explicit goal of the fund. I’m less interested in the dividend income from this investment than I am in fact that moderate dividend yields tend to be a good marker for outperformance in total return. I will, of course, be discussing income yield as I go through this. First because it is an important characteristic of the funds; and second because I know many readers will put a different value and a higher priority on that metric than I do.

I’ll go through the characteristics of the four ETFs in much the same order and format as I did yesterday. In this case I'll cover two time frames. One beginning November 2012 which will include the complete record of the youngest fund in the list, SPHD. And a second covering ten years from May 2007 through April 2017 which includes the worst market turndown of a generation and the extended bull market, complete with a series of corrections, that followed.

Fees

Unlike yesterday’s set, these funds are not cheap. Fees range from a low of 0.30% ((NYSEARCA:SPHD)) to FDV’s heady 0.70% at the high end.

You can read my opinion on fees in yesterday’s article where I dealt with the subject in some detail, but for the record I’ll reiterate that I am largely fee-agnostic. My view is that net returns are what an investor sees from an ETF, if management is turning in higher net returns commensurate with risk I am fine with paying a higher fee for it. I see it as being akin to paying my dentist or my plumber. Each has professional skills and professional access that I lack. So I’m prepared to pay for those skills and that access. I may seek out less costly alternative but not if it means accepting a shoddy product.

Dividend Yield

The lowest yielder is FVD. At 2.04% it pays barely more than the broad market as indicated by SPY’s 1.9% yield. SPHD leads with its 3.9% which is the highest yield of all nine funds.

Portfolio Composition

I noted yesterday that the six funds have quite different approaches to dividend equities. The differences were evident from the sector exposures of their portfolios. The three I’m adding today are equally distinct. Both from each other and from yesterday’s six.

FVD and SPHD, like DVY, have their highest exposure to utilities, each at 23% which is well short of DVY’s 30%. FDL also has relative high exposure to the utilities sector. Its 14% is higher than any of the low-fee group; in fact, its exposure is more than twice that of all but one of those five funds. So right off we see that utilities are important contributors to DVY, FVD, SPHD and FDL’s portfolio, while the other funds under consideration have at best a modest allocation to this traditional dividend sector.

Yesterday we saw that the financial sector was another where funds ranged widely. That continues here. FVD has financials as its second largest sector but the category is underweighted by the other two funds. I find the range of allocations to financials interesting. Some funds have essentially no interest in the sector (HDV is at 1.3%). Others, like FVD at 18% are overallocated. I haven’t done a hard analysis but it looks to me like top rated funds (by my criteria) are the ones that have strong commitments in the utilities and financials sectors. I’m sufficiently intrigued by the prospects of a strong correlation there that I’ve put it my list as something to look into.

Consumer staples is the sector that all the funds share at a high level. Only DVY has an allocation to consumer staples lower than that of the S&P 500. DVY is 80% of the S&P 500 allocation to the sector. SCHD holds 231% and HDV is at 225% of the broader market for the sector.

Yesterday I was a bit surprised by how low some of the funds valued telecommunications as dividend holdings. DGRO and VIG have allocations to telecom that are less than 5% of sector's weight in the S&P 500. That carries over to two of the three we’re looking at here. FDL is the exception. It has telecom as its number two sector at 6.3 times the weight it has in the S&P 500. That’s higher than any of the nine funds by a substantial margin.

The three ETFs have low to modest exposure to information technology. None is as low as DVY’s 2.1% which is extraordinarily low considering that information technology comprises 20% of the S&P 500 and is the largest sector in the index. FVD is only 7.5% and SPHD is 9.7% allocated to information technology. FDL comes close to the S&P 500 for this sector at 16.7%.

One standout difference in today’s set is in exposure to real estate. For SPHD where it comprises 18% of the ETF’s portfolio. FVD has 3.8% and FDL has none. Compare that to the six I examined yesterday: Only two had any real estate exposure at all and in both cases it was a miniscule allocation, only 0.01% in DGRO and 0.03% in VYM.

Valuation Statistics

In the next table I list four valuation ratios for the funds: Price to Earnings, Price to Book, Price to Sales and Price to Cash Flow. They are ranked from one to four with one being the best, and the rankings summed in the final column.

SPHD’s large allocation to real estate tends to make its numbers harder to compare with the other funds. Free cash flow is the preferred valuation metric for REITs where earnings are much less meaningful.

FDL has the lowest P/E ratio of the three new funds, and the lowest of all nine funds including yesterday’s six. FDV’s portfolio is more richly priced than DVY’s; its other valuation metrics lean slightly to the mid-high side of the spectrum. In any case, DVY and VYM remain the clear choices on valuation.

Performance History

I looked at fund performance using monthly values on two time scales, one based on the age of the youngest fund, SPHD (November 2012), and one for ten years. The data presented here are not directly comparable to the six funds I looked at yesterday because the two time scales I used then were based on the two youngest funds in the list. The shortest was nearly two years shorter than the limit imposed by SPHD.

Income since SPHD’s inception is in the next chart.

Consistent with its high current yield, SPHD is the leader for income over time. FDL is nearly equivalent to DVY. And, as we see, FVD trails, just as one would predict from its current yield.

For ten years cumulative income looks like this:

DVY and FDL remain essentially equal as income producers. FVD trails again. 2016 was a particularly poor year for FVD’s dividend payout which came in about 18% less than that of 2015.

I am especially interested in total return and potential for adding capital appreciation to my portfolio. We saw in yesterday’s article that low income of VIG did not necessarily predict higher overall returns. That’s not the case here. Low yielding FVD’s rate of growth since Nov 2012 is a close second to SPHD, the high yielder. Both top the Vanguard index fund. DVY trails the index fund by 16 bps. FDL falls well short.

Over the ten years that include the 2008 fiscal collapse and subsequent recovery FVD shines. It alone tops the index fund and it does so by more than a full percentage point.

Indicators of risk show all three fund faring better than the S&P 500 index for the shorter time frame. FVD is the leader for both low volatility (standard deviation) and places a close second to SPHD in its small maximum drawdown. For maximum drawdown one can compare with the shorter time frame used previously, at least when the numbers are higher here because the July 2014 start is included in these data. So SPHD’s -4.7% and FVD’s -4.9% maximum drawdowns place them well ahead of the nine funds. The next closest are the two funds here: DVY and FDL. The five low-priced ETFs from yesterday’s review all fell at least 8% at one point from July 2014 through the end of last month.

The long time frame that includes the 2008 collapse shows FVD as the leader once again. DVY and FDL suffered losses deeper than the index while FVD held the line about five percentage points above the index losses.

Portfolio return/risk ratios (from Nov 2012) are in the next table:



All but FDL turn in better stats on these metrics than the index fund. The best are FVD and SPHD which is consistent with what we've seen above.

For my last chart, here’s a look at total returns through today over a range of start dates.

With the notable exception of the last year, which we know has been a good one for the S&P 500 but much less so for dividend stocks, three of the funds have done well when set against the market index. FDL and DVY lag at the long end but FVD turns in a solid record from a two-year holding all the way back to the full ten years. SPHD posts some especially impressive returns if we look past the last year. It leads the index and the other three funds for 2 and 3 year total return, and total return since its inception (4.6 years).

Closing Thoughts

The only fund I would rule out here is FDL. For the most part it doesn't measure up. Both FVD and SPHD look like better funds than my favorite from the six fund list, DVY.

Looking strictly at the performance numbers, there's a strong edge to SPHD on yield. It tops the pack for dividend yield. But it does so at some cost to tax efficiency with that large cohort of REITs. The fund is weighted by dividend yield, with a 3% cap, which makes its yield focus clear. SPHD turns in solid total return numbers as well. The fund has not been tested by a major downturn but it has handled the market's periodic corrections since its inception in admirable fashion, although it may not completely fulfill its stated goal of low volatility as it has the highest standard deviation not only of these three dividend funds but of the full set of nine.

If dividend yield isn't one's overwhelming criterion, FVD presents a compelling case as top dividend ETF. It has been tested through the 2008 crisis and came through with the best record here. SCHD does fare better on total return for against FVD in the time since its inception, but FVD's longer track record may blunt that advantage. And FVD is the clear leader for risk-adjusted returns as we see in the Sharpe and Sortino ratios as well as it leadership in minimizing drawdowns in adverse markets. But, in spite of these positives, many will look elsewhere in the face of that 2% dividend yield. One does, after all, expect a dividend fund to generate a higher yield than the broad market.

Another factor that goes in to a choice is more idiosyncratic as it depends on an investor's individual portfolio. Many dividend investors are heavily allocated to utilities and real estate. FVD and SPHD may be a poor fit for such a portfolio.

Finally, let me continue yesterday's consideration of fees. It's my view that none of the bargain basement set measures up to the higher-expensed FVD, SPHD or DVY. I'll concede that FVD's 0.70% is an unpalatable high cost for owning the fund, but when I look at net returns I can see that First Trust is earning its keep on this one.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DVY, FVD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an investment professional and this article does not constitute investment advice. I am passing along the results of my research on the subject. Any investor who finds these results intriguing will certainly want to do all due diligence to determine if any security mentioned here is suitable for his or her portfolio.