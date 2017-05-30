AT&T May Be Getting Time Warner's Film Division At A Good Time

It still isn't entirely clear who will own Warner Bros. this time next year, though optimism is growing that TimecWarner's (NYSE:TWX) movie division will be moving under AT&T's (NYSE:T) umbrella along with the rest of the company. Regardless of ownership, however, the asset is only as valuable as its movies are profitable. And Warner may be poised for breakout on that score. If so, AT&T may well be buying low on this particular division.

The Battle Of The Comics

Disney (NYSE:DIS) is the king of the box office right now, the one to beat. And the competition between Warner and Disney has long been the competition between Marvel and DC. The two halves of the top of the comic book pyramid both sport multiple tentpole-worthy characters, including but not limited to Batman and Superman for DC and Captain America and Iron Man for Marvel.

Warner's dependence on DC is particularly pronounced. With Harry Potter more or less wound down and no more Lord of the Rings movies to make, DC is the Warner workhorse for the foreseeable future. However, early entries have failed to match Marvel's performance.

My last analysis of Warner Bros. sounded a cautious note on the studio. While I did not call its movie slate a failure - it isn't - I noted that the increasingly leveraged nature of movie making in Hollywood means that DC/Warner's relatively small underperformance compared to Disney/Marvel in terms of revenue translates into outsized shortfalls in terms of profit.

A No Longer Hidden Gem

However, I also noted at the time that Wonder Woman might be a hidden gem for the studio. Gal Gadot's performance in the role was probably the most praised aspect of Batman vs Superman. What's more, despite the success of Disney's Marvel line, the one thing it has never launched it is a female-centered superhero movie. So that was probably the largest gap in Disney's customer offering, and Warner had zeroed in on it.

At the time, I called the Wonder Woman film Warner's biggest advantage against Disney Marvel, though I also cautioned against betting on Warner before it was clear that it had executed on this film better than the last two.

I now believe that Warner has indeed righted the ship. Wonder Woman is showing under-appreciated potential and could surprise substantially to the upside this coming weekend. A few have begun to whisper the "nine-word," a nine-figure domestic haul on opening weekend.

My Own Two Cents Of Evidence

The article linked above already explains some of the larger picture evidence for the movie's appeal, but I did want to offer one supplemental piece of evidence of my own.

T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) will offer a $4 Wonder Woman ticket to all its customers as part of its T-Mobile Tuesdays customer appreciation initiative. That will probably help sales all by itself - T-Mobile is footing the bill, not Warner, so the revenue will be higher than the cost - since it might induce some to see it who wouldn't otherwise. But that's not why I mention it.

I actually think T-Mobile's promotion says more about how high sales already are than any need to goose them. T-Mobile has run movie theatre promotions before, and it has always been structured the same until now: see any movie you want, for $2. And it is usually mixed in with some other goodies. One week it offered $25 off at any of 62,000 restaurants, and $30 off 1-800 Flowers, in addition to the movie ticket. Another week it offered $2 off at Dunkin Donuts and up to $40 off at Groupon.

This time, T-Mobile has put the $4 ticket good for one film only, and yet its cut the Groupon deal from $40 to $10, and the only other freebie listed is a comic book about, you guessed it, Wonder Woman. If T-Mobile has a steady budget for weekly giveaways, which you figure they would, then it seems they believe a lot more people will take the $4 movie ticket for Wonder Woman only than took the $2 ticket good for any movie.

It's just one evidence point, and a rather indirect one at that. But T-Mobile has proven to have their finger on the pulse of social media and customer tastes pretty well. It seems they think the movie will be a hit as well.

Girl Power

Warner has also done a good job of positioning their marketing for the film. The studio has fully embraced the film's identity as a "the first female-centered superhero movie" in recent memory.

Some theaters are even hosting women-only screenings of the movie. While that has led to some controversy, the mere existence of such screenings shows how women are interpreting the film. Wonder Woman is not a character for men to appreciate (stare at). She is a strong, independent character women can both relate to and respect. She is not, in a word, a sidekick.

Less Leverage

It is entirely possible that this film will match or even beat the last two DC films, BvS and Squad. It helps, however, that it doesn't need to do so in order to eclipse them financially. Woman was made on a $120 million production budget, substantially below the last two films.

Because theaters take half the box office and marketing budgets are now often equal to production budgets, essentially each dollar of lower production costs reduces a film's break-even box office number by four dollars. Assuming the usual ratios between production, marketing, and revenue-sharing, Woman is in the black at $480 million, while the last two had to aim for more like $800 million.

Future Implications

The significance of this could also go well beyond one film. If Wonder Woman is as successful as anticipated, not only will it be a highly successful franchise in its own right, it could very well shift how Warner approaches future DC installments. After over budgeting and (mildly) underperforming with its earlier efforts, it appears to have found a winning formula with WW.

While films are somewhat unique endeavors, certainly Warner would try to duplicate those qualities which made it such a success in future deliveries. Most importantly, despite several starring actors Warner seems to have reached a new degree of cost-awareness and cost control. With two DC movies a year projected for the next several years, eliminating close to $100 million in production expenses from each film alone would substantially boost the profitability of the studio. At Warner's 2016 total of $1.9 billion in box office revenue, those reduced expenses would improve gross margins by better than 10 percentage points.

Conclusion

Despite a series of not-unsuccessful movies, Warner has been waiting a long time for its DC division to truly deliver a breakout hit that would put it on par with Marvel. Evidence is growing Wonder Woman may finally be that hit. If these improved cost and performance metrics are a sign of what's to come, Warner may begin to close the gap with Disney and Marvel quicker than expected. That is good news for TimeWarner, but also for AT&T assuming the sale does indeed go through.