Gilead - Yep, Looks Like The Big Pharma Virus

More details will be released at scientific conferences; based on the press release, I'm underwhelmed and wonder what the fuss on bictegravir was about.

Introduction

Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) has announced limited top-line data from four Phase 3 trials involving its next generation anti-HIV compound, bictegravir, which I'll call "bic" for simplicity. It is developing this only in combination with its two nucs, TAF (tenofovir alafenamide) and FTC (emtricitabine). This combination is a line extension of GILD's own Genvoya, which itself was recently introduced as its flagship one dose per day drug to control HIV infections, both asymptomatic disease and the more advanced form, AIDS.

The stock has not budged on this announcement. First, I'll present and then try to interpret the data, then draw on some comments that GILD has recently made about its R&D focus.

Is "bic" going to make the difference? Background

HIV/AIDS treatment has evolved so that a growing number of experts are calling for its preferred treatment to involve nucs and an INSTI, also called an II or integrase inhibitor. GILD's main HIV/AIDS competitor, ViiV, majority-owned and controlled by GSK (NYSE:GSK), has developed a well-regarded INSTI, Tivicay. This has many years of patent protection left. It is marketed alone. It is also, importantly, marketed with two nucs, abacavir and lamivudine, as Triumeq. This is a one pill, once daily regimen for HIV/AIDS, as are GILD's flagship HIV/AIDS drugs such as Genvoya and before it, the non-TAF-containing Stribild. Genvoya and Stribild contain GILD's marketed INSTI, Vitekta. A broader range of HIV strains covered favors Tivicay over Vitekta, at least in vitro.

This has given ViiV a marketing point, allowing to take a lead position in the EU. Genvoya's strengths involve the TAF advantage over the older TDF used in Stribild, and the rare but known severe reaction to one of the nucs used in Triumeq.

ViiV, however, has been competing creatively, as I described in Is Gilead Infected With The Big Pharma Virus?, in which the first bullet point read:

Gilead has been facing a mini-onslaught from ViiV; or maybe, not so "mini".

In the conclusion, my frustration with GILD's management became evident:

... there is no clear vision beyond HIV/AIDS. It's that the R&D pipeline beyond antivirals has turned out to be one disappointment after another, including Zydelig. And now the aggressiveness of ViiV, with uncertain results from latest Phase 3 studies, casts doubt on just how brilliant the long term future of GILD's HIV/AIDS franchise is. If GILD were competing more aggressively with ViiV, I'd feel better about it.

So, without getting deeply into ViiV's strategy, other than to say it involves simpler, two-drug strategies - Tivicay plus one (safe) nuc - GILD has recognized that the company's stock price largely now rests on its HIV/AIDS franchise, not hepatitis C franchise, and it's been talking up bic for some time. And, now we have a little to go on beyond a very small Phase 2 study that GILD announced this February and got some buzz going on.

With that, some Phase 3 results and comments.

Bic underwhelms, and so does GILD's strategy

All that GILD has revealed so far is that it compared bic plus TAF/FTC to Triumeq in both treatment-naive and on-treatment HIV/AIDS patients in three studies. The results were apparently similar in all studies. No safety advantages of either treatment were mentioned.

A fourth study looked at bic/TAF/FTC compared to a regimen containing a protease inhibitor. Similarity of results (i.e., non-inferiority) was also seen.

GILD has given bic a big build-up and was the last key reason I stayed with the stock as long as I did, though in shrunken but non-trivial amount of the investment. These results look pretty 'meh,' though.

It's not appropriate to get ahead of the detailed data, but the press release is a marketing tool, not a regulatory filing, and if there were trends toward greater efficacy and/or greater safety from GILD's product, it probably would have said so. At least, that's what I'd expect.

GILD has been pointing out that at least in vitro or in some human testing somewhere, bic has shown a wider range of coverage than ViiV's Tivicay.

But if it could not design a Phase 3 study to show some advantage over Triumeq, then why is bic/TAF/FTC superior to Genvoya?

For example, did it, or could it, find a number of treatment-naive patients who either did better with the bic combo than Triumeq, or who were considered medically unfit for Triumeq because it was predicted that Triumeq would not provide adequate efficacy?

Yet, GILD has pounding the drums for bic, saying that it was going to be last word in single tablet regimens for HIV/AIDS.

But the Phase 3 program apparently leaves Triumeq still standing, with ViiV moving on lower cost two-drug combos with diminished side effects.

Did bic deserve such a big build-up?

GILD - yep, looks like the Big Pharma virus

What I mean by that is a general slowness of decision-making, even laziness; tolerance of subpar performance; and reliance on financial engineering, press releases, and prior achievements rather than under-promising and over-delivering as an innovative biotech should do. In a Barron's blog dated May 30, seen via a brokerage account feed (no link yet), Leerink reports that GILD is talking up filgotinib, a JAK inhibitor, as an important drug. Maybe. But AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) gave up on it to focus on its own JAK inhibitor; and GILD is sharing financial rewards with the drug's developer, Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG). So, it's hard to know how much present value to give this pipeline candidate given GILD's billion dollar or more total investment in the product when all is said and done. As far as GILD's oncology program, despite hiring a top person from Novartis (NYSE:NVS), Dr. Riva, nothing much has happened in the several months since that hire. GILD also touts its NASH program. Yes, there are possibilities, but the Phase 3 candidate had one of the weakest Phase 2 ("proof of concept") programs I've ever seen. So - maybe. And, everyone and their brother have a NASH program, it seems (only a slight exaggeration). NASH is an unproven market. So, with basically a Phase 2 level program in NASH, is that worth much?

GILD spent over a year espying signs of stabilization in its HCV market, misleading itself and investors (all the while insiders were selling lots of stock). Its non-antiviral pipeline has struggled ever since it got Zydelig approved in July 2014. With the HCV business worth a lot less than through 1-2 years ago and with the limited prospects for the pipeline unless lightning strikes with NASH and filgotinib, bic was supposed to be a Triumeq-killer. Instead, it may require some nifty marketing to persuade doctors to go with it.

Where does that leave GILD's stock, trading at $64.40 Tuesday afternoon?

Unfortunately, with question after question. Yes, the HCV business is valuable. But put a number on it. I cannot. The HIV/AIDS business is more valuable. But what's it worth? Will ViiV get anywhere scientifically, regulatorily, and commercially with the two-drug approach? Will various patent expirations really bite into the single tablet regimen approach? Will a cure appear, and if so, will GILD be part of it? Down the road, will GILD have success with a functional hepatitis B cure, and if so, what will that mean in dollars and cents?

There are no answers other than to say that Big Pharma-like GILD has established profit streams, line extensions in HIV/AIDS and HCV, and the ability to partner with or acquire other companies. Given the low GAAP P/E, again at or below 7X depending where the stock trades, EPS could drop 50% and the stock would still be the lowest P/E biotech around at the current share price. And, there is a dividend of 3.2%.

With a market cap above $80 B and thus a much higher expenditure if a company wanted to take GILD over; and with the possibility that GILD will cave and make a large and value-destroying acquisition of its own, it's difficult for me to see alpha here. I've kept a little bit of the stock, because of the P/E, but I'd like to see entirely new management of this company. I have no idea where this stock "should" or will trade on any special time point. So, time will tell.

