Nvidia Benefits From Nintendo Ramping Up Production Of The Switch

The Switch has attracted the backing of almost all game developers and game publishers. Nvidia can expect a long-term relationship with Nintendo.

Nvidia, as the sole CPU/GPU supplier to the Switch, is also a beneficiary. The Nintendo deal is a godsend lifeguard to Nvidia’s struggling Tegra chip business.

Nvidia (NVDA) made a home run hit when it landed the contract to supply the processor/GPU of the Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) Switch last year. The Switch’s radical portable/dockable design made it a certified hit among console gamers. The Switch is Nintendo’s fastest-selling console product. This portable/dockable gaming console sold 2.74 million units in its first month.

My own estimate is that the Switch already sold 5-6 million units to date.

The greater-than-expected demand for the Switch is why it’s been plagued with a short-supply problem. It's no surprise that Nintendo is increasing production of the Switch just to satisfy market demand. Consequently, I expect Nvidia to supply more Tegra chips to Nintendo because of the ramped-up production order.

The better-than-expected success of the Switch is likely why Nintendo’s stock outperformed Sony (SNE), Microsoft (OTCPK:MFST), and NVDA this year. Nintendo’s comeback in console hardware sales is still beneficial to Nvidia’s Tegra X1 chip business. Aside from SoftBank's (OTCPK:SFTBY) $4 billion vote of confidence, Nintendo trusting the Tegra chip for its newest console is also a big thumbs-up. Japanese firms are a stickler for high quality. Getting the approval of Japanese firms is a tailwind for NVDA.

Why NVDA Shareholders Should Care

The economic benefit to Nvidia is notable. Experts predict that the Switch will sell 14.5 million units by March 2018. My own forecast is 20 million units. The uniqueness of the Switch makes it a compelling buy even for gamers who are loyal to the Xbox and PlayStation. The Switch is as revolutionary as the Wii when it was first released.

If we guesstimate that Nintendo pays $50 for each Tegra X1 it uses on the Switch, and it sells 20 million units, Nvidia could reap $1 billion in sales. Even half of this $1 billion guesstimate is already a great help to Nvidia’s struggling Tegra chip business.

Tegra failed to gain traction on smartphones and tablets. As far as I know, there is still no Tegra-equipped smart car is available on the market today. The Tegra’s salvation therefore lies in gaming consoles.

The console platform is still the second-biggest market for video games. Nintendo’s track record of coming up with market disruptive products has injected new life to console gaming. Game developers and hardware manufacturers will continue to support console gaming because it is a $33.5 billion/year industry. There’s a very long list of upcoming games for the Switch. The more game developers supporting the Switch, the better it is for the Tegra business of Nvidia. It also helps that Nintendo is willing to do everything just to attract more developers.

Nvidia’s long-term benefits from the Nintendo Switch are guaranteed because most of the important game developers/publishers are already backing it. Below is just a sampling of the partners that have committed to the Switch platform.

Final Thoughts

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) used to supply the x86-based SoC (System-on-Chip) for Nintendo’s older consoles. Nintendo’s vote of confidence in Nvidia’s Tegra X1 signals a new era for console hardware designs. The old aphorism of using only x86-based custom CPU/GPU design for a Full HD TV-bound gaming console is no longer set in stone.

I opine that Switch’s breakout success has provoked envy from its rivals. I am highly confident that Microsoft and Sony are secretly plotting on how they could imitate the Switch. First thing they should consider is to also use a Tegra SoC from Nvidia. The Tegra X1 was satisfactory to the Japanese leaders of Nintendo. It should also satisfy the exacting requirements of Sony.

The upcoming Tegra X2 Parker should even be more impressive. The Tegra Parker can run the desktop Linux Operating System, not just Android OS. If the Snapdragon 835 can run Windows 10, the Tegra X2 Parker should also be able to do so. Going forward, Nvidia, like AMD and Intel INTC, could also eventually cater to desktop PC manufacturers.

An analysis of the monthly technical indicators and moving averages support my buy recommendation for NVDA. I am mostly event-driven when it comes to picking an entry or exit point on stocks. However, I often do consult the technical indicators (seen in the chart above).

