Top Market News: What Happened In Investing Today

Tech stocks make some highs, and HR is in focus on FinTwit Corner.

TiVo gets a court win, but I still can't solve the Harvard case study on the company.

MannKind gets a new CEO, and I flash back to 2015, when things were very different for the company.

MannKind's New CEO

Chief Commercial Officer Michael Castagna is taking over for Matthew Pfeffer, who replaced Hakan Edstrom, who himself replaced Alfred Mann, the company's namesake, a few months before Mann's death at 90. Castagna's has been at the company for nine years. Shares ripped higher; previous highs nevertheless remain a long way off.

MannKind (MNKD) has been a hot-button stock since I joined Seeking Alpha in 2014. Its rapid rise and fall on the promise of its Afrezza inhaled insulin device was emblematic of the great hope and faith investors showed in biotechnology and health care companies to revolutionize treatment paradigms and bring interesting new technologies to market. Afrezza's approval surprised me, and its commercial difficulties surprised a lot of investors.

Expectations, and tempers, seem to have moderated across all of biotech since mid-2015.

Afrezza remains the company's focus. Says Castagna:

“I am honored to lead MannKind into its next phase of growth. Our inhaled insulin, Afrezza, is a truly differentiated brand that will help millions of people suffering from diabetes. Our relentless focus on empowering people to conquer the daily struggle of managing their diabetes will set MannKind apart.”

If the stock price is to be believed, he's got a steep climb.

Hope For TiVo?

I did a Harvard Business case study on TiVo (TIVO) in business school, and haven't much thought about the company since then, until today's news of a favorable ITC patent ruling. Analysts interpret the ruling as bullish for the value of TiVo's set-top boxes, and so does the stock market, which has pushed shares up about 16% following the update.

For old times sake, let's look back on the Harvard Case synopsis, dated November 22, 2000.

One important goal is to position TiVo as a strong brand before the entry of big player Microsoft. TiVo is confronted with the difficulty of selling a new and complex electronics product that is meant to change consumer habits radically. Moreover, the impact of TiVo on the television and advertising industries is ambiguous, and TiVo needs to demonstrate that it can play a constructive role in the future media landscape.

Sixteen-and-change years later, TiVo's market value is tied to patent rulings, and here are its Google Trends results from 2004 to today.

Some New Highs In Tech

