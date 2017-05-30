PetroChina Benefits Most From China's 'Flammable Ice' Breakthrough

PetroChina is the main contractor for the breakthrough project. It will participate in all stages of preparation, trial production as well as the commercial production now expected before 2030.

China's flammable ice reserves are estimated at 80-100 billion tons of oil equivalent, enough for 200 year consumption. Saudi Arabia’s oil and gas reserves are estimated at 35.5 billion tons.

Chinese scientists have extracted over 10,000 cubic meters of natural gas daily from flammable ice in the South China Sea. An independent specialist agreed it was a technological breakthrough.

China becomes the first country having extracted continuously sizable natural gas from "flammable ice," an ice-like substance considered key to future global energy supply. With China's flammable ice reserves estimated at more than double Saudi Arabia's oil and gas reserves, PetroChina (NYSE:PTR), the main contractor of the successful project, will benefit most. The company's natural gas production is thus expected to double in about a decade.

Methane hydrates, also called "flammable ice," are frozen mixture of water and methane gas found under the ocean floor and underneath permafrost on land. By lowering the pressure or raising the temperature, one cubic meter of the hydrates breaks down into water and releases 160 cubic meters of gas, making itself a highly energy-intensive fuel.

Many Countries like the US and Japan are working on how to tap those reserves, but mining and extracting are extremely difficult and energy consuming.

Gas Of High Amount And Purity Extracted From South China Sea

China calls a breakthrough for its latest extraction results from a South China Sea pilot project. More than 10,000 cubic meters of gas with high purity has been extracted daily for at least eight consecutive days in the Shenhu area of the South China Sea, according to Chinese media.

The project achieved an average daily production of 16,000 cubic meters, with a daily maximum of 35,000 cubic meters. China discovered flammable ice in the South China Sea in 2007.

Associate Professor Praveen Linga from the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at the National University of Singapore agreed China achieved a breakthrough as their scientists had managed to extract much more gas than their Japanese counterparts. Yet, he predicted only by 2025 at the earliest engineers might achieve realistic commercial production.

PetroChina Acts As Main Contractor For Pilot Extraction Project

The methane extraction technology used in the South China Sea was designed by the scientists from the Geological Survey Bureau of China's Ministry of Land and Resources. PetroChina acts as main contractor for the project.

Armed with this exploration and extraction experience, PetroChina will be awarded numerous similar extraction contracts in the future. Its business potential in this field can be gauged by China's huge reserves in methane hydrates.

PetroChina will participate at every stage of China's flammable ice development. When commercial production starts, PetroChina's natural gas production will be doubled. Source: Xinhua.

China's Flammable Ice Reserves More Than Double Those Of Saudi's Oil And Gas

China's flammable ice reserves are estimated at between 80-100 billion tons of oil equivalent, enough for Chinese consumption for 200 years. Inland reserves, mainly located underneath the permafrost of the Tibetan Plateau, are estimated to contain at least 35 billion tons of oil equivalents, enough for nearly 90 years of Chinese consumption. To put it into perspective, Saudi Arabia's total traditional oil and gas reserves are estimated at 35.5 billion tons.

The world's total flammable ice reserves are estimated at 16.7 trillion tons of oil equivalent, more than double the combined reserves of traditional fossil fuel including coal, oil, natural gas and shale gas.

With its experience of exploring and extracting gas from flammable ice, PetroChina is well-positioned to compete for similar exploration, drilling and test production contracts.

Flammable Ice Development Stalled By Traditional Oil Giants' Vested Interests

PetroChina may also face little competition from non-Chinese oil giants in the near future, as flammable ice exploration projects in most other countries have been stalled by vested interests like the petrochemical industry. If commercial-scale gas is extracted from flammable ice, the fuel source would eventually replace oil and cause trillions of dollars of losses for the oil giants.

So far, mining flammable ice and converting it into natural gas is forbiddingly expensive. Total production costs for flammable ice is about $1 per cubic meter, while the cost for traditional natural gas is 14 cents. The exceedingly high costs have been discouraging most countries from spending more money on flammable ice projects.

But China does not afraid of high costs. As a late comer in the world's traditional oil and gas market, PetroChina and its compatriots have been forced to work on new and fringe oil and gas fields which are normally of lower-yield and more difficult to extract. That means Chinese oil majors are used to face difficult production conditions and high costs.

In fact, China always emphasizes more on sustainable energy supply than on lower production costs. That is why the nation has poured huge amount of resources to develop flammable ice. Beijing has already outlined a timetable developing the new energy resource. It originally hoped to focus on mining and technical preparations from 2008 to 2020, followed by trial production between 2021 and 2035.

With the recent technological breakthrough, China is now expected to kick off full scale commercial production before 2030. By then, China's huge investment in this field will be handily paid-off as experts estimate the eventual cost of flammable ice may drop to 10 cents, four cents below that of extracting traditional natural gas.

PetroChina May Double Annual Gas Production Thanks To Flammable Ice

According to PetroChina's annual report, the company produced 100.1 million tons of crude oil and 183.205 billion cubic meter of natural gas in 2016. The latter is converted into 165 million tons of oil equivalent. The two translate into a total of 265 million tons of oil equivalent.

China's flammable ice reserves are estimated at between 80-100 billion tons of oil equivalent, enough for Chinese consumption for 200 years. I assume that by 2030 China achieves commercial production and that natural gas extracted from this new source will be enough for China's annual consumption. That means natural gas of 500 million tons of oil equivalent from flammable ice will be extracted annually.

If this amount is shared equally by the three Chinese oil giants PetroChina, Sinopec (NYSE:SNP) and CNOOC (NYSE:CEO), PetroChina should get extra natural gas of 167 million tons of oil equivalent from flammable ice. That means PetroChina will double its annual natural gas production, or add two-third of its annual hydrocarbon production.

Conclusion: Contribution by PetroChina Overlooked

The technology that has successfully extracted natural gas from the flammable ice in the South China Sea is developed by Chinese government scientists. But the breakthrough was made possible by the execution of PetroChina. Yet, the latter's contribution was overlooked-its role has hardly been mentioned by media; its share price has achieved no significant gains since the breakthrough was announced on May 18.

Right after the announcement, several Hong Kong-listed oil field service companies and gas distributors posted sharp gains. But they will participate only in parts of China's process of mining and technical preparations, trial production and commercial production. In particular, gas distributors will only be involved after commercial production starts--at least 13 years from now.

Only PetroChina has been involving in the mining and technical preparation phase. In view of its size and production experience, the company will also be involved in the stages of trial and commercial productions. China's two other oil giants Sinopec and CNOOC will also benefit from this unprecedented mining boom.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.