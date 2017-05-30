The Long Case For DXC Technology

Target Price and Rationale

We recommend a long position in DXC Technology (DXC) with a probability weighted price target of $92 or +25% upside within the next 6-8 months.

Using flat 3 year annualized revenue growth assumptions and a net realization of around 55% of management guided cost savings ($1.25bn out of $2.25bn of the margin accretive cost cuts in the 3 year initiative – another way to look at this is $1.5bn of cost cuts with 15-20% required re-investment in the business), we believe DXC should have about $4.21bn in adjusted EBITDA in 2018E. Using a lower-range forward EBITDA multiple of 7.5x, this gives an estimated valuation of $85/share or +14% upside over the next 6-8 months. We can further triangulate this valuation using $5.276bn EBITDA in FY2020E at 7.5x EBITDA for a valuation of $115/share in 2019, which discounted by two years at 15% cost of equity gets to about $87/share this year. We think there is a 50% chance of the scenario that management makes decent headway on the cost cuts but sees revenue growth execution issues.

To the downside, if management is faced with significant revenue issues and re-invests 30-40% (double the base case) of our anticipated $1.5bn of gross cost cuts to maintain the business, DXC would have $4.751bn in adjusted 2020E EBITDA. At 7.5x EV/EBITDA, DXC would trade at $101/share in 2019 or $77/share this year, slightly higher than current levels. A more egregious scenario would be management re-investing 50% of the cuts and DXC trading back around a 6.5x multiple (revenue pressures and margin stagnation) on $4.526bn EBITDA in 2020 for a price of $60.50/share this year or -19% from current levels. Given the consistency of the business over the decade and CSC management’s experience cutting costs, we give this 10% likelihood.

In the bull case, management successfully makes all $2.25bn of cost cuts over 3 years with 15% reinvestment and revenue growth reaches a steady run rate of 4%, meriting a 8x EBITDA multiple. With $5.942bn of EBITDA in 2020E at a 8x multiple, the bull case estimate is a price of $142.40/share in 2019, or $107.70/share this year. Given the mechanics of cost rationalization and the longer tail impact of reinvestment rates, we think there is a 40% chance management is able to show results over the next 6-8 months that can trend towards this scenario.

Given the probabilities mentioned above, our scenario-weighted price target is $92/share or +25% from the current share price.

Although we aren’t taking it into account, management guided to a capital return of 30% of FCF through share buybacks and dividends, and over 100% of net income in free cash flow conversion at their latest analyst day. Assuming DXC gets to over $2bn of net income by FY2020, this would create flexibility for about $600mn/year in buybacks or 2.6% of the float at $80/share, in addition to the $160mn of dividends at the current rate of 56 cents/share.

Relevant Comps

DXC trades at a discount to peers, with similar businesses trading around 9-10x average forward EBITDA (see chart in attachment below). The current price of DXC at $74.71 represents under 6x CY2018E EBITDA (using numbers that don’t assume any organic revenue growth), which is rather low even after taking into account the execution risk around cost cutting. Although we anticipate some improvement to the multiple as management begins to incrementally realize the promised cost cuts, we anticipate a 1-2x EBITDA discount to persist against best in class comparables, unless management can drive revenue growth through next-gen offerings more quickly than expected.

Catalyst

This company is the result of a spin-off and reverse merger, so there are many moving pieces that ultimately will catalyze both business performance and investor perception.

-Management’s successful execution on margin improvement over several years should drive meaningful increases to sell-side estimates and investor perceptions of DXC’s business – particularly if we can see significant revenue growth from the next-gen businesses

-Debt pay down and deleveraging over time

-Potential Bolt-on acquisitions to drive steady revenue growth and open new end-markets, although this will probably come after significant cost cuts are made

-Potential sale of the government IT services business that came with HPE may free up additional capital (CSC management is predisposed against the business given their experience with CSRA)

-Capital Return of 30% of FCF through share buybacks and dividends. Company has guided to over 100% of net income in terms of free cash flow conversion. Assuming DXC gets to over $2bn of net income by FY2020, this would create flexibility for about $600mn/year in buybacks or 2.6% of the float at $80/share, in addition to the $160mn of dividends at the current rate of 56 cents/share.

Situation Overview – Thesis

Over 100mm shares of DXC have traded since when issue began, relative to the total float of 290.5mm shares (or about 21.7% of float). The stock has run up about 10% from $68/share on its first official day of trading on 4/3/2017.

Management recently held their Investor Day and guided to a $2.25bn cost cutting initiative which along with financial restructuring and investing in new growth product offerings should lead to a sustainable 700bps operating margin expansion, in turn growing EBIT at a high teens rate through FY2020.

Summary of Catalysts

Industry Overview

The IT Services industry is a $900+ billion global market, consistently growing between 4-6% annually. Global IT spending ($938bn in 2017 to $1.1tn in 2021 according to Gartner forecasts) continues to be driven by digital and next generation offerings that provide a positive backdrop for IT service providers. Next generation offerings include IT spending for Cloud, Analytics, Security, Mobile, and Social which as a whole form an addressable market of $349bn in 2016 that is expected to grow to $578bn in 2020 at 14% per annum.

Within next-gen services, cloud technology continues to drive revenue with significant increases in public cloud service spending (growing 16% per annum to $400bn in 2020) led by investments in application infrastructure and SaaS-based application development. The continued shift toward digital enterprises and the increase in consumer adoption of digital transaction has driven increased scrutiny of IT security and its related spending (growing at 8% per annum from $55bn in 2014 to $85bn in 2020). The last main driver is big data and analytics spending which exists to scrutinize the ever growing amount of data generated and exchanged in business. The data analytics market is expected to grow at a 7.5% rate from $60bn in 2016 to $77bn in 2020.

Background

DXC Technology was created by the merger of CSC and the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise, which closed on April 3, 2017. Post the spin and Reverse Morris Trust merger, DXC has $26bn of revenue in FY2016, making it the 3rd largest IT services company (behind IBM and Accenture) in the world with over 6,000 clients in 70 countries. DXC has a fairly diversified global presence both from a geographic and a target industry perspective.

At the 2017 Investor Day, DXC management gave 2018 guidance for revenue of $24-$24.5bn, EBIT margins of 11%-12% and EPS of $6.50-$6.70. From 2018-2020, DXC guided to 1%-4% annual revenue growth with EBIT margin of 14%-15% and 20% per annum EPS growth. In terms of revenue growth, management sees traditional service offerings declining by 4%-7% annually, Business Process Services revenues increasing 7%-10% annually, and digital increasing at 25%-30% annually. By 2020, DXC hopes to increase Digital offerings from 15% to 50% of Revenues driving stable revenue growth across the entire firm.

During the 2017 analyst day, DXC management made several other points regarding financial targets including sustainable margin expansion (growing EBIT margins by 700-800 bps through significant cost cuts), strong free cash flow (increasing cash flow conversion to 100% or more of net income by shifting to a capital-lite model), and disciplined capital allocation (returning 30% of all capital generated to shareholders through dividends and buybacks).

Turnaround Opportunity / Margin Upside

Based on management’s track record and commentary from the 2017 analyst day, the most important driver of shareholder value in DXC is cost cuts from deal synergies. With forecasts of $1bn in savings in 2018 to $2.25bn in 2020, the EPS impact of the cost synergies can range from $2.00-4.60 accretion on a $4.50 EPS baseline.

The first targeted cost cuts come from $275mn of delivery optimization (moving 25% of employees into lower cost global delivery centers), $225mn of supply chain efficiency (halving the number of suppliers within $9bn of addressable supply chain spending), and $75mn of facilities rationalization (shutting down 30% of redundant data centers, 35% of delivery centers, and 50% of office sites). By 2020 (year 3), these cuts should increase to $800mn, $125mn, and $650mn for delivery optimization, facilities rationalization, and supply chain efficiency respectively.

From 2012 to 2016, CSC management increased segment operating margins by 8% by removing almost $2bn of costs, while HPE management also grew margins by 4.8% while taking out over $1bn of costs. Although this may signal that the low hanging fruit has already been picked, the commitment of management to previous cost initiatives is a positive indicator of the lengths they will go to make sure these points are met.

We attempted to back into some of the synergy figures using a bottom up approach of cost savings per headcount and per datacenter facility rationalization. Using rough figures, we can get close to $2bn of gross synergy opportunities.

In addition to structural cost savings from operation synergies, management also guided to a shift to an asset lite model (essentially moving the HPES business closer to the CSC model) to drive working capital efficiencies. The target is to shorten the cash conversion cycle by 14 days net (reducing DSOs by 7 to 10 days and DPOs by 5 to 7 days), which could free up 3-4% of revenues or around $800- 900mn of additional cash from the balance sheet.

Optionality from Government Services Divestiture

Given CSC management’s aversion to the Government IT business (they spun off their Defense-heavy Government IT services arm CSRA on November 30, 2015 during the sequestration), it is possible they may seek to shed HPES’ government business. The government business has ~$2.5bn of revenues and some analysts have estimated could go for 0.8x Rev or $2bn. Assuming a 35% tax rate on the entire sales given unknown basis, the resulting $1.3bn would be available to buyback 16.25mn shares at $80/share or 5.6% of shares outstanding. The cost would be the loss of $2.5bn of revenue and $100mn of operating income (assuming half of HPE’s operating margins of 8% given the nature of the business), or $72.5mn of net income after tax. The immediate impact of selling net income for buybacks would be EPS neutral in 2018E. This makes sense if the goal is to clean up the portfolio and maximize the impact of further cost cuts on a per share basis for investors or to reinvest that capital into more productive businesses, however we don’t have a great sensitivity as to the variables of this transaction to make that call.

Financial Overview and Valuation

DXC’s main drivers over the next 2-3 years are the ability of management to implement the $2.25bn cost-cutting and margin improvement initiative while successfully terminating businesses within the traditional offerings segment. Additional upside can come from their ability to drive organic growth through the new next-gen offerings which management anticipates could grow at 25-30% per annum. On the other hand, we could see considerable downside if management is unable to sustain revenues while undertaking significant cost-based restructuring.

Most analysts that cover the stock have noted the transitional nature of the company and while many have a positive view on management’s ability to restructure the combined businesses and realize significant cost synergies, there is doubt about the profitability of new growth “Next-gen” businesses and whether they will support Analyst Day 2017’s upside guidance.

Risks

Political risks from the potential Border Adjustment Tax (BAT) given 50% of CNDT’s employees are based outside of the US will likely have a strong negative impact on profitability. This negative impact will likely be mitigated by the dollar strengthening, federal income tax rate cuts, and industry-wide repricing given the widespread use of offshoring.

This is a turnaround story that involves cost-cutting, right-sizing, and a new growth trajectory for organic revenue growth. If management fails to execute on cost cuts and margin growths as expected, the stock could react negatively. Significant cost cuts have already been made at both businesses particularly in the traditional offerings of CSC, where operating margins went from 0.5% in 2012 to close to 9% in 2016.

Growth and competition in the next-gen digital space requires a different level of talent. Given CSC’s reputation of reducing employee perks and rationalization, DXC may not be able to pick up the necessary personnel to compete effectively particularly in the face of a $1.1bn workforce restructuring.

DXC generates 50% of revenue outside of North America with the next largest geography in the UK. Political, macro, and corresponding FX risks to events such as Brexit could impact the overall profitability and growth/stabilization of the business.

CSC has historically run with very lean costs. Anecdotes abound including the CEO sitting in a cubicle to rationalize office space, elimination of employee perks and expenses, low quality choices in healthcare and related benefits, etc. The integration of the cushier environment at HPES may prove difficult in terms of realizing operational synergies and maintaining employee morale. HPES employees/culture also outnumbers CSC nearly 2 to 1.

(Editors' Note: This is a republication of an entry in the Sohn Investment Idea Contest. All figures are current as of the entry's submission - the contest deadline was April 26, 2017).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.