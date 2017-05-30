Amazon: Low-Hanging Fruit Or Rotten Vegetables?

Prospect Of Substantial Contribution To Revenue

With plans to enter the U.K. grocery market as a bricks and mortar retailer, using technology to dispense with cashiers, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has the opportunity to acquire a significant share of that market and a sizable supplement to its revenue growth.

Amazon's depth of existing online retail and logistical expertise in the United Kingdom, and the grocery market's current stage of evolution, mean this offline move could become a solid and substantial contributor to the company's balance sheet in the medium to long term after set-up costs have been amortized.

The new venture by Amazon is in the early stages of preparation and planning, and has consequently not yet been reflected in share price. Given the value of the U.K. grocery market, the fact that the market is prime for insurgency, and with Amazon's record of managing growth, there are good reasons to believe the expansion will contribute to enhanced share price performance for the company in years to come.

No-Checkout For Speed And Convenience

Amazon is believed to have filed necessary regulatory paperwork with both the U.K. government and the European Union. The no-checkout technology Amazon will employ requires customers to have installed the Amazon Go application on their cell phones, and has grown out of the company's inventory control technologies utilized in its online business.

Cameras and AI systems are used to identify products chosen by a customer for purchase. The customer may then simply leave the store, to have their online account charged by Amazon thereafter. Drive-up locations will offer delivery to a customer's vehicle of pre-ordered items.

It will no doubt be a part of Amazon's strategy to use the bricks and mortar outlets to drive customers to also order items from the company's online business for high-end groceries and other product groups.

Market Brings Huge Volume And Value

Estimated to become worth approximately $2.2 trillion by the year 2020, the U.K ranks as the world's second-largest online grocery market after China. (The cited source of this research uses the term "billions" according to the British definition. That has been converted here to an American equivalent.)

It is knowing the scale of this market that illuminates Amazon's thinking. It represents huge value and volume. Offline sales will feed and compliment online sales, and vice versa. The company already has many years of online U.K. grocery sales data which has identified the profitability of this product group, and upon which the offline project is based as both a revenue supplement and a feeder channel.

The respective market shares of leading U.K. grocery retailers are shown below.

(Source: Statista)

Accounting Scandal Of Overstatement Of Profits

The market leader is Tesco plc, a company in the FTSE 100 index, with 3,500 outlets and in excess of 310,000 employees. Tesco has recently experienced a major accounting scandal surrounding the overstatement by the company of profits to the tune of approximately $420 million, and has replaced its chairman. As a result, Tesco's share price has fallen by 50% in the last two years.

After J Sainsbury plc, started in 1869 with one shop in London, Asda Group Limited, a subsidiary of Wal-Mart Stores Inc. (NYSE:WMT), lies in third place. Gaining market share the fastest has been Aldi Sud. There have been price wars between the main market participants, with items in an average customer basket dropping in price by 6% in the two years to September 2016.

Aldi, as a discounter, has reaped the benefit of a dynamic change taking place within the market, as consumers focus increasingly on price when choosing their grocery retailer. This trend is being made all the stronger by the economic ramifications of Brexit. Discounters enjoyed value growth of 11% in 2016. Outlet volume for discounters is expected to increase at a CAGR of 4% in the next few years. In the process Tesco has been forced to close a number of stores producing weak revenues, while Aldi is building more outlets.

Two Channels Expected To Grow

The two channels anticipated to achieve marked value growth in coming years measured at 2016 prices are discounters and convenience stores. Armed with this data, Amazon has chosen to offer convenience stores.

Price is key in this market, coupled with location. Convenience, provided by Amazon with the technological innovation of no wait, no cashier locations, is a platform for entry, but ultimately market share will be decided in the longer term by price when location considerations are equal. That fact has been clearly illustrated by the success of Aldi.

With Sterling perhaps now finding a bottom against the dollar after its long decline since June 2008, further revenue generated by Amazon in British pounds will bring an increasing foreign exchange benefit to their balance sheet. Further, a reduced level of tax in the U.S. on repatriation of overseas profits, if it materializes, further advocates for the company's entree into offline grocery retailing in the U.K.

Conclusion

With the U.K. grocery retailing market in a state of flux as the market leader is weakened and as discounters rise, Amazon can use its considerable experience of online retailing and logistics in the U.K. to achieve a foothold in the market by employing the disruptive technology of no-checkout locations.

No-checkout facilities will provide ease of use and expedited shopping to consumers, and will minimize personnel costs for the company. Amazon has chosen one of the two growth channels to enter the market, that of convenience stores.

However, in order to secure long-term substantial market share, Amazon must go beyond speed and convenience to also compete strongly on price. As Amazon has frequently shown willingness to do this in its online business segments, there is every reason to believe that its offline venture into grocery retailing in Britain will succeed.

With this venture just beginning, its promise of a contribution of magnitude to net revenue is not yet reflected in the company's share price, and argues for a buy recommendation.

