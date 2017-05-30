Will BioDelivery Sciences Leave A Bad Taste In Investors' Mouths?

BioDelivery Sciences (NASDAQ:BDSI) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company with focus on pain and addiction. The company has three buccal film products approved by FDA (two for pain and one for opioid addiction), and one in clinical development for both chronic pain and opioid addiction. The company's novel drug delivery mechanism exploits mucosal membrane adhesion and drug absorption via bioerodible mucoadhesive (BEMA) technology into the blood vessels of the cheek. According to the 1Q 2017 report, BDSI's lead product, Belbuca, reached $4.6 million in sales due to having reacquiring the chronic pain drug rights in January 2017 from Endo Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:ENDO). Had the company not reacquired the drug the sales royalty would have only been $640,000 for the quarter, and added $43 million to the balance sheet. Its drug Bunavail generated over $3 million in sales during 1Q.

According to National Survey on Drug Use and Health (U.S. Dept. of Health), 2.5 million Americans are addicted to prescribed opioids, with well over 30 million people associated with opioid abuse worldwide. It remains a large under-met need in the U.S., leading to a growing number of annual (over 30,000) overdose deaths. Opioid overdose fatality more than quadrupled between 1999 and 2014. Moreover, there is a direct association of heroin abuse (which has run rampant in the U.S. in concordance with they abysmal economic leadership over the past 20 years) and opioid misuse. Medical care must do a better job of providing for pain and suffering while minimizing risks of addiction. BDSI is striving to do just that with it's products.

Bunavail (buprenorphine and naloxone) is a buccal membrane administered drug designed to help ease the withdraw, cravings, and discomfort of opioid withdraw. Cheek absorption has sidestepped some regulatory hurdles for sublingual regulatory approval in pain killers. Because bunavail's buprenophine delivery was shown to be more complete than Suboxone sublingual, only half the dose is required for pain control, which may reduce incidence of side effects and help lessen addiction-mediated misuse. Initially approved in June 2014 by FDA for maintenance treatment and opioid tapering, a recent label expansion now covers use for acute pain control. The sNDA for Bunavail (plus naloxone) label expansion for treatment of early induction stage of opioid dependence was approved in May 2017, enabling use of the drug for immediate and previously indicated longer-term relief. Bunavail's prescriptions increased 64% in 2016 to 115,000 with net revenues over $8 million.

BDSI is also developing Onsolis using BEMA delivery technology to treat Adults suffering from cancer pain who are resistant and tolerant (defined as failure of drug to sustain desired effect over time) to opioids. Onsolis is licensed to Collegium Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:COLL) for U.S. sales, to Meda (acquired by Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL)) outside the U.S., and to TTY Biopharm (4105.TWO) in Taiwan. Its patent protection was extended from 2020 to 2027, triggering a $3 million milestone payment, due upon FDA approval of a supplemental application supporting its large-scale manufacture. Another $4 million milestone payment is due upon initial commercial sale of Onsolis. Both milestones are expected by the company in H1 2018, with additional sales royalties to follow. Opioid abuse and prescribed misuse has led to growing challenges for physicians in acute and chronic pain management for opioid-tolerant patients. With increasing demand for treatment options and mucosal film delivery, BDSI is in a good position to gain market share until 2027.

Belbuca (buprenorphine buccal film) received FDA approval in October 2015 for long-term severe pain requiring daily opioid treatment when non-opioid alternatives are inadequate. Belbuca demonstrated good pain control with a Schedule III drug classification, which has less abuse and addiction potential to Schedule II drugs such as morphine, hydrocodone, and oxycodone. The company had originally partnered with ENDO on the product, and reacquired it in January 2017 after 2016 reached $20 million in net sales. The company has tripled its Belbuca sales force and is focusing its efforts for business development around this product. The company stated that it believes this product has the potential to make the company profitable by the end of Q3. The profit margin of Belbuca is greater than bunavail, adding another reason to develop the product. Anticipated approval of Belbuca in Canada in June 2017.

Buprenorphine is also being developed as a slow release injection product, with studies designed to assess duration of action underway. The company was approved for an IND by FDA, and clinical studies will have initial data readouts 3Q 2017. This trial will assess pharmacodynamics and efficacy of ascending doses of slow-release buprenorphine injection in opioid disorder corrective patients.

The company completed a non-dilutive $75 million debt financing in Q1, providing working capital for business growth and cash burn runway. Total cash burn for the company was approximately $16 million per quarter, compared to almost $19 million a year ago, primarily due to decreased research and development expense. The company anticipates its cash runway to last through late 2018. With added patent protection of BioErodible MucoAdhesive technology through 2027, BDSI has a strong intellectual property position. Because the company develops its products via FDA 505(b)(2) approval process, more timely and efficient approval of new formulations/administrations of predicate therapeutics can be obtained. Eight analysts, including H.C. Wainwright, cover BDSI with a target of $4 per share.

Risks for investors include the fact that the company only achieved commercial business profitability, not for the full enterprise. Stock price volatility can arise under this scenario, even if the company "expects" profitability by Q3 2017. Overseas regulatory approval and FDA approvals for label expansion can never be taken for granted, and may result in failed attempts or long delays. Securing large scale GMP-compliant manufacturing facilities approved by FDA is a specific risk for investors in BDSI. It should be noted as well that buprenorphine does expose patients to health risks of opioid addiction, especially when used improperly. The drug is not likely to overcome use as an alternative to non-opioid pain controls until they are found inadequate. Foreign regulatory agencies and legality around addiction can be tricky. Still the markets opportunities certainly warrant targeting efforts.

