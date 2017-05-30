Food For Thought On A Post-Holiday Tuesday

There's been a rather monumental shift in the way the "smart" money is positioned and it says a lot about the reflation meme.

Coming off the long weekend, I wanted to point out a few things I think are worth your attention.

It's Tuesday which this week feels a lot like Monday because, well, because it kinda is Monday due to the holiday weekend.

Got that? Ok, great.

So I just wanted to highlight a couple of things that I think are probably worth your attention.

First of all, the reflation meme (otherwise known as "the Trump trade") has now been completely priced out of everything. As regular readers know, a cursory look under the hood (i.e. below the benchmarks) reveals that most of the popular Trump trades were faded a long time ago (see here and here for further color on that).

But if you really want to get an idea of the extent to which the reflation meme has been priced out while simultaneously observing how disconnected stocks as a group have become, all you really need is this chart:

Now there are a lot of things you can say about that, but I guess what I would encourage you to at least consider is that in the context of the relationships that have driven the post-election rally, that seems like an exceedingly precarious juxtaposition.

Along those same lines, it's definitely worth noting that in the week through last Tuesday, specs flipped net long in Treasury futs for the first time since July of last year:

(Deutsche Bank, CFTC)

Remember, short Treasurys (NYSEARCA:TLT) was one of the consensus trades coming into 2017 and that was predicated on the above-mentioned reflation meme - the same reflation meme that was ostensibly behind the post-election rally in equities (NYSEARCA:SPY).

But even more notable than that is the truly remarkable reversal of sentiment in the 10Y. Check this out:

(Deutsche Bank, CFTC)

So spec positioning in the 10Y is now the most long it's been since December of 2007.

As Bloomberg's Cameron Crise wrote on Tuesday afternoon, "it has taken four months, but we can officially lay the euphoria of the Trump reflation trade to rest."

Just take a second to consider the magnitude of the reversal shown in that second chart. Here's Deutsche Bank's Aleksandar Kocic with some perspective (full note here):

Current spec positioning data is showing substantial overweight at the long end. This is a result of short covering that started in mid January and had essentially two legs (six weeks each). The most recent leg corresponds to the last two weeks. In terms of its size, it is a multiple standard deviation - a 1.6-sigma long in the 17-year sample and post-2008, 2.8-sigma. In terms of monthly adjustments, this looks even more extreme: It is the largest change in terms of short covering (about 3.5-sigma), contested in size only with the switch to underweight immediately after the 2016 elections. the two figures show the magnitude and 1M change in TY positioning.

As Kocic goes on to note, extreme spec positioning is usually a contrarian indicator (so there's a trade idea for you), which means it's not hard to imagine we get bear steepening from here. But regardless of what happens next, what you see above speaks volumes about how this market is feeling with regard to the prospects for this administration's policy agenda.

Indeed, super dove James Bullard was out this morning voicing his own concerns. Here's what he said in an interview with Bloomberg TV:

Washington does have to deliver at some point and I think that is a concern going forward, whether the honeymoon period would end at some point and maybe the reality of American politics would settle in. We'll see if that happens or not. I think the jury is out on all that.

Right.

Finally, I do think it's important - whether you're bullish or bearish - to understand the extent to which this is all heavily dependent on a few names and further, how more and more asset managers are leaning on those names in order to juice their performance. Take a look at this:

(Goldman)

Just 5 stocks are responsible for 40% of the S&P's YTD return. And if you look over there in the right-hand column, you can see that active growth and value mutual funds are overweighting those stocks just so they can outperform benchmarks that are themselves driven by those stocks.

Anyway, just some food for thought. In case you didn't eat enough barbecue over the holiday.

