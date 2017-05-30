BlackBerry Has More Upside

At the beginning of April I wrote an article about BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) with the title "BlackBerry: The Turnaround Is Almost Here." The last line of that article was: "Its share price might stay under pressure for some time, but by the time it becomes clear that BlackBerry has finally seen annual revenue growth, the stock will probably already have skyrocketed."

Since that article this stock has gone up over 40% and so far it does not seem like the uptrend is losing momentum any time soon. Investors are starting to believe in BlackBerry's capability to turn its business around. As you already know, I share this belief in the turnaround of BlackBerry. The 40% surge we have seen in its stock price is just the beginning of the real upward move.

Awarded payment from Qualcomm

In between the time of publishing my last article about BlackBerry and writing this one, BlackBerry has gotten some amazing news. This news was the announcement of the payment it was awarded from Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) on the 12th of April. Qualcomm had to pay BlackBerry $814.9 mln in royalty overpayments. $814.9 mln is quite a large amount of cash for a company with a market cap that currently stands at $5.8 bln. So it was extra great when this amount was actually increased to $940 mln on the 26th of May.

This money can be spent in lots of ways. Most likely, it will be used in its efforts to turn its business around by investing in its growth segments that I discussed in my previous article about the stock:

"To give you an oversight of what the strategic areas of focus are for BlackBerry: the company's end-to-end secure platforms consists of 4 main components. These components are:

The Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) Horizontal and vertical mobile apps Embedded software enabling mobile endpoints such as the earlier mentioned connected cars The IoT appliances such as BlackBerry Radar."

While management was already making progress on laying the foundation for future growth through these segments, this cash boost gives the company a better chance to increase the progress by investing more money.

Anti-hack car tool

One example of BlackBerry's initiatives to drive future growth is its anti-hack car tool. Technology is becoming an increasing part of cars nowadays, with even more expected in the future (autonomous cars etc). BlackBerry is working with car manufacturers to remotely scan cars for viruses and tell drives to pull over in case of any danger. This service could launch at the start of 2018 and generate about $10/car for the company.

Path to profitability

The shift to becoming a software company seems to be going well for BlackBerry. While it is correct that BlackBerry still has not been able to generate any positive earnings for a long time, it seems like this will not take too long anymore. Even management guided for a positive FCF for the full fiscal year, which is partly thanks to the efforts of cutting back costs during the difficult times:

"We also expect to be profitable on a non-GAAP basis and free cash flow positive for the full year."

Good News According to Macquarie

I am not the only one that believes that this could turn into an amazing turnaround for BlackBerry. The stock has seen multiple upgrades in the past few months. One was particular positive. While the price target was raised to $11.80 not too long ago, Macquarie believes that it could go way higher. A possible price surge to $45 per share is seen as a very possible scenario. This would indicate a 300% upside.

Conclusion

BlackBerry's turnaround seems to be well underway. Qualcomm's latest payment to BlackBerry will help the company speed things up while also providing extra safety to the stock as there is plenty of cash to use while BlackBerry is transitioning.

Source: Finviz.com

While this recent surge of the stock price has definitely caused some additional short-term risk, the long-term potential of the stock more than outweighs this risk.