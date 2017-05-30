This time is different.

The result is likely to lead to higher volatility and an outcome that may be different than currently rosy U.S. stock investor expectations.

It has happened yet again. For the umpteenth time since the calming of the financial crisis back in 2009, the U.S. economy is disappointed investors by not achieving the anticipated accelerating and sustained economic growth. Of course, investors might simply say "so what?". The economy has repeatedly fallen short of expectations in the past, yet the U.S. stock market has continued rising through it all. But a few key elements have been critical in supporting this outcome. And unfortunately for investors, this time is shaping up differently versus what we have seen in the past.

Quelle Surprise!

How could we have seen it coming? Because it has happened repeatedly throughout the post crisis period. The breakout in economic growth is coming right around the corner, so many analysts have proclaimed over the year. If not "in the second half of this year", then "early next year".

The latest "fool me" (we've moved well assigning "shame" to outright insanity for everyone involved long ago) took place in the wake of Election Day in November. Expert investors got all hopped up on visions of pro-growth fiscal policies and sugar plums dancing in their heads, and already richly overvalued stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY) took another few steps up into the stratosphere. Sustained economic growth is finally set to arrive! The 36-year bond bull market is dead! Happy days are here again!

But here we find ourselves today, roughly six months removed from the market celebration about the rosy economic future. And reality is FINALLY starting to set in. According to the New York Times, expecting an economic bump? it's looking less likely. According to CNBC, the disappointing US economy keeps coming up short. Yeah, I'll say. Maybe after hearing the same broken record for so many years and seeing five years of stock market gains almost purely on the back of valuation expansion in anticipation of the long promised economic recovery that repeatedly never comes, the market might actually demand some evidence before getting all frothed up yet again. But as Ivan Pavlov and his dogs taught us so many years ago, as long as the economic hope metronome ticks and the dog food of monetary stimulus being is served, investors have been conditioned for good reason to salivate at the expectation that stocks (NYSEARCA:DIA) will rise each and every time.

OK. So the hopes for 3% to 4% U.S. GDP growth is giving way to the same old reality of sluggish growth at 2% or less that we've seen throughout the post crisis period. So what? The economy is still growing, and more importantly corporate earnings are on the rise. Indeed, this latter point in particular is a good reason for investor optimism, as earnings have accelerated nicely out of their two year recession that ended late last year. The key will be sustaining this recently positive earnings momentum, which may become more difficult the more economic growth forecasts are revised lower as 2017 progresses. But don't worry, that sustained recovery is still right around the corner in early 2018, right?

This Time Is Different

Perhaps stocks will continue to rise no matter what happens. Their resilience in the face of countless challenges over the past many years is not only impressive but must be fully respected. In short, until we see any evidence of a sustained turn in U.S. stock prices, we should expect that stock prices will continue to rise. And I emphasize U.S. stock prices because stocks across the rest of the world (NASDAQ:ACWX) including both developed international (NYSEARCA:EFA) and emerging markets (NYSEARCA:EUM) have been mixed to lousy since 2011 despite their strong start for the year to date. But once U.S. stocks (NYSEARCA:IVV) finally peak and start to turn given how far they have risen and for so long without any measurable fundamental support, particularly since 2011, then things could start to become increasingly uncomfortable for those feeling invincible after so many years of stock market gains.

With this in mind, it is important to highlight a key point associated with this latest bout of economic disappointment.

Put simply, this time is different.

Gasp! The investor's famous last words have been stated! Except that they haven't. Because what makes this time different is not related to the market, but how policy makers are responding to economic conditions, which has potential feed through effects for the markets.

Consider the following. For the past seven calendar years from 2010 to 2016, we witnessed the same pattern over and over again from monetary policy makers (fiscal policy makers around the world have been largely ineffectual and mostly checked out over this time period under the delusion that things are actually getting better when in reality they have been nothing more than the beneficiaries of a monetary policy sugar high for the economy and markets that was meant for nothing more than to buy fiscal policy makers time to actually do something, which to date they still have not and breath should not be held for any substantive action in the future). The sustained economic recovery was supposedly right around the corner, and the U.S. Federal Reserve stood ready to tighten monetary policy in response. But the hopes for a sustained economic recovery eventually gave way to the stark reality. And in response, the U.S. Federal Reserve would back off on the pace of its tightening of monetary policy, whether it was to taper QE more slowly and later than expected or to put off interest rate hikes until a later date. This was the repeated pattern, month after month, year after year, from 2010 to 2016.

So how is it different this time?

Coming into 2017, it was expected that the Fed would raise interest rates two to three times this year. But the market kind of believed this with a wink and a nudge. OK, the Fed plans on raising interest rates two to three times in 2017, but the market was only pricing in a 54% chance for one rate hike in March and 71% chance for just one rate hike by June. Just like they planned on raising interest rates four times in 2016 and managed to squeak out just one rate hike in December 2016 before it was all said and done, investors effectively saw the Fed's words as a flimsy promise that would come later in the year and would be subject to change. And by February, everything was playing out by the script - economic data was coming in soft, the probability for a March rate hike had effectively fallen to zero and the probability for one quarter point rate hike by June had fallen to basically a one in two chance. Put simply, the promise for two to three rate hikes was gradually dwindling to maybe one hike by December as the economic data increasingly disappointed yet again.

But things suddenly changed at the end of February. Stocks, after all, got all hopped up with a great February, and by the end of the month the Fed was storming the podium. But instead of backing off on its promises for monetary tightening, it started putting its foot down in an assertive way. Instead of waiting until June at the earliest for just maybe, possibly a rate hike, they were not only moving forward but were doing so in March.

In the months since, the Fed and the economy have continued to diverge. Today, we have arrived at the point where economic disappointment is finally being accepted and discussed in the mainstream media. But instead of backing off, the Fed has shown itself to be increasingly resolute to raise interest rates yet again in June. As of Tuesday, the market is pricing in an 84% probability for the Fed to pull the trigger on its second interest rate hike in 2017 and its fourth in the cycle since December 2015. Moreover, the market is already assigning a one-in-two chance of a third rate hike for 2017 in December.

So what is different this time? Instead of economic disappointment resulting in the Fed backing off with monetary tightening and the markets celebrating as a result, this year we have the Fed pushing further on the accelerator with monetary tightening despite economic disappointment.

So what, you may still say? The economy is disappointing as usual, the Fed has already raised interest rates three times already and remains determined to tighten policy even further in the months ahead, yet U.S. stocks are still trading at all-time highs. It just doesn't matter!!

But here's the thing. What is sometimes missed with the stock market continuing to rise despite the Fed raising rates is the following - the Fed is not the only central bank injecting stimulus into the broader economy. And when considering the combined monetary policy actions of the four major central banks in the European Central Bank (ECB), the Bank of Japan (BOJ) and the People's Bank of China (PBOC), we see that aggregate global central bank balance sheets are still expanding at a blistering pace thanks mostly to the pace of asset purchases by the ECB. In short, even though the Fed is currently tightening, the global financial system is still receiving a healthy net addition of liquidity and stimulus.

And it is what lies ahead that is truly different for U.S. stocks. The PBOC has been shrinking its balance sheet since 2015. The ECB (BATS:EZU) is quickly running out of assets to buy to continue expanding its balance sheet, while the BOJ (NYSEARCA:EWJ) appears increasingly exhausted in their stimulus efforts as well with both finding discussions more tilted toward when stimulus is going to end, not when more is going to be added. As for the Fed, in addition to raising rates in June, they are also expected to announce finalized plans on how they plan to join the PBOC (NYSEARCA:GXC) in the balance sheet shrinking game, which is likely to begin with slowly allowing maturing assets to roll off instead of reinvesting the proceeds and increasing this amount gradually going forward.

This is an astronomically important change for the following reason. If liquidity flows into financial markets have had the net effect of helping stock prices to rise more than they otherwise should, then it is reasonable to think that if liquidity is about to start flowing out of financial markets, then it may hinder stocks rising much further from current levels at best and may result in inducing stock prices to start falling from their lofty perch more than they otherwise might under a stimulative or even neutral policy backdrop.

The Bottom Line

This time is different. For when the economy disappointed in the past, the Fed would back off with monetary tightening. But this time around, as the economy disappoints yet again, the Fed is stepping up its restrictive monetary policy, as what was once quantitative easing (QE) is evolving into quantitative tightening (QT).

This is an evolution that is not going to sink stock prices tomorrow, as any associated effects from this transformation is going to take months to evolve. And the impact on stocks may not necessarily be lower prices but simply increased volatility. But for those including the 99% of retail investors and 94% of institutional investors that remain unprecedentedly enthusiastic about stocks and their prospects to simply rise over the coming year, the fact that this time is different should be something to provide a moment of pause amid all of the stock market excitement.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual stocks as part of a broadly diversified asset allocation strategy.