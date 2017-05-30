Natural Gas Storage Figures For This Week

Natural gas prices are falling again today as bearish weather revisions over the weekend coupled with US gas production averaging 71.5 Bcf/d forced speculators to liquidate positions.

A storage report of +79 Bcf would be compared to +80 Bcf last year and +97 Bcf for the five-year average.

Welcome to the storage forecast edition of Natural Gas Daily!

We expect a +79 Bcf change in the storage report for the week ended May 26. A storage report of +79 Bcf would be compared to +80 Bcf last year and +97 Bcf for the five-year average. Our estimate was revised 4 Bcf higher than last Friday.

Source: ICE

Our storage forecast this week is 5 Bcf higher than the ICE settlement report of 74 Bcf.

Last week's storage injection (5/26/2017) was revised higher yet again as we lowered our demand estimate and increased our production forecast. As a result, our range estimate increased to 75 Bcf to 84 Bcf, and our estimate is in the middle.

Natural gas prices are falling again today as bearish weather revisions over the weekend coupled with US gas production averaging 71.5 Bcf/d forced speculators to liquidate positions. We have repeatedly warn that net-long positioning was at an extreme, and while fundamentals remain positive, positioning remained very bearish. The sell-off we are seeing today is likely the result of some of these spec positions getting sold, and we see potentially more downside risk to prices here if weather remains bearish.

All told, traders we talk to are looking for a lower level and a bigger position rebalance to get long. We will be updating all key developments and trader commentary to premium subscribers first. If you are interested, you can sign up here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.