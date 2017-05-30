The Best Bull Oil Thesis You've Never Heard Of

While US shale production continues to grow, the world will still be short of the crude grade that refineries want.

They argue that the market is ignoring the crude quality difference between OPEC and US shale.

AltaCorp's Contrarian View - OPEC vs US Shale; A Tale of Two (Very Different) Crudes

In a report published on May 26 (a day after the OPEC meeting), AltaCorp's analysts, Nicholas Lupick, CFA and Daniel Morgan go on to describe why the market is wrong in trying to compare US shale production to OPEC's supply cut.

It's not a surprise that US shale is growing, but the question is whether US shale oil will even be desired in the market. AltaCorp goes on to describe its punch line as follows:

"We believe that the major disparity in crude quality between those barrels which are being curtailed by OPEC producers and the majority of those barrels which are expected to see significant growth from the US Shale basins is likely to cause a major shift in global crude differentials - potentially even causing heavier crudes to trade a premium to US based Lights. This was hinted at during the OPEC meeting in which the Saudi oil minister noted that while exports from the Kingdom will fall this summer, the US is short medium sour barrels - of which Aramco is the largest global producer. Although they are the primary focus of markets today, we do not believe that OPEC barrels are going to be substituted by US Shale. As the majority of US liquids output is so different in quality relative to OPEC production, they simply have different customers. Furthermore, the current commodity downturn has resulted in such a significant drop in investment in ex-North American medium and heavy grades (grades which OPEC is truly comparable to) that there will be more than enough decline in global output (ex-North American) to recoup OPEC producers' market share once supply/demand fundamentals re-establish equilibrium (even as Shale continues to grow)."

AltaCorp then broke down the different grades produced by US shale in the chart below:

Basically, AltaCorp points out that 8 million b/d of US liquids production in February out of a total of 12.12 million b/d are lighter than the West Texas Intermediate benchmark (39 API). It's also important to note that out of the 8 million b/d, ~5.2 million b/d is above 45 API which is classified as condensate and NGLs (natural gas liquids).

Due to the higher quality grade US shale producers make, there's no demand for those in the US.

Below is a chart AltaCorp illustrated for what US refineries are after:

What does all of this mean for the global oil markets?

OPEC is cutting production in heavy to medium (lower API) grade barrels, while US shale produces light (higher API) grade barrels. The divergence between the two is significant, because if the balance remains moving forward, the world will be short on the grade desired by refineries, while US shale barrels are used mostly in LPGs and Naphtha chemicals.

Below is a good chart showing the USGC light-medium differentials:

And below is an estimate from Energy Aspects on the global light vs heavy crude growth:

As you can see, the world is going to be short on the barrels that refineries need.

Concluding Thoughts

AltaCorp's contrarian thesis on the different grade comparisons have been detailed by other research firms we follow, but this report really stood out to us as they brought forward a very convincing argument on the potential undersupply in medium to heavy feedstocks.

