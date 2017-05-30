Podcast: Microsoft Surface, LeEco, Lenovo, Huawei

This week’s Tech.pinions podcast features Carolina Milanesi, Jan Dawson and Bob O’Donnell discussing numerous events and companies related to China, including Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Surface Pro launch in China, Le Eco’s US restructuring, earnings and smartphone shipments from Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY), and new PC announcements from Huawei.

