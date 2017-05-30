Devon Energy Is A Buy

But this could be a opportunity to buy Devon Energy as the stock is poised to rebound on the back of improvement in oil prices, production growth and debt reduction.

Energy companies aren't getting a lot of love from Mr. Market these days. This is particularly true for Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) that has performed poorly in recent weeks. But this weakness can also be a buying opportunity.

Last week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries wrapped up its latest meeting amid smiles and handshakes as the cartel, through a consensus, agreed to extend the production freeze agreement by nine months. OPEC, along with some other non-OPEC members including Russia, will continue to focus on supply cuts of 1.8 million barrels per day until the end of the first quarter of 2018 in an effort to ease the supply glut that has depressed the market for nearly three years. But the positive outcome of OPEC's meeting failed to lift oil prices.

The WTI crude oil (Nymex) was hovering north of $51 a barrel at the start of last week, but following OPEC's meeting on Thursday, prices fell to $48.90. The US benchmark was at $49.72 at the time of this writing on Tuesday morning, down 3.2% from pre-meeting level of $51.36 on Wednesday. Similarly, the price of international benchmark Brent crude (NYSE:ICE) was around $51.90, down 3.8% from last Wednesday.

The persistent weakness in prices has hurt oil stocks. The exploration and production companies have seen their shares fall 4.5% since the start of last week, as measured by SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) which is the benchmark fund for independent oil producers. But Devon Energy has been hit particularly hard, with shares dropping by 6.7% in the corresponding period.

Following the underperformance, Devon Energy's shares are priced 7.3x this year and 6.2x next year's estimates, in terms of EV/EBITDA multiple, as per data from Thomson Reuters. This makes Devon Energy cheaper than its peers who, on an average, are priced 8.8x this year and 7.1x next year's estimates.

Devon Energy stock has fallen to $35.82, which is a key support level and close to 52-week lows of $32.81. Shares are also trading below 50-day and 200-day moving averages. At this price, I believe Devon Energy could prove to be a promising pick.

Devon Energy is an oil-focused exploration and production company, so it is understandable why its shares have fallen due to the weakness in oil prices. The company has recently released its first quarter results in which it produced 563,000 barrels of oil equivalents per day which was 46.4% oil, 17.4% natural gas liquids and 36.2% natural gas. On the flip side, this also means that the company's shares could recover quickly when oil rebounds.

I believe oil prices will likely rebound in the summer, given the latest dip to less than $50 a barrel has been driven in large part by negative sentiment as opposed to any changes in oil market's fundamentals. Traders, it seems, were disappointed by the outcome of the latest meeting since they were expecting OPEC and its allies would step up their efforts to end the supply glut. Robert Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho Americas told Reuters that the markets were expecting "that there would be half a million extra barrels coming off."

That being said, the fact remains that OPEC and its partners are committed to rebalancing the market by curbing oil volumes. This may be a smaller step in the right direction than what some traders had hoped, but it's a step nonetheless.

Moreover, there are other factors at work which can push oil higher in the short term. These include the positive impact of the summer driving season in the US which has started from the Memorial Day holiday on Monday, the expected drawdown of crude oil inventories in the US and slowdown in the pace of rig additions which should ease concerns regarding the surge in US oil production. I believe these factors could push WTI to as high as $60 a barrel in the summer, which should have a positive impact on Devon Energy stock.

Devon Energy itself is also heading in the right direction. The company is one of the lowest cost producers that managed to remain profitable (on adjusted basis) throughout most of the downturn, thanks in large part to its high-quality asset base in the Delaware Basin in Texas. That's in contrast to other low-cost oil producers, such as Apache Corp. (NYSE:APA) and Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), who only became profitable once oil prices averaged more than $50 a barrel in Q1-2017.

Devon Energy aims to grow its US oil production by 13% to 17% in 2017 from Q4-2016 by ramping up drilling activity in the Delaware Basin and Oklahoma's STACK play. The growth will accelerate to 20% in 2018. The new barrels carry higher margins than the existing ones and will play a crucial role in fueling the company's cash flow and earnings growth. This should push the company's shares higher.

Meanwhile, Devon Energy has also worked hard on improving its financial health and is now sitting on a firmer financial footing. At the end of Q1-2017, the company's net debt was $8.26 billion which depicts a large drop of 24.3% from $10.9 billion a year earlier. Its net debt, after excluding borrowings related to its MLP EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLK), has fallen 38.3% to $4.76 billion. The company repaid $2.5 billion of debt in 2016 and has no significant near term maturities. The net debt will likely decline further in the near future, driven by the company's plan to sell $1 billion worth of exploration and production assets in the next 12 to 18 months. Debt reduction should have a positive impact on the company's valuation.

