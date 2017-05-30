Softbank Group: King Of Charisma (And Debt)

Over the past couple of weeks, I've covered the two largest Japanese mobile carriers - NTT Docomo (DCM, article here) and KDDI (OTCPK:KDDIY, OTC:KDDIF, article here). Today, I will be covering the smallest of the Japanese giant mobile carriers (in terms of carrier market share in Japan): Softbank Group (OTCPK:SFTBY, OTCPK:SFTBF). Thanks to its charismatic founder and CEO Masayoshi Son, Softbank Group is the best known among the three companies on a global scale. Because of Softbank's dependence on a charismatic leader, I will shed some light on Masayoshi Son's background.

Masayoshi Yasumoto's early days

Yes, Yasumoto, not Son. The name difference here is culturally important. Son is a Korean family name and Yasumoto is the Japanese family name that Masayoshi's family elected to use in Japan. You might have guessed it already: there is an inherent headwind to be faced by non-pureblood Japanese in Japan.

If the American dream could be described by the rags-to-riches stories of Walmart's (NYSE:WMT) Sam Walton, Starbucks' (NASDAQ:SBUX) Howard Schultz, or Oracle's (NYSE:ORCL) Larry Ellison, Masayoshi Son's story is roughly the Japanese equivalent.

Masayoshi was born into a Korean family in Japan. The family was involved in consumer finance, pachinko (a form of gambling popular in Japan), and illegal liquor. However, much of Masayoshi's early childhood was spent in poverty (Japanese link) - which involved drinking water from a well that would have pig feces mixed in, especially after a storm passed by and flooded the neighborhood.

The wealthiest person in Japan grew up drinking dirty water in his early days.

A rough upbringing and a family crisis fueled Masayoshi's drive to succeed in business. When he was in middle school, his father was hospitalized. In order to afford living expenses and hospital bills, Masayoshi's brother dropped out of high school to help the family. Sick and tired of short-term solutions, Masayoshi decided that building a business was the long-term solution. This decision propelled Masayoshi to study abroad in the US as a 16-year-old, when he started using his Korean family name, Son. Eventually, he graduated from UC Berkeley.

Overcoming a multitude of adversities in life has characterized Masayoshi's attitude that built today's Softbank:

"My hairline is not receding. I am moving forward."

Source: English translation of a Tweet by Masayoshi Son from 2013

Electronic translation device and Softbank's path

The predecessor of Softbank can be traced back to Masayoshi's UC Berkeley days, where he talked several researchers into helping with the development of an electronic translation device. The prototype of this device was eventually sold to Sharp (OTCPK:SHCAY, OTCPK:SHCAF) for 100M yen. After all parties involved were paid off, this left Masayoshi with about 20M yen, which he used to set up Unison World (1979). Through Unison World, Masayoshi & Friends imported Space Invader machines from Japan. The games were losing popularity in Japan, resulting in a price decrease of the machines. Unison World gobbled up about 350 machines from Japan and placed them in various restaurants in the US, which pulled in more than 100 M yen in profit in about six months. Soon after graduating UC Berkeley (1980), Masayoshi sold Unison World and returned to Japan, where he started Japan Softbank (1981).

Japan Softbank was originally set up to sell computer software. Shortly thereafter in 1982, Softbank entered the publishing business. It was not until the 1990s when Softbank started appearing on the American radar, acquiring American tech-related companies like Ziff-Davis (PC magazines), Kingston Technology (computer memory), and Comdex (computer shows). Additionally, Softbank started investing in internet companies like Yahoo (NASDAQ:YHOO) and Cybercash.

Eventually, Softbank marked its entrance in the mobile carrier market through its acquisition of Vodafone's (NASDAQ:VOD) Japan operations (Japan Telecom) in 2006. This acquisition happened at a time when Softbank had exactly zero people who were familiar with the mobile carrier market. NTT Docomo and KDDI are both established and generally well known to be stable carriers, which isn't necessarily the case for Softbank, although the landscape is changing as Softbank has had some time to better develop infrastructure.

Today's Softbank

Softbank consists of five main business segments today:

Source: Softbank Filings

Sprint is the largest source of revenues, but the Domestic Telecom segment has been the lifeline of Softbank, which can be observed by gross profit distribution:

Source: Softbank Filings

The Distribution segment was in the red, so it does not show in the gross profit distribution pie chart above.

Shifting Gears: Stability of Domestic Telecom in Jeopardy

In case you haven't had the chance to read my articles on NTT Docomo and KDDI, the mobile carrier market in Japan has experienced a rapid shift over the past several years. MVNO carriers (similar to low cost carriers like Virgin Mobile and Cricket Wireless) made a dramatic entrance into the market, going from roughly non-existent in 2011 to holding 7% of mobile contracts at EOY 2015.

Source: Combination of historical NTT Docomo, KDDI, and Softbank Filings

The dramatic entrance is no coincidence either. In fact, it's a government-driven effort to provide consumers with better-priced mobile access. This is a movement that treads the mobile carrier market in the US. As of 2016, about 10% of mobile contracts in the US were with MVNOs. Perhaps the Japanese MVNO market may settle down at a similar market share distribution. However, MVNOs are sure to apply downward pricing pressure on the MNOs, making a historically lucrative business less lucrative. But it's a bigger problem for Softbank than it is for NTT Docomo and KDDI.

As I've explained in previous articles, a majority of MVNOs run on NTT Docomo's network and to a significantly lesser extent on KDDI's network. There are no MVNO carriers that exclusively run on the Softbank network (that I could find). In large part, this is because the cost to use Softbank's network is the most expensive of the three big carriers. Put differently, this means that NTT Docomo incurs the least amount of damage from losing customers to MVNOs while Softbank incurs the most damage. That said, Softbank put some muscle into Y! Mobile, a Softbank sub-brand designed to combat against low-cost MVNOs, and the sub-brand is leading the pack of low-cost carriers, according to Nikkei. Admittedly, this is a bittersweet victory as any shift from Softbank to Y! Mobile means a decrease in revenues.

Between 2013 and 2016, monthly data costs for MVNOs to use Softbank's network has declined by over 70%. While it is foolish to assume that the price reductions will continue at its current pace, the Japanese government is highly likely to continue applying downward pressure on pricing for mobile contracts.

What Softbank is doing to protect its lunch

Unlike NTT Docomo and KDDI, who started developing their own ecosystems (e.g. point cards, content services, etc), Softbank already has Yahoo Japan under its wing (second-largest e-commerce company in Japan). As far as membership/point cards go, Softbank joined forces with the "T-point card" by merging its Yahoo point card with the T-point network. The T-point card (57M members) is one of the three largest point card networks in Japan, behind Rakuten (106M members) and Ponta (73M members) point cards as of 2016 (Japanese).

The point card format is probably less familiar among Americans, but it's similar to cash-back and airline mile programs offered by credit cards in the US. Essentially, you accrue points whenever you purchase a product or service, and these points can be used as payment for companies that are within the point card network. Often times, major point cards would have an affiliated airline, convenience chain, restaurant/fast-food chain, utility company, etc., within its network.

Overall, the MNOs have all taken a broadly similar approach to decommoditizing their offerings, creating some sort of ecosystem for their respective mobile carrier customers. While NTT Docomo and KDDI have both built a content-focused offering (video and music streaming, e-books, etc), Softbank hasn't particularly brought anything new to the playing field - effectively just tightening the relationship between Yahoo Japan and Softbank's domestic mobile carrier operation. Assuming the Japanese government does not make any additional pushes to increase competition/lower mobile carrier pricing, the Japanese mobile carrier market should more or less stabilize over the next three years.

Heavy debt burden and business performance

Net Asset to Total Asset ratio is 14.6% for Softbank, which is considerably lower than KDDI's 56.8% or NTT Docomo's 74.6%. Much of Softbank's business is financed by debt. This isn't a problem when you are the No. 3 player in an oligopoly. However, this might be a problem when your government injects competition through brute force. The distribution of Softbank's gross profits will likely shift in the near future due to a smaller domestic telecom gross profit. In the meantime, Sprint (NYSE:S) is still struggling its way back to profitability. While it's hardly a going concern issue at this point, I can't help but wonder just how much of the growth story still holds when new business will have to make up for the headwinds in old business before continued growth becomes a thing.

With its heavy amount of leverage, Softbank boasts the highest ROE among Japanese MNOs:

Source: Financial Times

At the same time, Softbank also boasts the lowest ROI among Japanese MNOs:

Source: Financial Times

At the very least, it becomes apparent here that Softbank's earnings are magnified by debt. ROI figures could make a quick turn to NTT Docomo and KDDI's level (and probably even higher), especially if Sprint's current money-losing business performance improves.

Tearsheet

Source: Financial Times (Data retrieved 5/29/2017)

In Closing

Of the three Japanese MNOs, Softbank is certainly the most exciting and least stable company. While Masayoshi Son has historically exerted charismatic leadership to carry Softbank forward, the company's dependence on its leader, combined with its high debt burden and increasing competitive pressures in its domestic telecom business, might deprive Softbank investors of some sleep on occasion. A healthy Masayoshi Son (and a talented second-in-charge) plus a profitable Sprint operations would mitigate a lot of unease, especially with the debt burden.

If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more on Japanese ADRs, please click the orange "Follow" button at the top of this article. If you would like to read about Japanese securities in general, please visit my website at KenkyoInvesting.com.