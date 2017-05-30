Huge Arbitration Award Masks BlackBerry's Dysfunction

How Could This Much Money Have Been Overpaid in The First Place?

Everybody finds spare change, or even a few forgotten dollar bills from time to time and we don't think much of it. The coins or bills go into our wallets to be spent on small incidentals throughout the day.

Nearly everyone, at some point has had the pleasant surprise of finding a forgotten $10 or $20 in the pocket of an old pair of pants or a jacket that hasn't been worn in a while. There's a feeling of being fortunate and somehow just a little bit better off with the discovery of that unexpected cash - even if that cash was yours to begin with. But there's also a nagging feeling that somehow we need to be more responsible and keep better track of our money.

Imagine then, how you would feel if you suddenly discovered not just $10 or $20 dollars in that pocket, but almost a year's worth of wages? Would you feel flush? Sure, absolutely, but wouldn't you also have to question how such fiscal dysfunction was allowed to occur in the first place? How could so much money have been misplaced so badly and gone unnoticed for even just a little while?

BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BBRY) shareholders should be asking the same hard questions. On Friday, the company, which reported total revenues of just $1.3 billion for the year ending 2/28, announced that had reached a $940 million settlement to be received from Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM). The settlement, which included $815 million for royalties that the Canadian smartphone maker overpaid Qualcomm between 2010 and 2015, as well as interest and attorney's fees minus royalties owed for 2016 and Q1-17 but withheld pending settlement.

Without a doubt, the nearly billion dollar settlement, which Qualcomm said will be paid to BlackBerry by the end of May, will be a welcome return to the coffers of BlackBerry, which has been losing money and hemorrhaging cash for the last six quarters despite slashing staff, and ridding itself of the unprofitable handset business.

You would think that a settlement amount of this magnitude would cause the stock price to jump. Instead, it barely moved. Why?

Perhaps it's because the $815 million didn't come from some phantom balance sheet accounting gimmick. This was cold hard cash that was overpaid to Qualcomm. Granted, during the time that the overpayments were made, from 2010-2015, the company was still reporting mostly healthy free cash flow and an extra $34 million paid out, on average per quarter could be excused as a rounding error. Or not.

That's 24 consecutive quarters where an average of $34 million dollars was reported as an expense instead of retained as earnings. Think about that.

Then think about the most recent five quarters, all of which reported negative free cash flow while royalty payments were being withheld pending the outcome of the arbitration.

I'm going to show my accounting ignorance here but I have to wonder how is this windfall going to affect reporting and taxes? Will past quarters need to be restated? Restating $135 million on average in extra earnings erroneously reported as an expense in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, and 2015 can cause more than a bit of a credibility issue and add uncertainty for any company's financials. Put another way, what don't they know about what they don't know concerning their current financials?

To be fair to current CEO John Chen, these overpayments started almost three years before he took the helm. But they continued for an additional two years on his watch before they were discovered and halted. This really speaks to the level of dysfunction at the company prior to Mr. Chen's arrival, and staff shortages due to his cost cutting layoffs probably didn't help after. One wonders, if $815 million can go missing, what else is escaping the attention of management?

As welcome as the return of that cash will be to BlackBerry, troubling questions remain for the astute investor.

