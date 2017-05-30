Gartner's Smartphone Data Should Bother Samsung, Apple Investors

The good news is, shipments of smartphones were up 9% last quarter, according to information from tech-market research outfit Gartner. Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and Huawei both rode that rising tide higher -sequentially - in terms of market share. Relatively new low-end phone newcomers Oppo and Vivo have forced other players to take note of their ascension.

The bad news is, while Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) sold a few more smartphones in the first quarter of 2017 than it did in the first quarter of 2016, it lost a surprising amount of market share during the first three months of this year. A year earlier it owned 14.8% of the market. Now it only controls 13.7% of the global market.

More Signs of Saturation?

One caveat needs to be pointed out before jumping to any major conclusions - timing more than anything may have worked against Apple last quarter. Its iPhone 7 was released in early September, and though the initial demand felt tepid compared to expectations, it ended up being the best-selling iPhone ever. With a brand new device already in hand by the end of the fourth quarter of 2016, there wasn't a great deal of interest from Apple fans to purchase another one.

On the flipside, not that Samsung's improved smartphone business last year was only a sequential one, and not a year-over-year one. The company is still reeling from the embarrassing and dangerous streak of overheating batteries that caused a handful of fires.

Samsung ultimately had to recall all of those devices, and rather than fixing the design flaw, opted to just kill the device altogether and put all of its focus on Galaxy 8. Though consumers have essentially forgiven the company, they haven't exactly forgotten it happened. Compared to how ugly things could have turned, however, Samsung's performance last quarter was impressive.

What's most noteworthy about Garter's Q1 smartphone market data, however, is just how far the no-name players have come in just one year. Apple as well as Samsung investors should be concerned, no so much about one quarter's market share, but how quickly these other manufacturers are catching up. Oppo nearly doubled its market share on a year-over-year basis, and Vivo grew its unit shipments 84% from the first quarter of 2016. It would be short-sighted and naive to think this doesn't pose at least a modest threat to the manufacturers that have to-date dominated the smartphone market.



Data from Gartner, image made by author

The table above offered some interesting insight as to the quarter, but the table below tells the whole story of how far these second-tier players have come in just a short period of time. Only the top five manufacturers are listed for any one quarter. Gartner groups all the non-top-five names as "Others."



Data from Gartner, image made by author

Oh, and by the way, those two new second-tier names to keep an eye on are actually one and the same company - Oppo and Vivo are both owned by BBK Electronics.

Some Headwinds From Every Direction

The reason for the paradigm shift is a two-edged sword to Apple. The bulk of Huawei's growth was driven by China, where Apple has struggled to remain competitive in terms of pricing. As Gartner analyst Anshul Gupta put it:

The top three Chinese smartphone manufacturers are driving sales with their competitively priced, high-quality smartphones equipped with innovative features... Sales of iPhones were flat, which led to a drop in market share year over year. Similar to Samsung, Apple is increasingly facing fierce competition from Chinese brands Oppo and Vivo, among others, and its performance in China is under attack.

That's not necessarily the case outside of China, where consumers still have no problem ponying up a premium to pay for a premium brand name like Apple, and then Samsung. As of January, 44.6% of U.S. smartphone users were iPhone users. The next nearest manufacturer was Samsung, but that was a distant second at 28%.

That lead likely widened during the first quarter too. Even though the initial sales explosion driven by the launch of the iPhone 7 occurred in the fourth quarter of last year, during a slow first quarter in the United States, the iPhone 7 accounted for 68% of the smartphones sold here. Wariness of Samsung's products, though not catastrophic, could have helped Apple as well.

Nevertheless, that market share was still suspiciously down on a year-over-year basis. A year earlier, iPhone sales in the United States accounted for more than 70% of all smartphone sales... a time when many Apple fans were supposedly holding out for the iPhone 7 that would only be launched a few months later.

Conclusion

A company killer? Hardly. Apple and Samsung are going to be fine. The former still makes the best smartphone in the world, and the latter's hardware is impressive as well. That's not going to change anytime soon.

Whatever the case, inasmuch as Apple and Samsung needed China to achieve their growth goals in the shadow of an increasingly saturated U.S. market, last quarter's numbers from Gartner aren't a great sign. The upcoming launch of an even more expensive iPhone 8 - rumored to retail at around $1000 each - is going to be a tough sell to those cost-conscious consumers. Apple's just got to be hoping that value-oriented mindset doesn't spread outside of China. Ditto for Samsung.