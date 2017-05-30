Upside Looks Capped In Pioneer Natural Resources

Oil rallies have been short-lived

In an article at the beginning of the year I was hopeful of further gains in crude oil toward the $60 per barrel level, however price was capped at $55 and has been largely rangebound around the $50 a barrel level since.

With recent disappointment in OPEC's production plans and some concerns over demand it is hard to see how oil will trade higher as we head down the road to the next OPEC target of March 2018. Continued activity in U.S. shale will minimize the cartel's actions, whilst concerns over global growth could see the global glut continue.

Hopes of higher oil prices put Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in a sweet spot due to their hedge book, with a strong balance sheet and aggressive production plans but this has failed to materialize in stock gains and it's hard to see immediate upside for the company which trades at a relatively high valuation of 40x forward P/E.

With 60% of production attributed to oil, Pioneer has already highlighted the effects of lower oil prices on its cash flow.

(Source: Pioneer Natural Resources)

Production growth has been steady but guidance for year end is for a roughly 10% increase, which will be boosted by the company's hedging activities early in the year, which has the company's oil hedged 80% through 2017 and 20% through 2018, but this should be largely priced-in and leaves the company open to negative news.

(Source: Pioneer Natural Resources)

Rising shale activity will see costs increase

Another area of concern in the shale drilling space is rising costs, which are feeding through alongside another "gold-rush" in shale acreage as investors and companies seek to move into prime areas such as the Permian- highlighted by Exxon's (NYSE:XOM) $5.3bn all-share investment in February of this year.

Analysts have noted an increase in costs per barrel as service companies seek to cash in on the strong production activity- with demand for their services and equipment likely to increase further as investment increases.

Another area of concern would be in labor, where many companies have depleted their crews following the oil price slump and may struggle to attract workers previously hurt by the bust.

As companies project "hockey-stick" growth in production there is a risk that equipment and labor costs will increase until a growth ceiling is hit.

Stock looks overvalued in near-term

With these thoughts in mind I wouldn't expect to see any meaningful gains in Pioneer this year, with the potential for inflationary or commodity price strains. Some may wish to hold on longer to the company due to its strong balance sheet, however a reduction in cash flow through 2017 and a $450m debt repayment due in 2018, that cash picture may not look as healthy over the next year.

Despite strong sales growth, earnings have been struggling to move into positive territory in recent quarters and headwinds for the remainder of 2017 are likely to see any substantial change that would stretch the current valuation.

One positive for the company is the use of its own fracturing crews which should help to minimize the issues with costs.

As 2017 comes to an end however, the strong hedging at $50 per barrel may not be possible through 2018.

Conclusion

Pioneer Natural Resources has its obvious positives but these may be priced-in over the near-term. As the company currently trades at twice the price of Exxon Mobil, with a substantially worse earnings, diversification and dividend picture it may be a time for a flight to safety in order to see how the global growth and demand picture plays out alongside the cost inflation picture in the shale sector.

With the current downside risks and a hopeful valuation I expect the stock price to correct by year end or Q1 2018. A price target of $140 would bring Pioneer's forward P/E in line with Exxon's current multiple as a reference.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Closed a PXD Long.