Suncor Energy: Hold In The Short Term

The analysis provided in this article has not found any significant upside potential in Suncor Energy's (NYSE:SU) shares in the near future, even though the company has been changing in-line with the global energy transition and has improved its operating efficiency. We suppose that all positive factors are already reflected in the market price of stock. However, from the perspective of dividend income, Suncor can be considered an attractive investment. Our DCF analysis shows that the stock is overvalued in the base scenario, which is has been built on quite an optimistic rate of revenue growth in the forecast period. The aggressive scenario based on rigid assumptions sets an upside opportunity of up to 26% from the current market levels.

We would like to start our analysis by examining the fundamentals and the last quarter's report. First, favorable market conditions allowed the company to increase its top-line. You can see that revenue has achieved a level of $7.8B, up 39% on a year-over-year basis:

(Source: Bloomberg, calculations by author)

The net income has increased to $1.3B compared to the previous quarter driven by higher contributions from the Exploration & Production segment. In diagrams below, you can see revenue broken down by segments. We would like to notice that the company's revenue is mostly dependent on its Refining & Marketing division. Since Q1 2016, the Refining and Oil Sands segments have grown significantly, while revenue from the Exploration has increased just slightly. We see that the two product categories are the main drivers of revenue growth in first quarter 2017. We should make a conclusion that the company is transforming into an oil products maker. Taking into account the changes in global oil demand (see below), we asses this transformation as a positive sign. However, we find disappointing the company's actions regarding some parts of this segment:

"Suncor successfully closed the sale of both its Petro-Canada lubricants business and its interest in the Cedar Point wind facility for total proceeds of $1.4 billion and net after-tax gains of $437 million. Subsequent to the end of the first quarter, the proceeds from divestments were used towards the repayment of US$1.25 billion 6.10% notes originally scheduled to mature on June 1, 2018" (Source: Q1 Quarter Report).

(Source: Q1 2017 press release)

Suncor's operating ratios have recovered since the end of Q2 2016. The operating profit margin has grown from -10% to 21% since then. The major reason behind this is higher oil prices. Despite these metrics being higher than the industry's averages, some of the peers have better figures. We can say the same about efficiency ratios (ROA and ROE): they have been improving for a while and have approached the industry's averages. The increase in financial leverage (the current figure is around 2X), which mostly affects the ROE ratio, has influenced the overall return on equity. The current level of debt-to-equity is around 35%, which is a bit higher than the benchmark. The interest coverage ratio has been improving continually and currently stands at 5.1x, so there are no immediate concerns about covenant breaches on the debt instruments.

We appreciate the improving overall efficiency and consider this as a substantial factor of value growth in the future. In addition, we have integrated these observations into our DCF model presented later in the analysis.

(Source: Bloomberg, calculations and infographics by author)

Now let us examine the company's cash flows and shareholder compensation policy. As you can see, Suncor is trying to recover in terms of free cash flow generation. Moreover, you can notice that in periods of negative free cash flows, the company continued paying dividends to investors. The company tends to encourage its shareholders by repurchasing shares. The last quarter's report stated: "Suncor plans to repurchase up to $2.0 billion of the company's shares over the next twelve months, signifying the company's ability to generate cash flow and confidence in the underlying value of the company". The recently declared dividend per share of $0.32 is to be paid on June 26, 2017.

We should mention the fact that Shell is shareholder-friendly no matter how substantial its capital expenditures and other costs and obligations are. As a result, the company's stock can be considered as a favorable investment opportunity for investors looking for stable dividend streams.

(Source: Bloomberg, calculations by author)

We should consider several risks company-related and industry-related risks in our valuation:

Oil inventories continue to be at record-high levels, which has the impact on supply of oil. As a result, we see the growing abundance of world oil resources. According to the forecasts of experts from the International Energy Agency, the proven reserves are sufficient to meet oil demand through 2050. Strong competitiveness from renewable energy. The recent BP Energy Outlook demonstrates that this energy source is likely to quadruple over the next 20 years. Renewable energy is the fastest growing source of energy (7.1% p.a.), with its share in primary energy raising to 10% by 2035 (see diagram below)."The increasing implementation of electric cars and the wider mobility revolution will have a significant bearing on future oil demand"." The world economy continues to electrify, with nearly two-thirds of the increase in global energy will be send into the power sector. As a result, the share of energy used for power generation rises from 42% in 2015 to 47% by 2035" (Source: BP Energy Outlook 2017). The sufficient threat for oil companies is that this rising demand for power generation is expected to be satisfied mainly by natural gas. Oil demand will grow in the future, but the pace of demand growth is slowing with the non-combusted use replacing transport as the main source of demand growth:

(Source: BP Energy Outlook 2017)

According to BP's outlook, "the gradual transition in the fuel mix is set to continue with renewables, together with nuclear and hydroelectric power, expected to account for half of the growth in energy supplies over the next 20 years. Oil continues to grow (0.7% p.a.), although its pace of growth is expected to slow gradually".

In the short-term, the main threat is the slowdown in economic growth. This risk is difficult to forecast, and it is reflected in the discount rate used in the valuation model.

In contrast, growth in non-combusted fuel use, particularly as a feedstock in petrochemicals, will remain relatively robust and remain at 2.1% p.a., according to BP. Non-combusted use, especially within the petrochemicals sector, takes over as the main source of growth for liquids fuel demand.

As a result, we have to admit that oil producers, especially upstream-companies, will be under pressure in the long-term for reasons explained above.

Comparative Valuation

Our comparative analysis is based on three key ratios: P/E, P/S, and P/BV. Suncor Energy seems to be overvalued by the all these ratios, where the potential downside risks are 20%, 50%, and 57% respectively, relative to the market averages. Then, we turn to the DCF model to build a more solid foundation for our investment case.

(Source: Bloomberg, calculations by author)

DCF Model

We would like to strengthen our financial analysis by including a financial model to conclude the fundamental valuation of company's shares. The DCF model is presented in Diagrams below.

The DCF model incorporates historical data and certain assumptions about the future:

- Revenue CAGR is set at 5% in the forecast period (2017-2021). The total revenue is forecasted to be around $31B in FY2017. We expect an 8.4% growth rate in sales in 2017 and decline thereafter;

- The EBIT margin is set at 7.7% for 2017 and 6% for the period of 2018-2021;

- Net income is expected to be around $1.6B in 2017, while the net margin is set at a margin of 5.3% and is expected to decline to a level of 5% by 2021;

- The effective tax rate is expected to be around 15.4% in 2017;

- The growth rate for CAPEX for the forecast period is set at 21% of sales;

- Net working capital is estimated to be around $1.2B for the forecast period (2018-2021);

- We use the EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.3x based on the last-twelve-months' value.

We consider our projections to be quite optimistic.

The model shows that, after adjusting for balance sheet items, the fair value of equity is around $48B. Consequently, the stock's fair value is around $29 per share, which is 8% lower than the current share price:

(Source: Author's DCF model)

Sensitivity

Our analysis is based on certain assumptions. The sensitivity analysis covers a range of possibilities resulting from deviations from the base scenario. Assumptions related to WACC and the Terminal EV/EBITDA multiple show that the base scenario implies a fair price range between $27 and $31 per share. This means that the stock value of the company is lower than the market one with a potential drop between 2% and 14%:

(Source: Author's DCF model)

However, if investors estimate the value of the company by using the multiple of 9.3x, they will find an upside opportunity in the stock. This aggressive scenario sees an upside opportunity of up to 26%, depending on what WACC is chosen. The model's WACC of 6.4% is calculated in-line with the current capital structure of company (almost 77% of assets is financed by equity).

(Source: Author's DCF Model)

We should notice that the implementation of the 9.3x EBITDA multiple is quite feasible. As you can see in the diagram above, the implied perpetuity growth rate of free cash flows at the 9.3x multiple is realistic, particularly at the current WACC value of 6%.

Conclusion

In the provided fundamental analysis of Suncor Energy, we do not identify significant positive catalysts causing the stock to move higher in the near future. However, we find that the company's stock can be considered as a good opportunity for investors seeking stable dividend income. According to the comprehensive DCF model presented above, we set a target price range of $27 - $31 per share in the base scenario, while the aggressive scenario implies an upside opportunity of around 26%. We think that the upside opportunity is not likely given the macroeconomic situation and the stagnation on the oil market. As a result, we recommend holding this stock.

Disclaimer: Societe Financiers is an investment research team focused on long-term, long- and short-only ideas. Our research objective is to cover equities in various regions, such as North America, EMEA, Asia, Australia, and Emerging Markets. Readers should consider whether any advice or recommendation in our research articles is suitable for their particular circumstances and, if appropriate, seek professional advice, including tax advice. The price and value of investments referred to in our research articles and the income from them may fluctuate. Past performance is not a guide to future performance, future returns are not guaranteed, and a loss of original capital may occur. Fluctuations in exchange rates could have adverse effects on the value or price of, or income derived from, certain investments. Certain transactions, including those involving futures, options, and other derivatives, give rise to substantial risk and are not suitable for all investors. Transaction costs may be significant in option strategies calling for multiple purchase and sales of options such as spreads.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.