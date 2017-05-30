Ensco Is A Warren Buffett Style Stock Now

Ensco is now a massive bargain as a long-term stock holding if you believe that offshore drilling will ever recover.

Ensco (NYSE:ESV) announced this morning that it is acquiring Atwood Oceanics (NYSE:ATW) for $10.72/share, or about $860 million.

It is no secret that offshore drillers are among the hardest hit of all sectors in the long and painful oil bear market that has lasted almost 3 years now. For perspective, here is a chart comparing the stock prices of Ensco and Atwood Oceanics with the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLE), Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), and Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) since mid-year 2014:

The red and blue lines way at the bottom on the right hand side are Ensco and Atwood, down about 85% since mid-2014. The oil majors are down only 10%, the other oil companies are down about 30-35%.

The offshore driller stocks are now priced as if they are practically bankrupt or worthless. Indeed, a number of formerly big name oil stocks have declared bankruptcy, most recently Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) this month.

However, I view a major acquisition such as Ensco's buyout of Atwood Oceanics as a big show of strength and staying power in this market. A company that is planning to declare bankruptcy would be selling assets or hoarding cash, not acquiring other companies' distressed assets.

Ensco is now a massive bargain as a long-term stock holding if you believe that offshore drilling will ever recover. When I say long-term, I mean 5 years or even 10 years. I wouldn't tie up a lot of my capital in an investment with such a delayed payout. But if you have the discipline to buy and hold a small position for a long period of time, I think Ensco stock will make a lot of money from the current price to 5-10 years down the road.

Here are just a few of the valuation numbers right now:

Ensco: 2.88 P/E, 4.24 P/FCF, 0.85 P/S, 0.24 P/B

Atwood: 5.86 P/E, 2.78 P/FCF, 0.89 P/S, 0.19 P/B

Of course in a bear market, next year's earnings, free cash flow, and revenues may be weaker than last year's earnings, free cash flow, and revenues, and the book value can be written down as the market value of assets declines. But with this acquisition we have Ensco taking advantage of the extreme low market value of Atwood's assets to buy them in a fire sale.

All of this is why I say Ensco looks like a Warren Buffett style company and stock right now. You have a quality company known as a market leader in its sector, suffering through a severe industry downturn, but showing strength with a big purchase of a competitor in distress and its assets at a bargain basement price. And its stock is still available at a bargain basement price itself!

I'm not saying Buffett is going to buy this company, or take a stake in it. But I wouldn't be surprised if he does.

Looking at the big picture, Ensco exhibited superb discipline to wait until almost 3 years into the bear market to make this big move. A lot of people thought the stock price of a company like Atwood looked cheap in early 2015, for example. But Ensco bided its time and waited and now it has acquired the entire company for about a third of its price back then.

By no means am I saying that this purchase represents the end of the offshore bear market! But in time it may be seen as a signal or turning point, when a strong player was finally willing to step in and acquire a weaker player.

The offshore drilling sector will still suffer for a while. But the major oil companies around the world continue to bid for and buy offshore assets. They are buying for the long term, and they believe offshore drilling will eventually recover. If and when it does, and if Ensco survives intact as its show of strength today indicates it can, then this stock could make share buyers today a lot of money in future years.

I have not touched an oil stock on the long side in a long, long time. However, I bought a small position in Ensco stock today on the Atwood acquisition news. I don't know how long I will have to wait for it to pay off, but in the long run I expect to make big gains on this investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.