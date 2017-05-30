Stay Away From Abercrombie & Fitch

Overall, the company's performance is weak with a diminishing top line and margins, as well as the weakest return metrics in the peer group.

Abercrombie & Fitch's (NYSE:ANF) stock has gained 16.2% versus S&P 500's 7.9% on a YTD basis. Although it fluctuated quite a lot since January 2017, it outperformed the market despite the missed analyst estimates. Since May 2016, there has not been a single quarter when the company beat market estimates in terms of revenue or EPS. In Q1 2017, the company missed EPS of by $0.21, while revenue was also under pressure. Despite that, the stock has kept climbing, and the price ceiling does not seem to be visible yet:

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Since FY 2014, Abercrombie & Fitch started feeling pressure both on the top lines and margins. It is evident that it is going to be tough for the company to get back to its previous levels as it showed $1,036 million of revenue in Q1 2017 compared to the figure of $1,468 million in Q1 2013. The comparable sales were down by 10%, while Hollister's were up by 3% in Q1 2017. Is it possible to replay Hollister's success story in Abercrombie's case?

(Source: Thomson Reuters. Infographics by author)

Let us look at the margins and see whether there is any sign of progress. Since 2013, the operating and net margins fell to a level slightly above 0% and look depressing compared to the figures of 8% and 5.2% in 2013, respectively:

(Source: Thomson Reuters. Infographics by author)

It is evident that the razor-thin margins affect the company's pricing policy and put pressure on debt covenants. Currently, the company has a gross profit margin of 59.3% versus 62.26% for the comparable period in 2013.

As may be seen in comparison with peers like Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN), American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO), and Gap (NYSE:GPS), Abercrombie & Fitch is placed on the low end of the margins. It is also useful to mention the ROE and ROA metrics are the weakest among its competitors with just 0.3% for both figures, while the peer mean is 21.9% and 1.7%, respectively. That leaves us the serious question of how the company is going to survive in the long run:

(Source: Thomson Reuters)

To move further, let us look at the balance sheet metrics. As may be seen in the diagram below, the D/E ratio of 21.2% is at the peer mean. The figure can become higher once the company starts planning turnaround initiatives, which it currently does not seem to do. At this point in time, the company is flexible in terms of debt capacity. As for the inventory turnover metrics, we see the company does have problems with its brand recognition and strategy as the inventory level is mounting. The average receivable days are in line with the market:

(Source: Thomson Reuters)

What does the market think of Abercrombie & Fitch's valuation? Although the P/E ratio is shrinking, the metric it is still far ahead of the sector's average standing at 215.1x versus the benchmark of 26.2x. On the other hand, the stock seems to be undervalued in terms of P/CF, P/S, and P/B ratios with the figures of 3.9x, 0.2x, and 0.7x, respectively. The low figures are likely justified by the unclear prospects of the business:

(Source: Morningstar.com)

There is no surprise the company is treating its investors with flat dividends capped at $0.80 and an accelerating payout ratio currently standing at 470.6%. In the mid-term, the payout ratio is unsustainable and will likely be supported with mounting debt, which the company can yet afford. Hence, there is no immediate concern for income investors, although value investors should view the stock as a value trap.

(Source: Morningstar.com)

Conclusion

Abercrombie & Fitch is weak in terms of both its top and bottom lines, return metrics, and working capital. The luring valuation ratios are justified by the gloomy prospects, while the current dividend, which has been stagnating for some time, is unsustainable even in the mid-term given the stratospheric payout ratios. On the business side, we currently do not see any signs of upcoming change or significant management's initiatives, which can define a clear path to success and affect market sentiment in the short term. As a result, we recommend staying away from the stock.

