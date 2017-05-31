MLPQ: What Hides Behind This 13.8% Dividend

ETRACS 2xMonthly Leveraged Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPQ) seeks to replicate, net of expenses, twice the performance of the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index. Its underlying is the same as the ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPI), which makes it easy to spot a possible decay due to leveraging. MLPQ has an expense ratio of 0.85%. According to SeekingAlpha, the dividend yield on the trailing year is 13.78%, which is about 1% better than twice MLPI's dividend yield reported by the same source: 6.41%.

MLPQ and MLPI are ETNs. It is debt of UBS AG (NYSE:UBS), with a higher risk than an ETF. UBS long-term counterparty risk is rated A- by Standard & Poor's.

MLPQ was launched on 2/9/2016. It is a relived version of MLPL, which was terminated due to a massive loss in January 2016. Indeed, all ETRACS leveraged ETNs have termination events (called "acceleration"). Here is a definition of termination events in MLPQ's prospectus supplement:

The "Acceleration Upon Minimum Indicative Value" provisions of the Securities provide for the early, automatic termination of the Securities in certain circumstances by way of a mandatory redemption by UBS. If the automatic acceleration provision is triggered, your Securities will be mandatorily redeemed and you will receive the Acceleration Amount as described herein, which payment may be equal to zero. You will not benefit from any future exposure to the Index after the end of the Acceleration Valuation Period. If, at any time, the indicative value of the Securities on any Index Business Day equals $5.00 or less (the "Indicative Value Acceleration Trigger") (each such day, an "Acceleration Date"), all issued and outstanding Securities will be automatically accelerated and mandatorily redeemed by UBS

The termination event definition of MLPL was a bit different and included a 60% loss in less than one month, which was hit in January 2016 during a meltdown in the oil and gas infrastructure industry.

The main concern about leveraged ETPs is decay due to beta slippage. Most leveraged ETPs have their performances specified on a daily basis. For example, a 2x leveraged ETF aims at returning every day twice the daily return of the underlying asset. Imagine a very volatile asset that goes up 25% one day and down 20% the day after. A perfect double leveraged ETF goes up 50% the first day and down 40% the second day. On the close of the second day, the underlying asset is back to its initial price:

(1 + 0.25) x (1 - 0.2) = 1

The perfect 2x leveraged ETF has lost 10% in the same time:

(1 + 0.5) x (1 - 0.4) = 0.9

This is beta-slippage. It is a normal behavior due to rebalancing the fund's holdings every day to reach the daily target. It doesn't always result in a decay: for a trending asset, beta slippage can be positive. Imagine an asset going up 10% two days in a row. On the second day, the asset has gone up 21%:

(1 + 0.1) * (1 + 0.1) = 1.21

The perfect 2x leveraged ETF is up 44%, more than twice 21%:

(1 + 0.2) * (1 + 0.2) = 1.44

For MLPQ, the performance is specified on a monthly basis. There is no beta-slippage due to whipsaw on a daily time frame, but there may be one due to swings on a monthly time frame.

A loss of capital due to the underlying price action is reversible if the underlying recovers, but a loss in capital due to decay is a double pain for shareholders: an irreversible loss both in capital and future incomes, even if the underlying index comes back to the same price. To figure out if MLPQ suffers from decay, we must compare MLPQ and MLPI price variations on the same period.

A lot of financial websites (including Seeking Alpha) show charts with total returns including dividends. To calculate a possible capital slippage due to leveraging, we must take the share price, non adjusted of dividends.

It makes a lot of sense to separate capital performance and dividends for high-yield products, rather than comparing total returns. First, because a lot of shareholders of these products are income investors who "spend" (or use) the dividend and keep the capital. Second, because we have readers all over the world, with sometimes very different tax rates on dividends and capital.

To get a complete view, I did 2 calculations: for MLPL from inception to termination, and for MLPQ since inception.

Here are the share prices of MLPL and MLPI in August 2010 and just before the termination:

MLPL MLPI 08/01/10 26.91 26.52 01/25/16 12.88 22.28 Variation (%) -52.14 -15.99

It is a 52% loss for MLPL, whereas twice the loss in MLPI is 32%. MLPL has suffered a 20% capital slippage relative to the underlying assets on the period.

However, to make a valid comparison in an investor's real world, it was necessary to buy the double in MLPI for the same exposure as MLPL, with half the position on margin to use the same capital. Taking the basic 2.4% annual loan rate currently charged at Interactive Brokers, it means a cost of about 13% on borrowed money for the whole period, so a drag of about 6.5% on the whole MLPI position (one half on margin). Therefore, the capital loss with MLPI climbs at 22.5%, which is still less than half the loss in MLPL.

(This is an approximation. The real margin cost is the sum of daily costs with point-in-time rates and values on margin.)

Here are the share prices of MLPQ and MLPI in March 2016 and May 2017:

MLPQ MLPI 03/01/16 32.58 22.22 05/19/17 51.00 27.86 Variation (%) 56.54 25.38

It is about 56% gain in MLPQ, whereas twice the gain in MLPI is about 51%. MLPQ has about 5% positive slippage in capital relative to the underlying assets. Taking into account margin costs for an equivalent exposure in the same way, MLPI gain is reduced at about 24% and the positive drift in capital for MLPQ climbs at about 8.5% relative to MLPI.

The 2 periods tell different stories: in favor of the leveraged product since February 2016, and against it before. MLPQ has benefited from compounding 5 strong monthly gains from February to June 2016. If large swings happen again in the underlying, we can expect slippage to become negative.

MLPQ adds some risks over MLPI:

The drift depends on price action on a monthly time frame and is path dependent.

Termination events.

The main issue in case of another termination is if the underlying index bounces before the product resurrects. Shareholders may suffer an irreversible loss while in cash and buy at a higher price if they want to play again. A work-around is to take a position of the same exposure in MLPI as soon as possible if a termination happens. However, UBS warns they need a few trading days to return the redeemed amount to shareholders.

Conclusion

MLPQ seems to do a good job at doubling the dividend yield of MLPI. Since inception, shareholders also profit by a positive slippage in capital, due to leveraging in a strong bullish trend in 2016. However, MLPL history shows that the capital slippage may become harmful with large swings. In addition to the underlying index risks, the specific risks of MLPQ are an unpredictable slippage, a termination event, and UBS debtor risk. MLPQ is an income instrument, but a speculative one: not an investment for a safe retirement.

