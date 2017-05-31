National Storage Affiliates: Self-Storage REIT Gem Raises Dividend 8.3%, Mr. Market Ignores It

Source: image Thinkstock

Most retail REITs and net-lease REITs have gotten "no respect" from Mr. Market due to the dominant narrative of a bricks and mortar apocalypse.

However, it is a bit more surprising to see self-storage – a bastion of strength in recent years – underperforming the broader property REIT sector.

At REITs 4 Alpha we continue to own an overweight position in National Storage Affiliates (NYSE: NSA) a top pick for growth at a reasonable price, or GARP.

There is just no comparison between NSA and its larger and better known peers: Public Storage (NYSE: PSA), Extra Space Storage (NYSE: EXR), CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) and Life Storage (NYSE: LSI).

The NSA business model is unique, and this helps to explain the relative outperformance.

One of the main attractions has been the ability for the NSA management team to grow FFO per share through same-store NOI and accretive acquisitions to support steady dividend growth.

This has funded an impressive dividend growth staircase, with the latest raise coming prior to Memorial Day. In fact, if you look at the dividend increases since the NSA IPO in summer of 2015, they have now increased by ~75%.

During the past 52 weeks, National Storage has traded in a range of $18.81 - $26.15 per share. The forward annual dividend of $1.06 now equates to a 4.33% initial yield. The NSA dividend CAGR has been over 35% since the IPO. However, high single-digit growth going forward is a more reasonable expectation, given the current size of the portfolio.

NSA Business Model – Overview

The NSA secret sauce is hidden in plain sight. National Storage is now an amalgamation of eight Participating Regional Operators, or PROs. There were six experienced operators at the time of the 2015 IPO, and two have signed on subsequently.

Source: NSA presentations for all slides.

These are self-storage veterans who have successfully built up a local and regional business. However, instead of selling out for cash to one of the Big 4, these operators have chosen to stay active and continue to grow their businesses.

The recent "building boom" in self-storage (relative to the muted supply for many years following the Great Recession) has changed the supply/demand equation is several of the top metro markets.

One factor in the relative outperformance is that ~70% of NSA properties are located outside the top 30 MSAs.

Notably, there is still plenty of "white space" on the map. This means there is room for another 2-4 PROs to become part of NSA.

When PROs contribute the initial storage portfolio to NSA, they receive a mixture of cash, and OP/SP units. The OP units are tax deferred, and convert 1:1 to NSA common shares over time.

The SP units are the part of the NSA story which is unique. Essentially, each region has a P&L and there are ssNOI goals for growth, etc.

If a region underperforms, the PRO is dinged for a disproportionate amount. Conversely, if there is significant over performance, the PRO is likewise rewarded. This helps to insulate NSA shareholders from any region that is performing poorly for any reason, including oversupply.

This brings up another key point about the OP/SP units. They represent additional equity on the balance sheet, which is not accurately shown on financial portals. The NSA debt to total capitalization is much lower, and the balance sheet is much stronger.

NSA common shareholders are investing alongside PROs, who also own common shares as well as the common share equivalent OP units, and incentivized SP units. These SP units are estimated to eventually convert at ~1.4:1, in the graphic above.

REIT Metrics That Matter

NSA has led the way since is 2015 IPO, and continues to outperform its larger peers when it comes to the metrics that matter to REIT shareholders.

Balance Sheet

NSA has a balance sheet with investment grade metrics, but it is not yet IG-rated.

Investor Takeaway

The Big 4 publicly traded self-storage REITs have had years to optimize best practices. When new PROs join NSA, best practices and technology is rolled out across the portfolio which helps to increase same-store NOI performance.

The NSA portfolio occupancy is ~90%, the lowest among the publicly traded peer group. This represents additional upside, as occupancy is increased over time. The NSA revenue management system is currently being used to optimize NOI growth, and not necessarily to achieve the highest occupancy.

NSA growth comes from the captive pipeline of additional owned and managed PRO properties, PROs sharpshooting bolt-on acquisitions, the signing of new PROs, and the iStorage JV opportunities.

This multi-pronged approach to growth gives NSA unmatched earnings growth visibility and opportunity. Management has demonstrated the ability to grow both organically, and through accretive acquisitions.

The 4.33% yield, as of this writing makes NSA attractive, despite trading at ~20x 2017e FFO per share. There are plenty of catalysts to boost FFO per share growth going forward.

