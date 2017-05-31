Intel: Expansion Time

The stock is most suitable for an investor ready to tolerate moderate returns for a while in anticipation of greater yield from a better-diversified business in the future.

lntel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) is a global microprocessor market leader, with its market share exceeding 95%. However, the traditional PC market, which is a core revenue source for the company, is exhibiting a decline in volumes, and lntel is trying to expand its market by making heavy investments primarily in the data centers and cloud computing business. Does it have the capacity to succeed while maintaining a stable return to shareholders? What risks are inherent from the company's acquisition-oriented diversification strategy?

The financials are reassuring, but potential problems are concealed within. Although in 1Q17 lntel reported $3.6 billion net profit (a 40% increase YoY), the underlying dynamics were disturbing. First, the operating income of all its business segments declined YoY due to large-scale investments in R&D and the relatively small scale of business. The increase in net income was attributable to the leading business segment, "Client computing Group," which is responsible for 53.9% of total revenues (55.1% in 1016).

Second, even this top-of-the-line segment exhibits problems indicated by a decline in sales volume. The latter dropped by 4% in 1017 and by a solid 10% in FY2016. While this is fully offset by the increase in selling prices, such a decrease is worrisome. The microprocessor industry has very high entry barriers due to the vast amount of R&D expense required for product development, but the shift in consumer demand towards mobile devices is evident lately, and threats to traditional computers' sales are growing.

The company shares these concerns and is making efforts to diversify its revenue sources. Intel is in constant search of potential acquisition targets. Most of the recent acquisition targets were companies closely focused on a specific segment of software development. Following the 2016 acquisition of field programmable gate array maker Altera Corporation, in 2017 the company entered into an agreement to purchase Mobileye (NYSE:MBLY), the developer of computer vision, driver assistance systems and autonomous driving solutions. The transaction is valued approximately at $15.3 billion. As a result of the transaction announcement, the short-term credit rating of Intel was placed on review with a potential for decrease by Standard & Poor's, but we believe a serious negative impact on liquidity is unlikely.

First, at end 1Q17, the company has $17.3 billion of cash, short-term investments and trading assets (mostly represented by marketable government and corporate debt securities) with which it plans to fund the purchase. INTC also has a backup liquidity facility represented by a $5.0 billion commercial paper program with just $431 million utilized at end 1Q17. Second, operating cash flow for FY2016 exceeded $21.8 billion, so the company can cover this purchase in 9 months' time without any newly issued debt.

Acquisitions are fruitful for INTC's diversification. As a result of previous purchases, the share of CCG in revenues has been declining gradually from 62% in FY2014 through 58% in FY2015 and 55% in FY2016 to less than 54% in 102017. Although such a decrease of dependence on a single business line is positive, there's still a long way to go.

Ratings agencies also see further business diversification as the key application of lntel's effort in the near future. For instance, in its latest press release dedicated to the assignment of A1 credit rating to the company's $3 billion unsecured debt, Moody's rating agency noted that "Intel's long term rating could be upgraded if the company makes substantial improvement in smartphone, tablet and other emerging mobile and lnternet of Things markets while sustaining strong results in its core PC and data center markets."

We do not see any significant risks stemming from such exacerbated acquisition activity, at least in the medium term while it's supported by revenues from core business lines. However, stock prices may be negatively affected, since in pursuing its targets, the company will most likely overpay for its purchases. For example, on March 13th, 2017, following the announcement of the Mobileye acquisition, INTC stocks lost 2% immediately.

The dividend yield of about 3.1% is moderate but sufficient for such a large, high-rated company with a long track of operating success. It should be noted that the second quarter of 2017 will most likely be less profitable for INTC due to the divestiture of "Intel Security Group" (McAfee trademark). Although this non-core subsidiary was agreed to be sold with an approximately $0.4 billion gain to its balance sheet value, related tax charges - which the company estimates to be at $0.85 billion - will more than offset this gain. The net effect on the bottom line is expected to be a loss of approximately $0.45 billion.

To sum up, for a long-term investment horizon, INTC could be considered a relatively low-risk investment because of its established franchise. However, stock price drops due to overpriced acquisitions may negatively affect total returns in the short and medium term. In our opinion, INTC is most suitable for an investor ready to tolerate moderate returns for a while in anticipation of greater yield from a better-diversified business in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.