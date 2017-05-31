Annaly Capital: What You Absolutely Must Understand

Annaly Capital (NYSE:NLY) continues to pay out that bountiful dividend and allows for accumulation and the power of compound interest. As you know, the mREIT sector began to rebound after three years of pain back in 2016. Many mREITs are at or near 52-week highs. Of course, even though I love this stock, I think you should hold off on adding shares at these levels, barring any reinvested dividends. This is because while expectations are rising, performance truthfully has not justified the 20% rally in shares, at least in my estimation. It has been a tough hold in this name, but over the last two years, the stock has mostly traded sideways, and for an income name, this is a good thing. Regardless, when a name like this trades sideways, you come out on top, banking that dividend. With the share appreciation we have seen, the rise in our holding's values goes up, on paper at least. Some like to trade around the core position, selling on rips and buying on dips. That is a solid strategy but requires a large position and precision timing. In a changing rate environment, the short-term could continue to be turbulent, but the longer-term looks solid. However, so many seem to ignore the simple metrics that you can look at to gauge almost ANY mREIT. What do I mean?

We have to look beyond headline earnings and moves in rates. While the latter certainly has implications for the key metrics, understanding the key metrics I look for will help you compare and contrast different names in the sector. While some of you may be rolling your eyes, you would be surprised at the number of people who buy shares in companies and have little to no understanding of how they make money. That said, as we saw in the recently reported Q1 earnings, Annaly was above analyst estimates in terms of interest income. After seeing reports of competitors, the earnings per share figure caught me a bit by surprise. First, Annaly saw GAAP net income of $440 million or $0.41 per share, which was heavily from the sequential quarter's $1.70 in earnings, which was one of the strongest quarters in recent memory. However, we need to gauge dividend coverage, and this is why I like to focus on core earnings. Annaly's core earnings came in at $0.29 per share, meaning this was below coverage of the $0.30 dividend.

But what drives these earnings are underlying key metrics, which are influenced by the motion in rates. First you need to be aware of the yield on interest bearing assets, the cost to acquire those assets, and the difference between the two. Back in Q1 the yield on interest earning assets actually fell sharply to 2.74% from 3.81%, and the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, including interest expense on interest rate swaps used to hedge cost of funds, rose to 1.59%, up from 1.53%. This is a nasty situation for an mREIT as it cost more to acquire assets and they earned less on those assets. This resulted in the all-important net interest spread narrowing significantly from 2.28%, to 1.15%. You should always be aware of the spread. Now, I will say that while this decline is alarming it is up markedly from last year when we saw record low spreads of 0.36%.

One of the items impacting the yield on assets is the constant prepayment rate. You could argue that the CPR is the most critical indicator of them all as big changes here can influence all other key metrics. The CPR has hit earnings in the last two quarters. Lately the CPR for Annaly Capital has been much higher than the sector average. Going back to fall 2016 we see the constant prepayment rate spiked up to 15.9% in Q3 2016 from 12.7% in Q2 2016. But in Q4 2016, the CPR fell slightly to 15.6%. I was nearly astonished to see that Q1 2017 the CPR fell heavily to 11.5% as I would have thought the average yields would be higher. With this change, I fully expect yields to rise next quarter. A healthy prepayment rate is under 10%, but I still would like to see no more than 5% on this measure. You need to keep a close eye on it.

Most know about book values. They are another critical metric that give you a sense of the value of all of the company's dealings, and whether shares are a bargain, fairly valued, or overpriced. Of course, where shares trade depends on the quality of the performance. mREITs that outperform almost always trade at a premium, while trash mREITs (they know who they are) trade at huge discounts. Lately there has been extreme volatility in book values with 10% plus drops in some mREITs occurring in just one quarter. In general, book values have been falling sector wide for years. However, a few companies have started to turn the tides. Here in Q1 2017, book value saw a small 0.7% bump to $11.23. We will take it. Based on a share price of $11.77, the stock is trading at a premium-to-book, which is why I do not want to buy additional shares (barring reinvested dividends) until there is a pullback, or unless book value expands to above $12.

With an understanding of just these simple key metrics, which I discuss frequently in mREIT coverage, you can identify strong names, weak names, and those that are average. Annaly at the moment is slightly above average in my estimation. I maintain a hold rating.

