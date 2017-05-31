Forget The Fluff And Buy Target

If Target delivers a solid beating on earnings for the year, as they did for the first quarter, it will throw the bears for a loop.

Target (NYSE:TGT) has been in the news a few times lately, but most of the stories are overblown if investors believe they materially alter the prospects of the company. Given a disconnect between the narrative and real factors driving the company, it seems like a great time to separate the two. Target's potential to outperform rests on their ability to beat on earnings and the demise of the border adjustment tax.

Story 1 - Investing in Casper Sleep

Target bought a small stake in Casper Sleep. This is material, but just barely. The more important part of the story is that their investment of $75 million came after talks to buy the entire company for $1 billion fell through. If those talks had gone through, this would've been more material and I believe it would've been a positive sign. Target has struggled with declining same store sales. Their internet growth is impressive, but many investors are pointing to Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) as a success story due to Wal-Mart's faster growth.

The growth in Wal-Mart is not an organic aspect of the brand. Wal-Mart became very aggressive in buying up the competition. The biggest transaction was buying Jet.com. The acquisition of Jet gave them the leadership team from Jet, and the founders of Jet were more than capable of seeing the big picture. Now Wal-Mart's narrative is shifting to that of a retailer with rapid online growth, even though a significant chunk of their growth is due to acquisitions.

For Target, that level of rapid growth would have the potential to alter the narrative. If they could even acquire enough of Casper Sleep to have consolidated it on the financial statements, I think it would've been more helpful in shifting the narrative.

Much like this puppy:

Target has the opportunity to grow substantially.

Story 2 - Cutting Jobs

Target cut 40 jobs at their headquarters. This is not material. We shouldn't expect this to drive even $.01 on GAAP EPS results. This is at most a rounding error.

Story 3 - Settling Data Breach Cases

This is a non-event. The settlement comes in at $18.5 million. That isn't material. We are talking about a company with a market capitalization of around $30 billion. Further, the entire amount was already accounted for in the company's disclosed reserve amounts.

Story 4 - Border Adjustment Tax

This is one of only two narratives that are really dominating the company. The first was same store sales and the second is their exposure to the potential impacts of a border adjustment tax. Target's CEO Brian Cornell was in Washington, D.C., to testify to congress about the impacts it would have.

When I saw the border tax starting to crumble, I hit Target with yet another buying rating. As it stands, several news stories are breaking recently that are reinforcing the premise that the tax will be dead on arrival. For instance, The Hill reports it is at death's door and Business Insider quotes the former House Speaker John Boehner saying, "The border adjustment tax is deader than a doornail."

So why does the border adjustment tax matter so much to Target? Brian Cornell said it would raise the company's effective tax rate from 35% to over 75%. It should be pretty clear that such an increase in the tax rate would hammer away at Target's earnings.

Earnings Power

Target absolutely demolished first quarter analyst forecasts and management guidance. Guidance for the full fiscal year was for $3.80 to $4.20 and the expectation for the first quarter was at $.91. When Target delivered $1.21, it shattered expectations. Full-year guidance has not been raised yet, but I expect it will be. Investors who are still valuing Target on a "Forward P/E ratio" using $4.00 for full year earnings are doing themselves a disservice. Based on those metrics, Target trades at a mere 13.6x forward earnings. However, if we assume Target will land closer to $4.40 (which I think is possible), then Target is only at 12.36x forward earnings.

Conclusion

Target's shares remain mired in the mid-$50s. Investors remain anxious about the potential impacts of a border adjustment tax, and the narrative surrounding the company continues to focus on their weak same-store growth. While they were growing their online business quickly, being able to ramp it up dramatically would've been a huge boost to the company's performance. To hit the growth levels that investors want to see, Target's simplest choice would be growth through acquisition. Even if they don't make any splashy acquisitions, the shares retain upside from the BAT striking out or through a significant beat on earnings for the rest of the year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGT, WMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Tipranks: Buy TGT.