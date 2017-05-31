Laurentian Bank of Canada's (LRCDF) CEO François Desjardins on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCPK:LRCDF) Q2 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call May 30, 2017 3:30 PM ET

Good day, bonjour, and welcome to the Laurentian Bank's Second Quarter 2017 Results Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.

And at this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Susan Cohen, Director, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, ma'am.

Susan Cohen

Good afternoon and thank you for joining us. This afternoon's review of the second quarter of 2017 results will be presented by François Desjardins, President and CEO; and François Laurin, CFO.

All documents pertaining to this quarter, including Laurentian Bank's news release, investor presentation, and financial supplements can be found on our websites in the Investors section. Following our formal comments, the senior management team will be available to answer questions.

Before we begin, let me remind you that during this conference call, forward-looking statements may be made and it's possible that actual results may differ materially from those projected in such statements. For the complete cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements, please refer to our press release or to slide two of the presentation.

I am now pleased to turn the call over to François Desjardins.

François Desjardins

Thank you, Susan and good afternoon everyone. I'm happy to report that we have continued to deliver good results in the second quarter as adjusted net income rose 11% compared to a year ago.

Higher revenues and disciplined expense control contributed to a significantly improved adjusted efficiency ratio and a positive operating leverage. Also, strong credit quality resulted in the continuation of relatively low loan losses, all contributing to a solid ROE.

On slide five, you will find an overview of the progress that we are making towards achieving our strategic objectives. We are taking great strides towards optimizing retail services. The resizing of our branch network through 34 mergers and the conversion of 23 branches to an advice-only format is proceeding smoothly, and as expected with no meaningful attrition of clients.

While we see a reduction in administrative staff, we have added some 40 financial advisers since year end to truly live up to our mission of helping customers improve their financial health. Seven more branch mergers are planned for June.

A few days ago, we announced the strategic acquisition Northpoint Commercial Finance. When combined with LBC Capital, we create a scalable end-to-end equipment finance platform to support North American manufacturers and their dealer networks.

Complementary capabilities, deep expertise, strong client relationships and expanded geographic footprint are expected to contribute to increasing revenue generated by commercial activities within the bank mix, and improving overall profitability.

Concurrent with the acquisition announcement, we issued subscription receipts, for which demand was strong. I would like to thank investors for their support, confidence, and commitment to Laurentian Bank.

The momentum in our targeted axis of growth remains strong. Loans to business customers increased by 23% year-over-year, on a pro forma basis, including the assets of Northpoint, this portfolio reaches $11.5 billion.

In the same period, residential mortgage loans, through brokers and advisers increased by 15% to reach $7.6 billion. The core banking engine implementation at B2B Bank and for a large portion of business services is set for November 2017. We believe that the strategic investment will enable us to move faster and less expensively towards a fully digital world, and improve our time-to-market for mobile enabled functionalities.

As you grow, we focus on continuous agreement. Often overlooked is work that is done to better our processes, practices and governance. This moves the organization further along its path of operational excellence and preserves the conservative approach to risk management that has served us so well.

In short, we continue to advance on our transformation plan initiatives, and are on track to meet our 2019 performance targets.

Over the past year, my comments have centered mainly on the transformation plan as that is where our focus lies. But as events have unfolded in the Canadian financial landscape over the last month, it is timely to present on slide seven some elements that have made Laurentian Bank a success over the years and, in particular, provide additional color on funding and lending.

Our growth is supported by a solid capital base as well as the diversified, stable and strong funding, presented on slide nine. As we grow, we require additional funding and in over the past two and a half years, the bank has increased its term funding through securitization conduits, improved its institutional funding program, and reduce high interest savings accounts to optimize its mix.

Specifically, debt related to securitization activity now represents 22% of the funding mix, up by -- up from 16% in the fourth quarter of 2014 as new conduits have been developed.

A large portion of deposits are personal deposits, sourced through our branch network and through independent brokers and advisers. Almost 80% of the bank's deposits are insured, and almost 90% of B2B Bank's deposits are insured.

Turning to slide 10, the bank has a strategically increased the level of term deposits over the past two and a half years, while deliberately reducing the level of the more volatile high interest savings accounts by about $1 billion.

Furthermore, we have a large and growing portfolio of term deposits, which currently accounts for 72% of total deposits and compares to 45% for the Canadian banking industry. The benefit of this stability that comes with this large source of funding outweighs slightly higher cost associated with it.

Furthermore, over the past three years, the proportion of one to three year GICs have substantially increased, also contributing to the stability of our deposit base. Lastly, and I want to make myself perfectly clear, during the recent market turbulence, neither Laurentian Bank nor B2B Bank experienced any funding disruptions.

Turning to lending on slide 12, you will find that our business is diversified by product and, to a lesser extent, by geography. We believe that diversity, combined with bank's firm foundation of rigorous risk management; especially in regard to disciplined credit underwriting and adjudication are core to our operations.

This framework, which applies uniformly to all segments, business services, retail services and B2B Bank, supports our migration towards the AIRB approach, set to be completed by late 2019, and key to leveling the playing field for commercial opportunities. It also contributes to strong credit quality as evidenced by industry low loan losses and other performance indicators.

On slide 13, you will find that we are delivering on our 2019 targets through organic and acquisition growth initiatives, changing the mix towards loans to business customers. However, a specific portfolio that I would like to discuss today is our book of high quality and strong performing residential mortgage loans.

Turning to slide 15, let's start by defining our market. Definitions have changed over the years, especially when referring to alternative lending. Now being used to describe anything non-traditional, our definition of Alt-A loans is near-prime. Our focus has remained the same; we finance the purchase of homes to buyers that have the ability and intent to repay those loans.

You may ask what are Alt-A mortgages? Well, in a post-B20 environment, it has gone harder for customers that do not fit the cookie-cutter requirements to obtain a loan. These are great customers, with great credit profiles, credit scores, and behaviors that look like prime customers, but because they are either self-employed or new immigrants, it takes more -- a little bit more work to build a proper file, and in return, we receive a small pricing premium.

As shown on slide 16, our portfolio is comprised of prime and near-prime, insured and uninsured mortgages, and is originated through the branch network and through the mortgage broker channel across Canada.

Mortgages through the branch network are all prime, while those B2B Bank are mostly prime. Alt-A mortgages are very small portion of our portfolios in its awfulness than 7% of all mortgage loans and less than 4% of the bank's total loans. We do not participate in the subprime mortgage market at all.

Furthermore, we have implemented extensive controls to validate supporting documentation of both income and appraisal value and when combined with high underwriting standards, contributes to consistently low loans losses.

Slide 17 highlights the high quality of our portfolios, most mortgages fall into the less than 75% LTV category, providing a substantial buffer against potential home price declines, and 92% of our Alt-A mortgages have an LTV of 75% or less.

We have about $3.7 billion of mortgage loans to the Greater Toronto Area, and about $600 million to the Greater Vancouver Area. To mitigate risk in these areas where home prices have risen sharply, we use a sliding scale; the higher the home price, the lower the LTV. This is reflected in the fact that the vast majority of mortgages in the GTA and GVA have LTVs that are 75% or lower.

On the basis of a beacon scores, the whole portfolio is in a very good shape as presented on slide 18. The large majority of our mortgages, including the Alt-A and uninsured portfolios have a beacon score about 650, indicating strong credit worthiness.

Similarly, most of the mortgages in the GTA and GVA have beacon scores about 650. Targeting the high end of the Alt-A market through low LTVs and high beacon scores, results in our Alt-A portfolio behaving in a similar fashion to the prime portfolio.

To conclude, the bank's foundation is firm and is built on a base of solid capital, stable funding, and sound risk management. Furthermore, this allows us to be confident in our ability to execute a transformation plan, and achieve our performance objectives and growth targets and given the progress that we have already made and the momentum that we have, the Board of Directors shares of this confidence and has an approved an increase in a quarterly common share dividend of $0.01 to $0.62 per share.

I will now call upon François to provide a more in-depth review of the first [ph] quarter 2017 financial results. François?

François Laurin

Thank you, François. Good afternoon, everyone. I would like to begin by turning to slide 22, which highlights the bank's good core financial performance.

Adjusted net income in the second quarter of 2017 grew 11%. Adjusted EPS was $1.39, down 5% compared with a year earlier, second quarter EPS was impacted by the common share issuances in 2016, which increased outstanding shares by 12% as well as $1.9 million higher preferred share dividends compared to a year ago. Adjusted ROE stood at 11.7%.

As outlined on slide 23, reported earnings for the second quarter were affected by adjusted -- adjusting items totaling $7 million after-tax or $0.21 per share. This included $4.7 million of costs related to the CIT Canada transaction and integration as well as $1.1 million related to the optimization of retail activities and branch mergers.

The drivers of our performance are presented on slide 24. Total revenue in the second quarter of 2017 totaled $238.8 million, an increase of 5% compared to a year earlier. Net interest income increased by 5%, mainly due to strong volume growth in the loan portfolios, both organic and from acquisitions, but was partly offset by tighter margins stemming from the continued low interest rate environment.

Other income increased by 6% due to an increase in mutual funds to retail clients, higher lending fees due to increased activity in the commercial portfolios as well, and the contribution from the acquired CIT Canada operations.

Net interest margin shown on slide 25 was 1.67% and has been essentially stable for the past three quarters. NIM is down four basis points from a year earlier due to the persistent pressure on the lending rates and the higher proportion of lower yielding residential mortgage loans, partly offset by strong organic growth in loans to business customers and the addition of the equipment financing portfolios.

This growth also contributed to increasing the proportion of wider margin loans to business customers from 27% of the bank's total loans at the end of the second quarter of 2016 to 30% at the end of the second quarter of 2017.

On a pro forma basis, including the proposed acquisition of Northpoint, this level increases to 32% as well. Growth in loans and mortgages generated through independent brokers and advisers, contributed to the strong growth in average earning assets of 8% year-over-year.

For the next few quarters, margins are expected to remain relatively stable compared with the second quarter level.

Other income, as presented on slide 26, totaled $88.3 million and increased by $5 million or 6% year-over-year. Improvements were broad-based and demonstrate the good diversification of activities.

Income from the sales of mutual funds is benefiting from the bank's focus on advisory services, lending fees increased by 14% reflecting higher activity in the commercial portfolios, and income under the caption other increased by $4.1 million contribution, stemming from the recently acquired equipment financing portfolios.

This was partially offset by lower income from brokerage operation as last year's second quarter was particularly strong following a very difficult capital market environment in the first quarter.

Slide seven -- 27, highlights that adjusted non-interest expenses were stable year-over-year and continue to be very well-controlled. Regular annual salary increases, higher pension cost, and the addition of employees from CIT Canada was offset by lower amortization expenses resulting from impairment charges on assets recorded in the fourth quarter of 2016.

The adjusted efficiency ratio in the second quarter was 67.2%, an improvement of 340 basis points compared to a year earlier. As well, adjusted operating leverage was positive year-over-year.

While the efficiency ratio has been ahead of our 2019 target for the past three quarters, investment is required as the bank transforms. This may result in some periods where expenses where are higher and efficiency ratio of below 68% on a sustainable basis by 2019 remains our objective.

Slide 28 presents the CET 1 ratio under the standardized approach of 8.1% at April 30th, 2017, within the guided range of 7.8% to 8.2%. Compared with January 31st, 2017, the 0.1% sequential decrease was mainly driven by a higher level of growth in the risk weighted assets, given the slower first quarter growth as well as additional deductions to capital for intangible assets as the bank's progresses with the development of its new core banking system. This was partially offset by internal capital generation.

Our capital ratios are strong and support the bank's growth objectives and our transformation plan. I would like to add here that the purchase price of Northpoint is currently estimated to be in the range of a $325 million to $350 million and will be based on its book value as of the closing date, plus a premium of approximately $130 million to $140 million, subject to customary post-closing purchase price adjustments. On a pro forma basis, including the acquisition of Northpoint, the pre-transaction CET 1 level of 8.1% is expected to be maintained.

Turning to slide 30, credit quality remained solid. The provision for credit losses at $10.1 million was $1.1 million higher sequentially, and $4.4 million higher than a year ago, which included a net favorable adjustment of $2.7 million, resulting from the regular review of collective allowance models.

The loss ratio remained at a very low level of 12 basis points in the second quarter of the 2017. The underlying credit quality of the portfolios remains very good. Over the medium term, we expect the loss ratio to gradually move higher as our business mix changes, but it should be more than offset by higher net interest income. Nonetheless, with our current portfolio mix, conservative provisioning and disciplined education process, we expect that the loss ratio will remain below other Canadian banks.

Turning to slide 32, we continue to make steady progress towards meeting several of our mid-term financial objectives. We're particularly pleased with our efficiency ratio and positive operating leverage in the second quarter of 2017, and we continue to work towards narrowing the ROE GAAP between the Laurentian Bank and the major Canadian banks to 300 basis points in 2019.

As well, despite the EPS impact of a larger number of shares outstanding, the medium-term objective of EPS growth remains 5% to 10% annually. With respect to the bank's key growth drivers as presented on slide 33, we're advancing towards our 2019 targets.

To conclude, we're pleased with the core earnings performance in the second quarter of 2017 and the progress that we're making as our strategic plan continues to unfold.

Thank you for your attention and I will now turn the call back to Susan.

Susan Cohen

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to conference operator for the question-and-answer session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]

Our first question comes from the line of Meny Grauman of Cormark Securities. Please go ahead.

Meny Grauman

Hi, good afternoon. I have a question on funding cost, specifically since the development of home capital really expanded, specifically the change in the broker channel. How does that change -- how are you planning cost change in that channel, specifically?

François Desjardins

Hi, Meny. I'll ask Deborah Rose to answer that.

Deborah Rose

Great. Thanks. As far as the funding of broker channel, we really not see any disruption in funding. It has been continues to be business as usual as we continue to have net positive close.

Meny Grauman

And the cost on that funding, is there any step up in what you're paying for those broker GICs? If you could quantify any change over the last few weeks, in particular?

Deborah Rose

We -- as you know, there's a lot of competition in the market right now. So, we slightly tweaked our rate. Again, in the context we've not have any funding disruption. And then, any difference in that costing, we expect to make up in an increase in -- through strategic mortgage pricing.

Meny Grauman

I guess there's other question in the -- one of the first slides you show, the Alt-A pricing and you showed an average of 80 basis points in prime mortgages. I'm just wondering, how much -- has that changed more recently again given the recent news? And where do you expect that premium over prime -- or that spread over prime to go over the next [Indiscernible] look forward?

Deborah Rose

The 80 bps is really what we've been it trending over the last year. So, it's likely will increase a bit.

Meny Grauman

Okay. Thank you.

Deborah Rose

As far as the exact number, not really sure yet. We're really looking -- again, we continue to look at everything deal by deal, but then, again, us what sort of happy with the market, there is audibility [ph] for us to price a bit higher now. So, we've implemented some measures recently and we'll continue to do so as the market permit.

Meny Grauman

And are you seeing any change in terms of the nature of the business coming to you in that market volume -- any material volume changes, especially over the last while, in particular?

Deborah Rose

There's been a slight increase in the volumes. But as you know, its peaked mortgage lending season, so it's really hard to differentiate what the increase is from. B2B hasn't changed at all our lending practices or underwriting standard. So, it's really hard for us to see any difference. But again, the volumes are slightly higher.

Meny Grauman

Thanks.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of the Nick Stogdill of Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Nick Stogdill

Hi, good afternoon. First, just a quick mortgage one. In the supplement, it shows your mix across different buckets of amortization about 30 years, 25 years to 29 years. And it's a little bit higher than the Big Six on greater than 30 years at 13%. So, is that -- is it fair to assume the mortgages in that bucket are skewed to the Alt-A portfolio?

François Desjardins

I'll ask Deborah to answer that.

Deborah Rose

Sorry, can you repeat that question?

Nick Stogdill

Sure. So, on page 12 of the supplement, it shows that 13% of the mortgage portfolio -- it include amortization to 30 years or greater? Is that bucket skewed to the Alt-A portfolio? It's just kind of compared to the Big Six; it's a little bit higher.

Deborah Rose

No, it's really not. There may be some in there that's all, but majority of that are likely conventional mortgages that are just in the 30 to 35 year.

Nick Stogdill

Okay. So, it's not a solid skewed to the Alt-A? Okay, it could be anywhere.

Deborah Rose

No.

Nick Stogdill

Okay. My next question is just on the acquisition, if you could just talk -- give a little bit more color on how you identify that business and the strategy within CF [ph] what types of growth rates are expecting to achieve and then how well it be balance between maybe the U.S. and Canada?

François Desjardins

I'll ask Stéphane Therrien to answer that.

Stéphane Therrien

Yes. To complement -- thanks for the question -- to complement our leasing business, we were exploring scenarios with the Northpoint commercial Finance. And at one point time, these discussions led to an acquisition discussion. So, again, it's a good complement to what we're offering in terms of leasing right now, it's all under the equipment finance umbrella.

In terms of the mix, right now, it's 90% in the States, 10% in Canada. We are expecting this mix to change a bit, because we feel that we have a lot of our cost sale opportunity mainly in Canada. In terms of the growth, we see this business growing at a double-digit growth rate forward.

Nick Stogdill

And so slightly higher growth rates than it sounds like in Canada versus the U.S.?

Stéphane Therrien

No, not for that business. It will be in line with the business services grow to reach the mystery of double-digit.

Nick Stogdill

Okay. Thank you.

François Desjardins

You're welcome. Thank you.

Operator

And we'll go ahead with our next question from Marco Giurleo of CIBC World Markets. Please go ahead.

Marco Giurleo

Hi good afternoon. My first question is for François Desjardins. Looking at the bank's funding mix on slide nine, we've seen the reliance on personal deposits come down from 26% in 2014 to 21% today. So, firstly, what has the shift in funding mix meant for NIM over that period?

And secondly, going forward with all the anticipated branch closures on the horizon, how do you expect the contribution mix from personal deposits to change? Basically, what I'm getting at is should we be expecting NIM compression on the horizon from the shifting mix?

François Desjardins

I'll let François L. answer the NIM question. But first and foremost, the branch mergers are not branch closures. What we're doing is taking two branches that are very close to each other and put them into a single branch. So -- and changing the mix of the team to add financial advisors, which should increase the number of customers that we actually helped and decrease the administrative staff that largely do counter transactions.

So, we're not expecting to have any change in our current ability to raise deposits through our branch network. As for the NIM, over time, I'll let François give some comments on that.

François Laurin

Well, Marco, I would have two-pronged answers. So, the NIM, you've seen the NIM reduce over the last few quarters. It's a reality of our mix of business, though we're yielding mortgages, taking a bigger part of our portfolio and the very lower interest rate had an impact on this.

But over the last -- compared -- the second part of the answer would be on the funding that you referred to. Over the last few years, in fact, over at least two and a half years, we've developed a few programs like the [Indiscernible] five NHA program with LBS.

We had also equipment leasing securitization conduit that we -- through the acquisition of CIT. We also did our first 10-year CMB, five-year variable CMB and our first USD FRN recently. Plus, we're working on U.S. NTM program and securitization of another class of assets, so that changes the mix of our funding over time. And at the same time, we have voluntary reduced our demand deposit balance in our high interest savings accounts.

So, to conclude on that one, we find that our funding sources are now more diversified and we'll continue to further diversify that funding base. We also expect to keep growing our personal and commercial deposits as well. And Personal deposits are clearly an important part of our funding plan. Hope that answers your question, Marco.

Marco Giurleo

Yes, it does. Thanks. My next question was just on the efficiency front. The banks done a good job of driving down the mix ratio. This is two quarters in a row now that we've seen sub-68% efficiency. So, I was wondering, going forward, with -- did the recent acquisitions improve your outlook for the efficiency ratio? Or are you still holding to your sub-68% guidance? I mean, is there any reason we can't be sub-68% this year?

François Desjardins

Well, first of all, thanks for noticing the great work we've been doing on the efficiency ratio side. This is not a -- we're going to take the kudos when we can here. We're very confident that we can achieve obviously the target that we set for ourselves for 2019. And like past quarters, I think the question was asked last year, we were hesitant to review that target just out of the gate of the transformation plan, right?

Obviously, we're still confident that we can achieve this target, but there's going to be some investments that we have to make over time. And so the ratio is not likely to behave in a straight line. We just want to be managing expectations here.

So, we are looking forward to the end of the year where we will be reviewing all of our 2019 targets, including this one, and restating, as we do every year in Q4, both from a financial perspective and from a growth perspective. So, I guess, stay tuned is my answer

Marco Giurleo

All right. Thank you very much. That's all for me.

François Desjardins

You're welcome Marco. Thank you.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Gabriel Dechaine of National Bank Financial. Please go ahead.

Gabriel Dechaine

Good afternoon. Just a quick couple of numbers questions here and then the -- and one on Northpoint. The expense -- or absolute numbers here, they're pretty flat year-over-year and I think that includes the CIT. What was the organic growth of expenses? I think that was negative, presumably?

François Desjardins

I'll ask François to comment on that.

François Laurin

Roughly -- if you give me -- can you go on with the other ones, Gabriel, I'll find you the numbers.

Gabriel Dechaine

Just for -- you gave some sense on the additional yield you get on these alternative mortgages. And just looking at your -- is the duration of those books similar to the other players in the space, like it's kind of 18 to 24 months? So, I get a look at the two-year GIC funding rate. So, we're looking at about a spread in the 200 basis points range, I assume on these mortgages, so maybe double what you'd get on a prime-based mortgage?

François Desjardins

The alternative book is slightly shorter in terms of its duration to the entire mortgage book. But as the rate environment for the whole bank -- the rate environment has been low for a long time; the average duration of mortgages has gone down a little bit for all mortgages.

Deborah Rose

I would say though that the outlook is not as short-term as some of the other alternative lenders. We're seeing more in probably three-year range, if you average it out. There are some of the longer-term mortgages out there. They're not -- there we don't have as many of those 18 months, 12 months mortgages on the books.

Gabriel Dechaine

Okay. And is that spread ball -- the 200 basis points is sort of the -- is on the ballpark?

François Desjardins

Well, the disclosure that we put was in the 80 bps over prime range. That's what the average premium that we're getting on Alt-A deals.

Gabriel Dechaine

What kind of -- okay. Then on Northpoint, I guess you answered the next question earlier, how this came to you? I guess, I was a little bit surprised, but one day I wake up, and I guess afternoon, and all of a sudden, Laurentian Bank is in the U.S. in a not insignificant manner. What was the rationale, I guess, of a U.S. expansion? Let's start with that.

François Laurin

Yes. François here. It wasn't part of the plan to go into the U.S., obviously, but it was part of the plan to both expand and increase the business mix from business from business customers, right? And that was outlined. And it was also part of the plan to have a growth from acquisitions as well.

What happened, I think we explained it earlier on the call, is equipment finance is when you finance equipment from the dealer to the customer. We were looking for partnership to be able to refer some clients in terms of this type of business and we fell upon a really great organization at Northpoint.

And as Stéphane said what started as a strategic conversation became an acquisition conversation. And here we are. I'd like Stéphane to add a couple of points, if he has.

Stéphane Therrien

Yes. What is really important to understand here is the customer really at Northpoint are already equipment manufacturers. And they're definitely -- you're adding value to them if you're providing them with a single point-of-service for all their dealers in North America. But this is a niche market, where the manufacturer -- the equipment manufacturer are definitely [Indiscernible] value add if you can provide them with the one-stop shop for U.S. and Canada.

Gabriel Dechaine

And presumably, these manufacturers are the same ones that have a presence in the 10% of loans that are in Canada?

Stéphane Therrien

Yes.

Gabriel Dechaine

And how do you view the credit risk? The end demand of these products, are we looking at RVUs, Marine, I guess is what boats. That's my like a powerboats or whatever. Clearly, I'm not a sailor, and trailers. Are those like trucks that you think really are type things?

And the reason I'm going into this direction is we're starting to see some weakness in the U.S. consumers, not red flags or anything like that, but certainly there are a lot of discussion around sub-prime model or used car sales, anyway, and credit cards, and there's lot of indebtedness at the consumer level.

So, it seems like, if anything, maybe peak credit demand has already been hit. So maybe these vehicles start -- sales start to fall down. And maybe, in a negative scenario we see a bit of a turn for some of these -- the demand and credit performance of the end-user?

François Desjardins

I'll ask Stéphane to--

Stéphane Therrien

Yes. What we liked on the -- in the portfolio is that the actual mix and as importantly, where they are going and where they will go with the help of LBC Capital in Canada. So, you're right to mention that a lot of their assets are -- they have consumer end user with more and more, with trailers, trucks and the other type of equipment that we're finding at LBC Capital.

There will be better mix going forward from current consumer to commercial across different industry, across different states, across Canada and the States, so we feel good about the mix and diversity of that portfolio.

François Desjardins

I'd ask to Christian De Broux, our Head of Credit to give some additional color there.

Christian De Broux

And I guess, what's important to understand is that we have many layers of recourse in those deals. First, the assets have a great quality, they're brand-new, unused, and they're acquired at manufacturer pricing. So you're at the right price point with a brand-new asset. So there is a market for that in a liquidation.

The first line is the dealer, and the dealer remains on the hook. And after that, you have -- obviously, you can liquidate that portfolio, you're at the right price point. And at the end, you have a manufacturer recourse. So, we feel we're very well-positioned from a risk standpoint.

Gabriel Dechaine

Okay. And my last one on this and for today, actually, is I assume duration is pretty short, so that the pivot that Stéphane was talking about going and maybe a bit less on consumer, more towards the trucking and other type of equipment, inventory financing, that can be -- that turnover of the $1.2 billion portfolio can be done in a fairly short order?

Stéphane Therrien

It's definitely a short-term financing. Again, it varies per industry. But yes, in trailer, the trailer, the average will probably is six months to a year at max.

Gabriel Dechaine

Thank you.

François Laurin

[Indiscernible]. Sorry, Gabriel, François Laurin, to answer your first question. On your request for non-interest expense without CIT. If I take this, in slide 13, we have about 160.6 NIK -- NEI -- NIE. That would be about 14 -- sorry, 154 or so, without.

Gabriel Dechaine

Okay. Thank you very much.

François Desjardins

You're welcome.

Operator

And we'll go ahead with our next question from Doug Young of Desjardins Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Doug Young

Hi good afternoon. Just sticking with the NCF acquisition, I was hoping you can give a sense, I think you mentioned PCLs were in and around maybe 15 to 20 basis points now. I assume the portfolio hasn't seasoned, it's fairly, I guess, new book of business that's growing relatively fast. Can you talk about what you expect in terms of PCLs through a cycle and if you can give us kind of low and high-end kind of indications of where PCL rates could be for this book?

François Desjardins

Again, Christian?

Christian De Broux

Okay. Well, definitely, you're right; this portfolio hasn't matured through a cycle. But there is public data out there on maturing cycles in that space. I -- when we look at this, we've modeled different scenarios. We're looking at -- on a more seasoned portfolios somewhere around the 50 bps range would be something appropriate for this portfolio.

François Desjardins

And Stéphane, do you want to comment on the business overall in that?

Stéphane Therrien

Yes. Yes, thanks for the question. Obviously, yes, you're right with the business. As a business, it's new. One key factor to go for the acquisition was the seasoned management that they have been through cycles. So, we had lengthy discussion with them. They have great expertise and great experience through the cycles of that specific industry.

Doug Young

And so when you priced this or when you built your models, you've kind of anticipated it moving up towards the 50 basis point range, is that fair to assume?

Stéphane Therrien

Yes.

Doug Young

Yes. Okay. And was I correct, where it stands today, it's around 19 basis points, is that right?

Stéphane Therrien

Yes, you're right.

Doug Young

Okay. And then just -- I guess, the other point here, just with the -- I mean, with the CIT acquisition, we haven't really seen NIMs move, and obviously, there's a lot of different moving parts here. I guess, with the NCF acquisition, NIMs, I would assume are quite a bit higher.

And so there's a -- again, a lot of moving parts with the growth to your residential mortgage book in the lower NIMs on that, should we be expecting a meaningful pickup in NIMs as we move through 2018? And can you give a sense of what the NIMs would be on this type of business?

François Laurin

I'll answer, Doug, that, yes, we should -- we expect a positive tick -- uptick within the NIM, but you need to recognize that's a $1 billion portfolio out of $45 billion out of the gate. So, -- but yes, it will have an impact.

Doug Young

And the NIMs on this business, 5% to 7%, that--

François Laurin

That's an appropriate range.

Doug Young

Okay. And then just lastly, I guess, there was a $1.7 million restructuring charge in the quarter. And I apologize, I guess, I had assumed that a lot of the expenses related to merging the branches were taken care of restructuring charges that were taken a few quarters ago.

So, I'm just wondering, can you talk a bit about -- is that what the $1.7 million related to was the mergers and branches? And should we be assuming similar charges over the near-term as further adjustments are made to the branch network? And is this kind of a reasonable level?

François Laurin

You're right; it's related to the branch mergers. We had said at the outset there would be about $6 million and we're roughly about half way through at the moment.

Doug Young

Okay. Thank you very much.

François Laurin

You're welcome.

François Desjardins

You're welcome Doug.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Sumit Malhotra of Scotia Capital. Please go ahead.

Sumit Malhotra

Thanks. Good afternoon.

François Desjardins

Hey Sumit.

Sumit Malhotra

A couple of questions around loan balances to get started or loan outlook. You gave us some very good slides -- some new slides this quarter in relation to your funding mix, and how you think about the mortgage portfolio. And you've told us about the Alt-A book, what your definition is and just how relatively small it is as a portfolio for Laurentian. I think the math works out to just over $1 billion.

When we think about some of the disruption that has taken place in the alternative mortgage market over the last few months, is this an area of business that we should think about being a clear growth opportunity for Laurentian in the near-term? And is it one that you want to get bigger in the proportion of the overall portfolio?

François Desjardins

Thanks for the question, Sumit. I was amused more or less in the past few weeks to learn that we were looking at all kinds of acquisitions in the newspapers as we were preparing for the Northpoint acquisition. This company has a plan. We've announced our intentions over 1 year ago now. And one of the directions that we took is to increase the proportion of business mix and towards commercial activities.

This business, we were in the Alt business because we believe that it serves great customers. We have no intentions of either changing our credit policies to allow different type of business in. And -- or to lower our standards in terms of that type of business. We're still running on an organic growth path that makes sense to us. And as we go forward, that's the guidance that we're giving.

Sumit Malhotra

Outside of acquisitions though is -- if some of the traditional players in the space are going to be less prevalent for one reason or another, is there an organic growth opportunity in alternative that Laurentian is pursuing? Or would you like the proportion of the mix to stay where it is at and maybe to tag in Deborah, you mentioned the spring selling season.

Usually, and this is from my experience anyway in covering the sector, the mortgage growth does look better in the second half of the bank's fiscal year as we go through those periods. Is there any reason to believe in your view on the back of the real changes in Ontario that were announced in April that you are going to see a slower pace of growth than usual, so kind of splitting the mortgage question there.

François Desjardins

I'll ask Deborah to comment on what's coming in the door these days.

Deborah Rose

Okay, sure. So, as far what's coming in the door, we aren't seeing a change in the mix and to answer from a B2B perspective, aren't looking towards changing that. We're very comfortable in the split between Prime and Alt.

As far as the mortgage rules, it's been an interesting time, and one, we're watching the market react to it. And there's been some pieces of the different rules that have come into place that you would think would dampen or tamper down some of the volumes, but in other ways, it just moves it to a different bucket.

So, again, as we've seen these different pieces get applied, you have a really quick short-term answer that the market responds with, but then, we're seeing ourselves go back into a normal steady-state. So, right now, again, we're keeping our ear to the ground and seeing what's coming up next, but we're seeing still that steady inflow and the breakdown between the two staying relatively the same and we're very comfortable with that.

Sumit Malhotra

And then just one very quick one before I go to my last one, just on numbers. Usually, don't pay too much attention to the sequential growth in the portfolio, but I did notice your commercial loan balances were down on the quarter. We haven't seen that in quite some time. Is this anything -- is there any relation to cleaning up a part of the CIT book here? Or is this just kind of a blip in what's been a very good growth trend? And I'm looking specifically at the commercial loan balance.

François Desjardins

Stéphane?

Stéphane Therrien

There is nothing -- any cleaning up that we needed to do, just a blip, some major reimbursement or more for pricing reason than corporate reasons.

Sumit Malhotra

All right. Thank you for that. And then, François D. I want to end with you. You mentioned some amusement on your part in seeing Laurentian link with deals. I guess, I'd say, from my perspective, if I go back and look at your Investor Day slides and the target in the business portfolio to grow that book from $8 billion to $13 billion.

This could be a mistake in my part, but I wasn't assuming or I wasn't expecting that 40% of that delta was going to come via acquisitions so quickly in the manner that we've seen it with first CIT and now, NCF.

From your perspective, as relatively a new CEO and putting those growth targets to the market, how do you view the split between organic and acquisitive opportunities? Are you in a situation now having done two deals in relatively short order that the bank is going to pause, digest these and the bulk of the growth comes organically? Or are you still open for business if acquisition opportunities are available?

François Laurin

I think both in reality. I mean -- and it's -- you're right about the ability to absorb acquisitions. Our standard answer has been and continues to be that every acquisition we look at has to be a good fit culturally and financially. But we do have a capability to absorb and make these acquisitions to a success.

Combined with that, as you know, we've announced that core banking is going in at the end of the year and we have said in the past that the closer we get to those big implementations, the harder it is to make large-scale acquisitions. And that is still true, right?

So is it -- and I'm saying -- am I saying, no to acquisitions? Of course, not. We'll continue to look at them. And -- but it really does have to fit somewhere in our book.

To your first comment, was I expecting to have these many acquisitions to prop-up the book? I would answer, no. I think it came faster than what we thought. Acquisitions are -- it takes two to tango, right? And of course, when we do acquisitions, we do them for a strategic reason. It also takes resources that are normally destined to grow organically, right? So, we're pausing our top talent to make these acquisitions a reality.

So, was I comfortable if we made a greater percentage of our acquisitions through organic means? Yes. If the acquisitions came, would we be ready for it? Yes. Are we going to pause for the foreseeable future? We're not going to pause looking at deals, but we'd have to fit and even we have to have the pace and capacity to absorb them.

Sumit Malhotra

Let me put this more directly. From the $8 billion to $13 billion target that was provided for business, when you offer that to us, and in my view, certainly, we don't assume acquisitions that haven't happened. So I was of the view that was a organic target. Was that the view of management as well? Or how do you assume some acquisitions? And if you hadn't, shouldn't that target be a couple billion larger now given that, that's what you've added externally?

François Laurin

Well, to answer, directly, we didn't account for acquisitions in that target. That being said, it could have been, right? The target was largely an organic growth target with possibly an acquisition within that time frame. Now, we have two under our belts, so obviously larger than what we -- in proportion than what we thought.

But at the same time, the more acquisitions we make, the energy to make them a reality takes away from the organic growth as well. And to your latter question about should we increase those targets for 2019? That will be part of our disclosure in Q4 with the efficiency ratio and other targets, so stay tuned for that.

Sumit Malhotra

Thanks for your time.

François Laurin

Thank you, sir.

Operator

We'll now take our next question from Lemar Persaud of TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Lemar Persaud

Thanks. I just have one really quick question, actually. Just on the timing of the restructuring charges, because I know there's $6 million you offered that last quarter, you took $1.7 million this quarter in Q2, and so there's $4.3 million left. Now should we think about these restructuring charges being a 2017 story and not spilling over into 2018 or could they spill over into 2018?

François Desjardins

François will answer.

François Laurin

2017 story, Lemar.

Lemar Persaud

And yes, that's it for me. Thanks guys.

François Laurin

Thank you.

François Desjardins

You're welcome.

Operator

And we'll go ahead with our next question from Darko Mihelic of RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Darko Mihelic

Hi, thank you.

François Desjardins

Hi Darko.

Darko Mihelic

Good afternoon. Just a few quick questions on NCF, hoping we can just rifle through this real quick. I'm just curious, what did it earn in the last 12 months? What's the efficiency ratio like? Is it safe to say these are risk-weighted all of the 100%? And let me just leave it at that for the time being.

François Laurin

I'll start backwards. The RWA is around 90%, Darko, of that portfolio. The efficiency ratio, similar to the business service organize -- operations that we have and we can't disclose what they did in the last year.

Darko Mihelic

Okay. And then a separate question entirely, just with respect to the deposit side of the ledger. I understand fully there wouldn't have been any disruption and that's fine. But I guess, one of the things that has been happening is in the deposit broker market. I think many of the firms are putting caps on the amount that they are willing to send or have brokers place with other institutions. Is Laurentian Bank and B2B Bank subject to those same caps now?

François Desjardins

No.

Darko Mihelic

And--

François Desjardins

We have really good relationships with all brokers, including the ones that are associated with the majors. But we also have a whole slew of smaller brokerage firms in which we garner deposits from.

We also have in that -- those relationships, we have bilateral relationships with a lot of the majors. We do a lot of institutional work or M&A work with the majors. So, there's a lot of opportunity for us to exchange. And we feel quite comfortable with those relationships.

Darko Mihelic

Okay, that's very helpful. Thank you very much.

François Desjardins

You're welcome.

François Laurin

Welcome.

Operator

And your next question comes from Sohrab Movahedi of BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Sohrab Movahedi

I think you've done a great job. I think all of my questions have been asked and answered. So, thank you very much.

François Laurin

Thank you, Sohrab.

François Desjardins

Always a pleasure Sohrab.

Operator

There are no further questions.

Susan Cohen

Thank you for joining us today. If you have any further questions, our contact information is included at the end of the presentation. Our third quarter 2017 conference call will be held on August 29th and we look forward to speaking with you then. Good evening.

Operator

And this concludes today's call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

