Identifying Risk In BDCs - Main Street Capital Corporation

This article covers why those two "out of the BDC universe" valuations may be merited - and whether MAIN is a buy.

MAIN has relatively extreme valuations on two numbers. It sells at the lowest yield in the sector at 5.76% compared to the sector average of 9.71% in my coverage universe.

The purpose of this series on Business Development Companies - or BDCs - is to help you avoid the dividend while capturing some much needed income. The intro article in the series was "How To Identify Risk In BDCs." This article is on Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). This BDC sells at the lowest yield and the highest Price/NAV (or Net Asset Value) in the sector. Is that low dividend yield correlated to lowered risks, or higher growth, or the combination of the two? Are you getting the right yield and the right performance for this stock's valuations? Is it still a buy based on different metrics? I will take you through the last several earnings releases, show the 23 point red flag checklist of assessing the quality of MAIN's income, show the relative valuations for the sector and present my assessment of Main Street Capital Corporation.

Before I show the Q1-17 numbers, I want to show the analyst projections.

Earnings Estimates from Yahoo Finance before the earnings release:

Current Qtr. (Mar 2017) Next Qtr. (Jun 2017) Current Year Next Year No. of Analysts 6 6 6 4 Avg. Estimate 0.56 0.57 2.3 2.35 Low Estimate 0.55 0.56 2.24 2.30 High Estimate 0.59 0.59 2.37 2.40 Year Ago EPS 0.54 0.54 2.23 2.30

Revenue Estimate Current Qtr. (Mar 2017) Next Qtr. (Jun 2017) Current Year Next Year No. of Analysts 4 4 4 3 Avg. Estimate 47.13M 49.19M 197.52M 217.40M Low Estimate 45.80M 48.70M 192.60M 211.78M High Estimate 49.03M 50.04M 201.02M 222.47M Year Ago Sales 42.01M 42.90M 178.34M 197.52M

In the actual numbers, TII and NII beat projections and NII covered the dividend. NAV was up 34 cents due to having portfolio gains (11 cents), dividend coverage (1 cent) and a secondary offering (22 cents).

Q1-17 Q4-16 Q3-16 Q2-16 Q1-16 Q4-15 Q3-15 Q2-15 Q1-15 Q4-14 Q3-14 Q2-14 Q1-14 Q4-13 Q3-13 Q2-13 Q1-13 Realized & Unrealized Gains 5.922 21.311 12.096 5.036 -12.615 -22.659 -10.430 10.125 11.642 -6.452 -0.356 10.147 8.160 -5.008 11.052 6.954 8.397 Realized & Unrealized Gains/share $0.1074 $0.3985 $0.2299 $0.0979 -$0.2496 -$0.4511 -$0.2084 $0.2030 $0.2526 - $0.1434 - $0.0079 $0.2295 $0.2045 - $0.1259 $0.2975 $0.1998 $0.2420 From Q1-17 Presentation: NAV growth "Primarily generated through retained earnings (~25%) and accretive offerings (~75%)"

MAIN has had gains in 11 out of the last 17 quarters. This is a superior record. But that superior record is not the primary cause of MAIN's superior NAV trend.

Main_Street_Capital Q1-17 Q4-16 Q3-16 Q2-16 Q1-16 Q4-15 Q3-15 Q2-15 Q1-15 Q4-14 Q3-14 Q2-14 Q1-14 Q4-13 Interest Income 38.463 37.508 35.580 33.419 32.182 34.322 34.167 32.777 30.067 29.030 27.669 27.929 25.734 Dividend Income 6.982 7.088 9.730 7.735 7.629 6.913 6.939 5.278 5.136 6.824 5.935 5.432 4.044 Fee Income 2.444 2.235 1.284 1.711 2.064 1.408 1.273 3.011 1.602 2.638 2.627 1.286 0.791 Total investment income 47.889 46.830 46.594 42.865 41.875 43.353 42.379 41.066 36.805 38.757 36.231 34.647 30.569

For most BDCs generating a good amount of fee income, TII per quarter does a good amount of oscillating as fee income has its good and bad quarters. The degree of fee income oscillation for MAIN is much lower than average.

Main_Street_Capital Q1-17 Q4-16 Q3-16 Q2-16 Q1-16 Q4-15 Q3-15 Q2-15 Q1-15 Q4-14 Q3-14 Q2-14 Q1-14 Q4-13 Total investment income 47.889 46.830 46.599 42.902 42.006 43.353 42.379 41.308 37.179 38.757 36.351 34.877 30.776 33.393 Net investment income 31.166 30.432 30.557 27.648 27.164 28.520 27.861 27.201 23.491 26.329 24.877 23.578 20.739 22.831 Investments @ fair value 1.979 1.997 1.920 1.888 1.819 1.800 1.867 1.790 1.747 1.572 1.497 1.433 1.320 1.299 Wt Av Share Count 55.125 53.473 52.613 51.441 50.550 50.229 50.037 49.883 46.080 44.992 44.911 44.217 39.899 39.762 TII/share $0.8687 $0.8758 $0.8857 $0.8340 $0.8318 $0.8631 $0.8470 $0.8281 $0.8068 $0.8614 $0.8094 $0.7888 $0.7713 $0.8398 NII/share $0.5654 $0.5691 $0.5808 $0.5375 $0.5374 $0.5678 0.5568 $0.5453 $0.5098 $0.5852 $0.5539 $0.5332 $0.5198 $0.5742 NAV/share $22.44 $22.10 $21.62 $21.11 $21.18 $21.24 $21.79 $21.84 $21.87 $20.85 $21.08 $21.03 $20.14 $19.89 Wt Av Yield - LMM 12.2% 12.5% 12.5% 12.4% 12.4% 12.2% 12.3% 12.8% 13.1% 13.2% 13.5% 14.9% 15.1% 14.7% Wt Av Yield - MM 8.6% 8.5% 8.4% 8.4% 8.1% 8.0% 8.0% 7.9% 7.9% 7.8% 7.5% 7.5% 7.6% 7.8% Wt Av Yield - Private 9.6% 9.6% 9.6% 9.7% 9.6% 9.5% 9.5% 9.8% 9.9% 10.1% 10.4% 11.3% 11.1% 11.3% Yield - 4 times TII/Inv 9.68% 9.38% 9.71% 9.09% 9.23% 9.66% 9.08% 9.23% 8.51% 9.86% 9.71% 9.74% 9.33% 10.28% PIK/TII Ratio 3.4% 4.0% 4.1% 3.1% 3.7% 1.8% 2.2% 2.5% 4.0% 5.4% Non-accruals at cost 2.7% 3.0% 2.8% 3.7% 3.7% 0.4% 0.2% 0.3% 1.2% 1.7% 1.2% 1.2% 2.0% 2.3% Non-accruals at fair value 0.2% 0.6% 0.4% 0.5% 0.5% 3.7% 3.0% 3.1% 3.9% 4.7% 3.9% 3.5% 4.6% 4.7%

MAIN has PIK income, but the PIK percentage of PIK to TII is very low. MAIN has non-accrual loans, but the problem loans are marked down and stay a small fraction of the total portfolio at fair value. MAIN is a low fee BDC - and that shows in the superior NII/TII ratio. The Q1-17 ratio was (31166/47889) 65%. The ratio tends to stay in the 60s. This is a superior record.

Main Street Capital Q1-17 Q4-16 Q3-16 Q2-16 Q1-16 Q4-15 Q3-15 Q2-15 Q1-15 Q4-14 Q3-14 Q2-14 Q1-14 Debt 793.010 848.258 809.135 839.334 795.461 780.398 835.344 511.963 653.284 706.604 600.511 557.761 539.921 Debt/share 14.3857 15.8633 15.3790 16.3164 15.7361 15.5368 16.6945 10.2633 14.1772 15.7334 13.3771 12.6142 13.5352 Debt/share to NAV 64.11% 78.78% 71.13% 77.29% 74.30% 73.15% 76.62% 46.99% 64.82% 75.46% 63.43% 59.98% 67.21% Interest expense 8.608 8.619 8.573 8.255 8.182 8.360 8.302 7.657 7.796 6.876 5.954 5.473 5.286 Interest expense/share 0.1561 0.1612 0.1629 0.1605 0.1619 0.1664 0.1659 0.1535 0.1692 0.1528 0.1326 0.1238 0.1325 Interest expense/TII 17.97% 18.40% 18.40% 19.24% 19.48% 19.28% 19.59% 20.59% 20.97% 17.74% 16.38% 15.69% 17.17% Annualized Int exp/Debt 4.34% 4.06% 4.24% 3.93% 4.11% 4.28% 3.98% 5.98% 4.77% 3.89% 3.97% 3.92% 3.92% PWAY - Int exp/Debt 534 bps 532 bps 547 bps 516 bps 512 bps 538 bps 510 bps 325 bps 374 bps 597 bps 574 bps 582 bps 541 bps

The leverage as measured by Debt/share is low. Add to that positive, the cost of debt as shown in the annualized interest expense to debt ratio is low. Both of those metrics assist in MAIN having a superior NII/TII ratio.

The Red Flag Checklist For MAIN - where a fail is worse than average and a double fail is close to the worst in the sector.

( 1) Well covered dividend - The dividend is (12 times $0.185) $2.22 compared to 2017's projected NII of $2.24. The degree of coverage is much less than the historical average. But the market appears to believe "coverage is coverage". Grade = Pass.

( 2) Rising NAV - MAIN is a pass with a +5.95% LTM NAV change - which places in 7th in the sector (ACSF, GAIN, GLAD, FSIC, TSLX, SCM, MAIN, NMFC) on a metric where it is historically number one. Grade = Pass. (Note: The tickers are connected with their names in the spreadsheet at the end of the article.)

( 3) A BDC with a lower than sector average Portfolio Company Weighted Average Yield - MAIN @ 9.68% (based on TII/Portfolio) compared to the sector average 10.95%. Grade = Pass.

( 4) High income projection accuracy when looking at the annual NII numbers. Grade = Superior.

( 5) Lower revenue volatility when comparing the quarterly TII numbers. Grade = Superior.

( 6) Has lower yields on its IOUs (under 5%). Expense ate 4.34% in Q1-17. Grade = Superior.

( 7) An earnings projection that is equal to or lower than a run rate NII based on Portfolio times PWAY + Run Rate Fee Income. Grade = Pass after an explanation.

( 8) A dividend/NAV ratio that is 200 bps lower than the PWAY. The low expense ratio should result in a lower needed spread than 200 bps - but the Dividend/NAV = 9.9% while the PWAY is 9.7%. Grade = Fail, but I do not believe the dividend is in any danger.

( 9) BDCs with close to the same 9-10% PWAY sell at an average yield of 8.34%. MAIN's yield is 5.76%, but MAIN comes with dividend coverage and NAV growth. Grade = nebulous Pass.

(10) BDCs with close to the same dividend coverage sell at 9.04%, but MAIN comes with a low PWAY and NAV growth. Grade = nebulous Pass.

(11) BDCs with close to the same NAV trend do sell at lower yields. Grade = nebulous Pass.

(12) Has more than 75 portfolio company investments. Portfolio companies = 197. Grade = Pass.

(13) A debt/NAV ratio that is lower than 80%. Q1-17 ratio = 64.11%. Grade = Pass.

(14) An NII/TII ratio over 50%. Grade = Superior.

(15) A better than sector average trend in "gains". MAIN has had gains in 11 out of the last 17 quarters. Grade = Superior.

(16) Influence on NAV of secondary offerings or share buy-backs is huge. From Q1-17 Presentation: NAV growth "Primarily generated through retained earnings (~25%) and accretive offerings (~75%)". Grade = Pass.

(17) Reports Debt/EBITDA and interest coverage ratio numbers on its portfolio companies. Has debt/EBITDA of 3.5x. Grade = Pass.

(18) Transparency on the amount of accelerated amortization of upfront fees and prepayments. Grade = Fail.

(19) Reports Q4 numbers. Grade = Pass.

(20) No secondary offerings below NAV. Grade = Pass.

(21) Has less than 5% in structured products or CLOs. Grade = Pass.

(22) Income that comes from PIK or payment in kind income less than 5% of income. Grade = Pass.

(23) Energy loans less than 5% share of portfolio. Energy = 7.7%. Grade = Fail.

MAIN fails on (7, 8, 18, 23) 5 of the 23 points. Bad BDCs have fails in the mid teens. Good BDCs in the low single digits.

Showing the math on point 7:

TII Calculation Equity = 14.6% of the portfolio Metric Fee Income Interest Income Total per quarter Formula average for last 4 quarters portfolio times yield / 4 Sum of components Numbers 1.918 0.854 times 1.979 million times .0968 / 4 42.818 An undisclosed part of the equity was in income producing preferred equity - so my projection is low

NII Calculation Metric NII/TII Ratio NII NII/share Result Formula provided above TII times NII/TII NII/ share count Numbers 65% .65 times 42.818 27.832 / 55.125 $0.5049/share

The pre-earnings release 2017 quarterly TII projection was ( 197.52 / 4) $49.380 million and the quarterly NII projection was (2.30 / 4) $0.575/share.

Showing the numbers on point 8:

------- 2012 ------- ------- 2013 ------- ------- 2014 ------- ------- 2015 ------- ------- 2016 ------- ---- 2017 ---- MAIN Q1-12 Q2-12 Q3-12 Q4-12 Q1-13 Q2-13 Q3-13 Q4-13 Q1-14 Q2-14 Q3-14 Q4-14 Q1-15 Q2-15 Q3-15 Q4-15 Q1-16 Q2-16 Q3-16 Q4-16 Q1-17 Q2-17 Dividend 0.41 0.42 0.45 0.45 0.45 0.46 0.46 0.48 0.49 0.49 0.51 0.51 0.51 0.52 0.54 0.54 0.54 0.54 0.55 0.55 0.55 0.55 NII/share 0.48 0.47 0.49 0.56 0.50 0.51 0.47 0.57 0.52 0.53 0.55 0.59 0.51 0.55 0.56 0.57 0.54 0.54 0.58 0.57 0.57 NAV 15.72 16.89 17.49 18.59 18.55 18.72 20.01 19.89 20.14 21.03 21.08 20.85 21.87 21.84 21.79 21.24 21.18 21.11 21.62 22.10 22.44 Dividend/NAV 10.3 9.9 10.3 9.7 9.7 9.9 9.3 9.7 9.8 9.4 9.7 9.8 9.3 9.6 9.9 10.2 10.2 10.2 10.3 10.0 9.9 Port.Wt.Av.Yield 11.5 10.4 10.0 11.4 10.3 9.3 9.7 9.7 9.9 8.5 9.2 9.1 9.7 9.2 9.1 9.7 9.4 9.7 TII/Portfolio 9.3 9.7 9.7 9.9 8.5 9.2 9.1 9.6 9.2 9.1 9.7 9.4 9.7

As stated in the checklist, "The low expense ratio should result in a lower needed spread than 200 bps." Just as with the NII calculation, where MAIN fails to disclose enough information for me to make the right subtraction of equity from the portfolio to produce a good TII number, MAIN's failure to disclose is the probable source of this error. MAIN discloses the PWAY for each of its three portfolio types. But it does not disclose a weighted average PWAY. I am using the TII/Portfolio numbers as a substitute. And that substitution is creating a low ball PWAY number.

Thus two of the five "red flags" I show for MAIN are probable glitches in the system.

Let's look at some current valuation numbers before we end:

BDCs 05-26-17

Yield in the spreadsheet below is based on the Q2-17 'regular' dividend. Spreadsheet header abbreviations: Div = dividend; EPS = earnings per share; LTM = last twelve months; NAV = Net Asset Value; PWAY = Portfolio Weighted Average Yield (or the yield on the investments that they own); YTD = year to date. The dividend to EPS ratio is a measure of dividend safety. Due to calendar and fiscal years failing to overlap, I also include a dividend to the sum of the last four quarters of NII - in the Div/NIIltm column. After the Price/NAV ratio, the next column displays the percent change in price YTD. The next display price change plus YTD dividends accrued on the payment date - not the earned date. For the last four columns - the first measures the percentage change in the 2017 EPS projection since the beginning of the year; the second measures the change in the price target since the beginning of the year; the third measures the change in the Q2-17 dividend from the Q2-16 dividend; and the last measures the change in NAV between Q1-17 and Q1-16. Special dividends are not included in this data. ARCC, FDUS, MAIN and TCPC have paid special dividends on a near regular schedule.

Share Price Div/ Div/ Div/ Div/ Q1-17 Price YTD Percent Change LTM % LTM % Last3yr Last 3Yr ___The_Company_name_and_stock_ticker___ 1-01 05-26 Yield PWAY EPS17 EPS18 NIIltm NAV NAV NAV Price Pr+Div EPS Target DivChng NAVChng DivChng NAVChng Alcentra_Capital_Corporation_____ (NASDAQ:ABDC) 11.97 13.32 10.21 11.70 94.4 88.3 85.6 10.1 13.43 0.99 11.28 16.96 -3.36 1.79 0.00 -6.80 0.00 -9.01 American Capital Senior Floating (NASDAQ:ACSF) 11.90 13.35 8.69 6.71 100.0 99.1 96.6 8.5 13.66 0.98 12.18 14.62 -0.85 7.17 0.00 16.55 3.57 -9.60 Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) 5.86 6.41 9.36 10.30 95.2 93.8 89.4 8.9 6.74 0.95 9.39 14.51 -4.55 0.16 -25.00 -7.42 -25.00 -22.26 Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) 16.49 16.79 9.05 9.30 104.8 91.6 104.1 9.2 16.50 1.02 1.82 4.12 -9.94 8.99 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.49 BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) 6.96 7.68 9.38 11.70 87.8 86.7 76.3 8.8 8.22 0.93 10.34 15.52 -4.65 1.79 -14.29 -14.73 -14.29 -14.29 CM Finance Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) 9.30 10.45 9.57 9.72 88.5 93.5 81.6 8.1 12.32 0.85 12.37 17.74 -3.42 0.00 -27.95 3.01 -26.04 -15.90 Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) 12.93 13.54 11.52 13.20 102.0 96.3 88.8 9.9 15.71 0.86 4.72 7.73 -4.97 0.92 -17.02 -3.56 -17.02 -22.73 Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) 15.73 17.15 9.10 12.90 101.3 96.3 113.6 9.9 15.80 1.09 9.03 11.51 -4.94 3.80 0.00 3.61 2.63 3.81 Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NYSE:FSC) 5.37 4.17 11.99 10.40 89.3 94.3 74.4 6.9 7.23 0.58 -22.35 -20.02 -25.33 -23.73 -30.56 -13.21 -49.98 -26.30 Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate (NASDAQ:FSFR) 8.71 7.90 9.62 8.10 102.7 100.0 95.4 7.0 10.83 0.73 -9.30 -7.12 -18.68 -10.53 -15.56 -3.13 -29.63 -28.42 Franklin Square Investment Corp (NYSE:FSIC) 10.30 9.25 9.64 10.20 110.1 110.1 103.4 9.4 9.45 0.98 -10.19 -5.86 -6.90 3.02 0.00 7.14 0.00 -8.07 Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) 8.46 9.26 8.10 12.80 101.4 102.7 102.2 7.5 9.95 0.93 9.46 11.67 0.00 8.57 0.00 7.92 25.00 19.30 Garrison Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:GARS) 9.35 8.79 12.74 10.80 101.8 113.1 103.5 9.4 11.90 0.74 -5.99 -2.99 -9.84 -9.42 -20.00 -11.85 -20.00 -22.98 Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) 18.39 20.33 6.30 7.70 102.4 100.0 103.5 8.1 15.88 1.28 10.55 12.29 -4.58 5.43 0.00 0.19 0.00 3.05 Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) 9.39 9.98 8.42 11.40 100.0 98.8 100.0 9.8 8.53 1.17 6.28 10.01 -2.33 15.35 0.00 7.70 0.00 -12.87 Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) 23.52 22.63 7.95 11.80 91.8 89.6 89.6 9.9 18.26 1.24 -3.78 0.04 -3.92 5.26 0.00 -2.20 9.76 -8.61 Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) 13.75 13.03 10.36 14.80 98.5 96.4 87.5 9.7 13.89 0.94 -5.24 -1.06 -4.20 1.75 0.00 -0.07 0.00 -4.07 Horizon Technology Finance Corp (NASDAQ:HRZN) 10.53 11.09 10.82 15.50 105.3 100.8 86.2 9.9 12.11 0.92 5.32 10.16 -5.00 -1.66 -13.04 -11.09 -13.04 -15.43 Share Price Div/ Div/ Div/ Div/ Q1-17 Price YTD Percent Change LTM % LTM % Last3yr Last 3Yr ___The_Company_name_and_stock_ticker___ 1-01 05-26 Yield PWAY EPS17 EPS18 NIIltm NAV NAV NAV Price Pr+Div EPS Target DivChng NAVChng DivChng NAVChng Hercules Capital (NASDAQ:HTGC) 14.11 13.22 9.38 13.40 100.0 90.5 91.7 12.7 9.76 1.35 -6.31 -1.91 -6.06 1.11 0.00 -0.51 0.00 -7.75 KCAP Financial,Inc. (NASDAQ:KCAP) 3.98 3.49 13.75 7.00 129.7 129.7 105.3 9.3 5.14 0.68 -12.31 -6.28 -24.49 -10.53 -20.00 -6.55 -52.00 -32.55 Main Street Capital Corporation 36.77 38.52 5.76 9.68 99.1 97.8 98.5 9.9 22.44 1.72 4.76 7.27 -2.61 10.19 2.78 5.95 12.12 11.42 Medley Capital Corporation (NYSE:MCC) 7.51 6.00 10.67 11.60 94.1 87.7 84.2 7.2 8.94 0.67 -20.11 -17.98 -17.07 -8.32 -46.67 -8.78 -56.76 -29.55 Monroe Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:MRCC) 15.38 15.61 8.97 9.50 95.2 88.1 94.0 9.8 14.34 1.09 1.50 3.77 -7.55 2.94 0.00 -0.76 2.94 2.50 New Mountain Finance Corp (NYSE:NMFC) 14.10 14.60 9.32 11.10 100.0 99.3 100.3 10.0 13.56 1.08 3.55 5.96 -1.45 5.61 0.00 5.36 0.00 -6.68 OFS Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:OFS) 13.76 14.12 9.63 12.03 100.7 91.9 95.3 9.1 14.98 0.94 2.62 5.09 -9.40 10.43 0.00 2.25 0.00 3.67 Oak Hill Advisors (NASDAQ:OHAI) 1.73 1.47 5.44 12.80 21.6 18.6 29.8 2.6 3.02 0.49 -15.03 -13.87 -13.95 0.00 -66.67 -37.73 -87.50 -65.41 Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) 8.35 8.27 12.09 12.30 113.6 116.3 109.2 10.6 9.43 0.88 -0.96 4.13 -5.38 -1.02 0.00 -1.87 -24.68 -11.70 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) 14.11 14.11 8.08 7.90 104.6 97.4 104.7 8.1 14.05 1.00 0.00 3.43 -5.22 2.00 0.00 3.77 5.56 -2.84 PennantPark Investment Corp (NASDAQ:PNNT) 7.66 7.51 9.59 11.90 83.7 88.9 79.7 7.9 9.09 0.83 -1.96 0.39 0.00 7.82 -35.71 2.94 -35.71 -18.33 Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) 20.61 21.78 8.45 10.80 92.9 92.0 88.0 8.3 22.21 0.98 5.68 10.14 -7.04 9.48 12.20 0.68 Infinity 3.98 Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) 12.06 14.06 9.67 11.30 103.0 95.8 97.8 9.8 13.84 1.02 16.58 19.40 -2.94 11.96 0.00 5.97 0.00 -4.49 Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) 20.82 21.92 7.30 10.20 95.8 88.4 95.9 7.4 21.75 1.01 5.28 9.13 -7.73 4.74 0.00 3.18 0.00 -3.03 Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) 16.44 17.21 8.19 8.00 100.0 98.6 99.0 8.4 16.81 1.02 4.68 6.83 -0.70 9.26 0.00 0.66 0.00 -6.82 Triangle Capital Corp (NYSE:TCAP) 18.34 18.31 9.83 11.50 102.3 95.2 103.3 11.8 15.29 1.20 -0.16 2.29 -6.88 1.62 0.00 1.80 -16.67 -2.74 TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) 16.90 17.04 8.45 11.10 94.1 91.1 96.2 9.7 14.92 1.14 0.83 2.96 -2.55 3.53 0.00 1.77 0.00 -2.61 THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) 10.01 9.92 10.89 11.40 95.6 93.1 87.2 9.2 11.71 0.85 -0.90 1.80 -5.83 -2.22 -20.59 -4.33 -20.59 -12.22 TICC Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TICC) 6.61 7.23 11.07 13.25 129.0 153.8 175.4 10.6 7.53 0.96 9.38 12.41 -4.62 9.09 -31.03 27.84 -31.03 -23.01 TriplePoint Venture Growth (NYSE:TPVG) 11.78 13.53 10.64 10.10 94.1 97.3 96.8 10.8 13.38 1.01 14.86 20.97 1.32 7.84 0.00 -0.15 20.00 -8.23 TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) 18.68 20.73 7.53 10.50 86.2 87.6 82.5 9.7 16.04 1.29 10.97 15.15 2.84 10.40 0.00 6.15 2.63 3.42 WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) 12.17 14.21 9.99 11.80 97.3 97.3 97.7 10.3 13.80 1.03 16.76 22.60 0.69 15.82 0.00 3.92 0.00 -9.39 Sector Average 9.71 10.95 97.8 9.1 0.98 2.14 5.59 -6.10 3.01 -0.41 -10.41 With the 10 Treasury at 2.25% and sector average yield on Q2 dividends at 9.71% - the spread is 746 bps. The cap weighted ETN BDCS has a price change of -0.88% year to date - with dividends its total return is 3.03%. The SPY or S&P 500 EFT is 7.64% year to date. - and with unreinvested dividends is 8.10% year to date.

My assessment of MAIN:

A high Price/NAV ratio leads to NAV growth and usually dividend growth due to the wealth creation caused by secondary offerings. At the same time, dividend growth and NAV growth result in the logical justification of the high Price/NAV ratio. You have a virtuous cycle that has been repeating since MAIN has IPO-ed.

Most income stocks in all sector sell at logical "yield + CAGR - RRR" valuations, where CAGR is the Compound Annual Growth Rate of the dividend or distribution and RRR is the Required Rate of Return, or the numerically expressed risk assessment. While BDC RRRs need to be adjusted for the dividend coverage attribute, the earnings projection accuracy attribute and the TII volatility attribute, the number will be based on the PWAY and be close to the PWAY. But due to there being a problem nailing the accuracy of the MAIN PWAY, let's drop RRR from our calculations in this article.

MAIN is close to being the lone positive dividend CAGR BDC. If one uses the NAV as a CAGR substitute - MAIN's "yield + CAGR" = (5.76 + 5.95) = 11.71. The sector average "yield + CAGR" is (10.95 + a negative 0.41) = 10.54. MAIN is under valued based on the "yield + CAGR" valuation perspective - and that is the case while being extremely generous in assigning the sector a -0.41 dividend CAGR, when past history based on dividend performance would have provided a larger negative number for the CAGR.

Based on yield alone and absent a perception that MAIN continues to have dividend growth potential, the extremely low yield of MAIN would scare me. Add the expectation of forward dividend growth, and the low yield makes sense. MAIN is a buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AINV, ARCC, FDUS, MRCC, PFLT, PNNT, TCPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I also own baby bonds in TCAP - which have the ticker TCCA.