Realty Income's Growing Dividend Is Highly Overrated

Realty Income (NYSE:O) is a Triple-Net Lease REIT that has been a "dividend achiever" and delivered outstanding returns since its NYSE listing.

Source: Realty Income Retail Presentation

Like most other retail focused REITs, Realty Income has had a tough time in 2017 and has fallen about 25% from its recent high.

Source: Interactive Brokers

The oft-cited reasons to invest here are:

a) The stock is now very cheap

b) The dividend growth stream makes the stock even more invaluable.

I disagree on both.

Valuation: NAV

Annualizing the Q1-2017 NOI we get a 2017 estimated NOI of about $1,116 million for O. At a low 5.5% cap rate the NAV fair value would be $51.48. So by trading at $55 the implied cap rate is approximately 5.25%. That is incredibly expensive when you consider that we have many retail REITs trading well into double digit implied cap rates.

Source: Q1-2017 Financials and author's calculations

Those that bought at the high at $72.00 paid at an implied cap rate of 4.2%. For comparison some of the top 10 malls in US have had recent transactions in that range. Paying a 4.2% implied cap for a Triple Net Lease REIT with mediocre single tenant properties seems really high to me.

Valuation: Price to FFO

Currently Realty Income is trading at a nosebleed level of 18X 2017 estimated FFO. By comparison some of the other Triple Nets are trading at around 10-11X Price to FFO.

But the dividend is growing!

This is in my opinion one of the biggest fallacies out there: It is automatically inferred that a stock that pays a high dividend that has almost no room to grow is somehow inferior to one that has a growing stream.

The dividend for Realty Income is growing for sure and will likely do for some time. But paying significantly less for a stock will allow you to beat a growing dividend.

The stock I choose for this comparison is Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL). GNL is a globally diversified Triple Net Lease with a 9.5 year weighted average lease term and no significant lease expires before 2020.

Source: GNL Investor presentation

It pays about 100% of its FFO leaving it dependent on built in rent increases to enhance the dividend. GNL's global diversification and high office-low retail exposure is a strong positive for me in comparison to Realty Income personally, but others may feel differently about this.

Please keep an open mind and allow me to explain.

Let's assume you have $100,000 to invest. You plan to use the dividends for retirement expenses. You can buy

a) 1818 shares of O paying $2.55 a share ( I am assuming a bump from $2.53 currently) in dividends that will grow at 5.0% a year This is higher than historic growth of 4.7% a year, which considering the current environment is highly optimistic.

b) 4425 shares of GNL paying a $2.13 a share in dividends that will not grow for the foreseeable future. GNL pays out 100% of its FFO so it will have a hard time raising its dividend for the next 2-3 years until its built in rent increases kick in. But for the purpose of this exercise we will assume it never does.

One additional assumption here and you can tweak it if you like, is that your personal expenses go up at 5.0% a year. Any leftover dividends are reinvested.

O provides a nice growing dividend that keeps up with your expenses. Wonderful. But since you use that up if you nothing left to reinvest.

GNL provides a much larger dividend per share with no growth but the income exceeds your requirements so you reinvest in the shares. The amount "used" per year for both O and GNL is identical. Also since GNL does not increase its dividend I am assuming that the price stays constant.

Over 10 years

1) You get paid $59,057 more by investing in GNL.

2) Since GNL has not increased the dividend over 10 years (highly unlikely) I am going to value it at the same price. So your 6,732 shares are now worth $152,143 (6,732 X $22.60).

3) Assuming O maintains the same high multiple, it is now worth $155,133 (($100,000 X ($7191.80/$4635.90)).

So net you make $56,067 more by investing in GNL AND your income stream in year 10 is 2X that of your income stream by investing in O.

How is that possible?

It is possible as the cheap multiple of GNL of about 10X, allows you to reinvest and compound your unused dividends at almost 10% ($2.13/$22.63) a year while Realty Income's dividend is growing only at 5.0% a year. Hence I agree with Dane Bowler's assessment on this. Realty Income is overpriced and there are better alternatives out there.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.